Will gas prices reach $4-a-gallon
again locally?Near the turn of the year, the average cost for a gallon of gas dipped to $2.92 across Champaign stations.
This week, the average gallon of unleaded is back up to $3.84 and rising.
According to Patrick De Haan, lead petroleum analyst from GasBuddy.com, local motorists can expect a steady climb in prices this spring, peaking in mid-May or mid-June as demand rises.
“I don’t know that we’ll hit $4 — we’re pretty close, but it does appear we will be far below last summer’s record-setting prices,” De Haan said.
At this time last year, Champaign gas cost roughly $4.28-a-gallon. Local prices jumped above $5 in June, stoked by the war in Ukraine.
“A lot of what we’ve seen here so far this year is very seasonal in nature,” De Haan said, with a heavy slate of refinery maintenance limiting supply while stations are changing over to their summer blends of gasoline.
What could be influencing prices: OPEC’s decision last week to cut production of crude oil. However, the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes may have capped the ceiling of this year’s gas prices by slowing economic activity and lowering gas demand.
Also, many of the worst fears analysts had over the war in Ukraine haven’t materialized thus far, De Haan said.
“We’ve seen the markets have cooled back off, because Russia has continued to export oil,” he said.
By Thursday, the average price of gas across Illinois stations was just above $4-a-gallon, according to GasBuddy’s database. Only California ($4.86), Arizona ($4.51), Washington ($4.38) and Nevada ($4.20) had higher average prices statewide.