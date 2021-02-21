Just askin' | Is Parkland College raising tuition?
Is Parkland College raising its tuition?
Not a cent.
At its meeting last week, the Parkland College board approved keeping tuition rates level for the 2021-22 school year, beginning with classes this summer.
Base tuition rates for on-campus classes will be $148.50 per credit hour for in-district students, $363.50 for out-of-district students and $508.50 for out-of-state students.
“Holding our tuition rates flat for this upcoming year demonstrates our commitment to remaining affordable and competitive, particularly during this challenging time,” President Tom Ramage said. “We are making this possible through tight fiscal management and with unanimous support from our Board of Trustees.”
The college said the decision to keep tuition level was made after a budget workshop for trustees.
Last summer, Parkland projected a $4.9 million deficit this year, but after a voluntary separation program and other expense reductions, the deficit is now projected to be $2.5 million.
In its financial update last week, staff listed enrollment, health claims and the impact of COVID-19 as key factors for the rest of the current fiscal year’s budget, which ends in June.
After warning last year that dozens of layoffs may be necessary, Ramage said in August more people than expected participated in the voluntary separation program, or otherwise resigned or retired.
The college anticipates 69 positions becoming vacant over the next three fiscal years, with 34 not being replaced and a similar number being replaced by new employees with lower pay, Ramage said at the time.
In January, Ramage told the board that enrollment is down about 18 percent compared to the same time last year, slightly less than the 20 percent reduction the college budgeted for.