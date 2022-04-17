Ethan Simmons
Ethan Simmons is a reporter at The News-Gazette covering the University of Illinois. His email is esimmons@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@ethancsimmons).
When is the Atkins Golf Club course opening to the public?
Saturday, June 4.
The day before, Illinois athletics will hold a dedication ceremony for the course, located on Stone Creek Boulevard; invites are going out to golf media, DIA officials and former members of Illinois men’s and women’s teams.
“We are expecting some familiar faces, we just don’t know which ones yet,” said Jim Buyze, Atkins’ director of golf.
The University of Illinois renovation of the former Stone Creek is finally coming into shape — now they’re just waiting for the greens to fill in. The course gets one to two people a day who come by with their clubs ready to go, Buyze said.
When it opens, 18 holes of golf with a cart will cost $64 Monday through Thursday. If you walk, the price drops to $44. Players who are 60 years old or older, military members or a Stone Creek homeowner get a 20 percent discount.
Friday through Sunday and on holidays, 18 holes with a cart costs $79. Full rates and discounts are available at atkinsgolfclub.com.
On the course, the greens are firmer, Buyze said, and it’s about 400 yards longer. The facility has brand new golf carts with GPS, and live scoring, where players can score on the app in their phone or in the carts. And “you’ll definitely have the University of Illinois feel,” he said, with the “Wall of Champions” displaying the Illinois teams’ accomplishments as soon as guests walk in. The players even have their own lounge in the facility.
The first on-site Illini tournament is set for some time in April of next year, Buyze said.
