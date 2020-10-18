Does Costco have anything special planned for its first customers?
No, but there will be a ribbon cutting, general manager Dan Iaquinta said.
At 7:45 a.m., 15 minutes before Thursday’s opening, officials will gather to celebrate the membership warehouse.
Other than that, it will be a regular day for the store that was first announced in April 2019.
The 152,000-square-foot store was built on the site of the former Bergner’s store, which was demolished.
The city gave Costco a $2.75 million sales tax reimbursement deal over 10 years.
It’s a fairly standard Costco, Iaquinta said during a recent tour of the store.
“There’s not really anything unique,” he said, other than it having all LED lighting and six self check-out stations.
Like other Costcos, it will sell tires, jewelry, rotisserie chickens, electronics, ground beef, baked goods, liquor and $1.50 hot dogs.
It will also have an independent optometrist, hearing tests, pharmacy and gas station, which opened Sept. 30.
Costco began stocking its shelves last month.
“It’s amazing how quickly this comes together,” said Iaquinta, who arrived in Champaign in July.