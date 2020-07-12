How are bicycle shops doing during the pandemic?
Quite well, since riding a bike is generally considered a safe activity.
Sales and repairs have been up at Champaign Cycle, general manager Alex Hegeman-Davis said.
“We have seen an increase in ridership for sure based on how many repairs that we’ve done,” he said.
And once the store reopened to customers in June, “we have seen a big increase in bike sales as well,” he said. “The increase was not there so much for the first month-and-a-half or so, but it has increased significantly recently.”
Nationally, cycling industry sales were up 75 percent in April compared to last year, according to market research firm The NPD Group.
Sales reached $1 billion in April and are typically in the $500 million range, The NPD Group said, and sales were also up in March.
In particular, basic adult bike sales were up 203 percent in April, children’s bike sales were up 107 percent and stationary bike sales increased 270 percent.
“With gyms closed, (riding bikes) was one of the few things people could do,” Hegeman-Davis said.
Because of the increase in sales, there’s been a nationwide shortage of bikes for sale, he said.
“We are up some in bike sales, but there’s also a problem that there aren’t bikes to sell,” he said. “It all comes down to people buying more and getting repairs done more often since it’s one of the things they can do.”