Why did Casey’s change its logo?
The popular gas station and convenience-store chain wanted to modernize its logo.
The logo is simplified with just the red barn and white “Casey’s,” while no longer including the “General Store” part of its name.
It’s designed to look well anywhere from a large store sign to an app icon.
“Our new logo takes this a step further by reflecting who we are and what we stand for in a simple, more modern way that’s recognizable and familiar to all our guests,” Chief Marketing Officer Chris Jones said.
The logo will first appear on new packaging this month and at a new store in Iowa.
“The timing for store updates is still flexible as we have over 2,200 stores and are using a phased approach,” spokeswoman Katie Petru said.
Casey’s has stores in Urbana, Philo, Mahomet, Tolono, Thomasboro, Sidney, St. Joseph, Rantoul, Fisher, Gibson City, Gifford, Paxton, Farmer City, Monticello, Villa Grove, Tuscola, Hoopeston, Homer, Atwood, DeLand, Oakwood, Catlin, Rossville, Fairmount, Tilton, Danville, Westville, Georgetown, Potomac, Chrisman, Ridge Farm, Rankin and Arcola.