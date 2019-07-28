What’s the local unemployment rate?
In the Champaign-Urbana metro area, it’s down to 3.8 percent, and in the Danville metro area, it’s down to 4.7 percent, according to numbers released last week.
Danville saw the largest drop in the state compared with a year ago, decreasing 1.7 percent compared with last June. And Champaign-Urbana had a significant drop, too, decreasing 1.2 percent in the past year.
Across the state, the unemployment rate dropped from 4.7 percent a year ago to 4 percent, and it dropped in each of the 14 metro areas in the state.
In Champaign-Urbana, 109,300 nonfarm jobs were reported in June, up 2,100 from a year ago.
About 1,600 jobs were added in the past year in leisure and hospitality; 800 in government; 200 in professional and business services; 200 in information; and 200 in mining and construction.
About 400 jobs were lost in the past year in education and health services; 200 in wholesale trade; 100 in manufacturing; 100 in retail trade; and 100 in transportation, warehousing and utilities.
In the Danville area, 27,600 nonfarm jobs were reported, down 300 from a year ago June.About 100 jobs were added in each of the government, professional and business services, financial activities and retail trade sectors.And 600 jobs were lost in education and health services, and another 100 were lost in manufacturing.