Q: I've already seen ads for Black Friday. Isn't a ways off yet?
A: Market Place Mall in Champaign will open at 7 a.m., and large retailers such as Best Buy, Walmart and Kohl’s all plan to open at 5 a.m. on the day after Thanksgiving.
But the big-box stores are also promoting sales throughout the month in an effort to avoid the large crowds typically associated with Black Friday and to boost sales when customers are expected to spend less this holiday season.
Kohl’s is advertising “too great to wait” Black Friday deals that began Friday, Walmart has “Black Friday Deals for Days” that began this week, and Best Buy’s Black Friday ad was released in October for sales throughout November.
Target had a “Black Friday Now” during the first week of November, with other weekly deals throughout the month.
Each of the retailers are touting their COVID-19 safety measures.
Target is offering a price match guarantee through Dec. 24, so customers don’t have to worry about being in a store on a certain day. Customers can also visit Target.com/line to see if there’s a line out the door and reserve a spot, if necessary.
Best Buy said it would limit the number of customers in its store to comply with social-distancing guidelines, would require masks and offers curbside pickup.
Kohl’s announced its deals would be available online and in person so that customers could feel safe shopping at home if needed.
Market Place Mall general manager Dennis Robertson said it would continue following the COVID-19 safety practices it already has in place, including a mask requirement and not running the carousel.
That includes pictures with Santa Claus.
“Santa will be available, observing social distancing and mask requirements beginning Nov. 27,” Robertson said. “A virtual Santa visit is also available. Both visits are by reservation.”
A survey from the consulting firm Deloitte found that 51 percent of customers are anxious about in-store shopping due to COVID-19, and that one in three are in a worse financial position than last year.
About 64 percent of shopping is expected to be done online, according to Deloitte, up from 59 percent last year.
Customers plan to spend about $998 on gifts, decorations, food and other holiday items this year, according to the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics, about $50 less than last year.
Much of that drop comes from customers buying less for themselves and their families.
“Consumers are taking advantage of a variety of offerings from retailers this holiday season, including earlier sales promotions and shipping options,” Prosper Executive Vice President of Strategy Phil Rist said. “Consumers are focusing on making the holidays special for others but are playing it by ear when it comes to those ‘extra’ items they might get for themselves.”