Just Askin’ | New Illini Union restaurant?
I saw a new restaurant is taking the place of the old Auntie Anne’s in the Illini Union. When’s it open?
Popular food truck Just Bee Açaí is getting its own storefront. The grand opening is this Friday at 11 a.m.
You may have seen the small white-and-yellow Shasta camper serving bowls of the purple, nutrient-dense berries topped with fruit, honey, granola, nuts or dozens of other ingredients.
Within a few months of the truck’s launch on the University of Illinois campus in fall 2019, founder Emma Curcuru — a university alumna — knew her business needed a bigger space.
“At that time, we began putting ourselves out there and inquiring about potential opportunities,” Curcuru said. “One day back in the fall of 2020, the director of the catering department at the university invited us into her office and said that the old Auntie Anne’s space in the Illini Union had opened up and they were looking for something new.”
And they said yes.
As for the menu at their new brick-and-mortar location, “nothing has changed,” Curcuru said. The shop held a three-day “soft launch,” completing 500 transactions from Jan. 6-8, and the JBA team “couldn’t feel more blessed.”
“We were so grateful to see that our loyal customers from all over central Illinois were willing to navigate Campustown to find us in the Illini Union and support during those opening days,” she said.
The official grand opening begins Friday, Jan. 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 22, from noon to 3 p.m.
After that, the shop will be open Monday through Saturday. The Union will be the only Just Bee Açaí in town for the near future.
“Being just a small, family-run business, we need all hands on deck at the Union as we continue to learn and grow within our new space,” Curcuru said. “The current goal is to have a food truck back out in time to serve at local farmers’ markets and special events during the summer months.”