How are the projects in Champaign’s TIF districts doing?
Some projects are facing delays, but Champaign Senior Planner for Economic Development T.J. Blakeman was optimistic that many will still move forward.
“Certainly there’s been and will continue to be a delay in private construction projects that we see across the area,” he said at a recent meeting of the city’s tax increment financing district stakeholders. “However, as we’re going to talk about with our project overview, many of these projects do continue to move forward, perhaps just in an altered pace.
“A good example of that would be the Aloft hotel (pictured), in our Downtown Fringe TIF district. We still expect that to be built, but obviously, with the hotel market as it is, it is being delayed.”
Officials broke ground in October 2019 on the hotel slated for the corner of Hill and Neil streets, but not much ground has yet been broken by construction crews.
“Everything we’ve been told is that the project will still move forward,” Blakeman said. “It’s just, obviously, this is not the time to break ground on a brand new hotel.”
Blakeman said three buildings being renovated by Scott Cochrane at Chester and Water streets in Midtown are still coming along.
“One of the buildings, the Avenue building, which was in the worst condition is currently now being completely rebuilt,” Blakeman said. “I expect that to likely be done in the spring.”The Venue CU at 51 E. Main St. in downtown Champaign has completed its renovation and is now open, though events can’t be held with the current state restrictions.
“It’s beautiful inside,” Blakeman said. “They’re just opening in the middle of a global pandemic. So it’s been really tough on them. They continue to do what they can, but I have no doubt that when we are out of this, and people are able to hold weddings and things, it will become a very popular destination in downtown.”
And work continues, albeit a bit more slowly, on The Yards project, which includes the expansion of the Illinois Terminal, office space, residential units, retail, a hotel, a convention center and potentially a Division I hockey arena.
“The project continues to be discussed and worked on almost daily,” Blakeman said. “But there’s no doubt that the timing is shifting around because of COVID.”
The terminal expansion is farther along because MTD secured federal grants for that, Blakeman said, and the mixed-use part of that all “seems on track to move forward.” But the timeline for the parts south of Logan Street might be extended.
“I think we’re going to see a shift where we’re moving phase one of the project forward and coming back to phase two,” Blakeman said. “But there’s still work that happens south of Logan Street, we’re still moving forward with our sanitary relief sewer that will help relieve sewer capacity across all of downtown when it’s ultimately complete.”
Because The Yards is taking longer than planned, Blakeman said the city is considering creating a new TIF district just for The Yards project, which currently sits in the Downtown Fringe TIF district.
“It makes it a lot easier to imagine that the money from The Yards is going right back into The Yards from the TIF,” Blakeman said.
As part of a $35 million incentive package the city plans to give the developers, Core Champaign Hockey LLC, about $16.4 to $18 million would be in the form of TIF bonds to pay for the parking structures.
The bonds would only be issued after the project is completed and assessed, and they would be based on 80 percent of the TIF revenue generated by the increased value of the property.
The bonds would then be paid back over the remaining life of the Downtown Fringe TIF district the project is in, or in about 18 years.
TIF districts typically last a maximum of 23 years, so “we’re certainly losing years on the life of our Downtown Fringe TIF,” Blakeman said.
Creating a new one “gives us the ability to look at resetting the clock,” he said. “We’ll need those additional years to make The Yards deal work.”