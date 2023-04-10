How many residents of Champaign County have stable broadband internet access?
According to data tabulated by the Illinois Broadband Lab, about 78,700 Champaign County households, roughly 93 percent of them, have wireline broadband access through cables, DSL or fiber that exceeds 100 megabits per second for downloads and 20 megabits per second for uploads.
About 5.5 percent (4,655) of households in Champaign County are considered “unserved,” with download speeds below 25 megabits per second and upload speeds below 3 megabits per second.
“Based on the Illinois Broadband Map access data for all counties, only 13 counties in Illinois have more unserved households than Champaign County,” wrote Shubhika Agarwal, visiting coordinator for broadband of the University of Illinois System.
Partners from the Illinois Broadband Lab, a collaboration between the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and the University of Illinois, are visiting East Central Illinois to gather residents’ input on how the state can invest federal funding dedicated to broadband access and digital equity.
Locals have two chances to share their experiences: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Champaign County Farm Bureau, and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Danville Area Community College’s Vermilion Hall, Room 306.
The lab’s 10-stop “listening tour” began in southern Illinois, with Carbondale, Edwardsville and Effingham, Director Matt Schmit said.
“When you look at the digital divide, it can affect Illinoisans in a lot of ways,” he said. “Sometimes it’s a rural issue, but you can be a couple blocks outside the city, or be in a part of town where investments haven’t been made, where access to the internet might not be reliable.
“In addition to that, we hear about affordability, and you get into aspects of digital literacy or cybersecurity or access to devices as well.”
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program (BEAD) committed $42.45 billion to expand high-speed internet across all 50 states. Starting in 2024, more than $1 billion will be accessible for Illinois, where over 1.1 million residents don’t have the devices or skills to use the internet at home.
“This is one of those challenges where the stakes are high but the resources that have been committed will allow us to actually solve a problem once and for all,” Schmit said.
“We look forward to incorporating Illinoisans’ perspectives on this and getting this right, given the one chance we have to do so.”