Just Askin' | Is it summer yet for ice cream spots?
With the weather heating up, how’s business at the local ice cream shops?
Summer season has undoubtedly arrived for some of the area’s premier ice cream and soft-serve vendors.
According to Jarling’s Custard Cup manager Ashlee Rhodes, now that sweltering weather has rolled in, peak business hours are from the “moment we open to the moment we close.”
“Mother’s Day is always huge, people come out and treat their moms,” she said.
Same went for Sidney Dairy Barn, especially this year as Sunday marked an all-time record in customers and gallons of ice cream sold, owner Dennis Riggs said.
“Our business went from zero to 100,” Riggs said. “Ice cream is a weather business, I don’t care what you say.”
Jarling’s is operating on reduced hours with a smaller-than-usual staff. The store opens at 3 p.m. instead of noon, and it shuts down on Tuesdays.
For the last month or so, the Dairy Barn has gone weekends only, amid dreary weather and slow returns for high school- and college-age staff.
This week, the Barn’s Tuesday-Sunday hours returned, and the customers have come in droves.
“The other thing going now is outside events, we seem to be getting a call a day for a wedding or birthday party, a fair or business appreciation event, its going nuts,” Riggs said.
Both businesses are looking for fresh talent to fulfill orders before demand starts to melt away. Inflation, Riggs said, hasn’t made things any easier.
“You try to maintain prices as best you can, but there’s not a thing we buy that hasn’t gone up in cost,” he said. “We can’t squeeze a cow any more efficiently.”