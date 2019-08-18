Q: When is Baldarotta’s opening?
A: The Italian restaurant is planning a soft opening for lunch Tuesday in its new location in Lincoln Square Mall, gradually expanding hours until a grand opening projected for Sept. 3.
“Next week we will be open Tuesday to Thursday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (lunch only), then the following week we will be open Tuesday, Aug. 27, to Saturday, Aug. 31, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.,” owner Paris Baldarotta said. “Our normal hours will be Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., and Sundays 11 a.m.-2 p.m.”
Jordan and Paris Baldarotta started Baldarotta’s Porketta & Sicilian Sausage last year as a catering business and sold lunches on select Sundays on East Main Street in Urbana.
Now they have a full-time restaurant at the center of the Urbana mall, where they replace Stango Cuisine.
Stango Cuisine is moving to a new location on the south side of the mall.
Baldarotta’s will sell sandwiches, pizzas, sides, desserts and Sicilian street food.
The sandwiches will include a porketta (an Italian pork roast), a Sicilian sausage, and the Baldarotta, a sandwich with both Sicilian sausage and a porketta on ciabatta.
Sandwiches range from $7 to $14, and small pizzas for two from $12 to $13.