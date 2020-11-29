What’s the purpose of the concrete boxes along Green Street in Urbana?
They’re being used to test the concrete being used for the MCORE work on Green Street.
“These boxes contain samples of new concrete poured on the MCORE roadway construction project,” said Vince Gustafson, deputy director for operations in the Urbana Public Works Department. “These engineering firms analyze the samples to ensure the material used on the project meet the required standards and specifications.”
As the fifth of five projects in MCORE, Green Street in Urbana is being redone from Busey Avenue to Race Street, with a new road surface, bike paths and sidewalks.
“(Engineering & Research International) uses these to temporarily insulate/transport concrete testing specimens from the ongoing construction,” Public Works Director Tim Cowan said.