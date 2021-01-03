What’s the latest with the Hidden River development?
After the 200-acre development north of Mahomet was put up for sale a little over a year ago, the main mansion has been sold to an undisclosed buyer, the forest preserve bought a large chunk and several homes are on the way.
Now, Tabeling Development Co. is planning to buy 54 acres just east of the original 200 acres, Shawn Tabeling said.
“We will be dividing it into three new tracts,” he said. “Two seven-acre tracts are under contract, and the remaining 40-plus acres is for sale.”
Tabeling Development bought the original 200-acre development and split it into 5- and 10-acre lots.
“All 12 of the new tracts have sold, and two new houses are currently under construction,” Tabeling said. “Volo has installed their new fiber internet tower, and fiber service is active at Hidden River.”
The Champaign County Forest Preserve District bought 93 wooded acres in the original development along the Sangamon River with the help of a grant from the Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation.
“The Forest Preserve will be starting removal of invasive plants on the north side of the newly-created Heron View Forest Preserve,” Tabeling said.
The Hidden River mansion was built in the early 2000s for software developer Bruce Artwick, a University of Illinois graduate and creator of the first consumer flight simulator software, which eventually became Microsoft Flight Simulator.