‘How old are the oldest firetrucks in use in C-U?’
The oldest unit in town: a 1998 Pierce model with a 105-foot ladder in reserve at the Champaign Fire Department (top right).
“It is a reserve ladder and used when one of the frontline units is out of service for repairs or maintenance,” said Champaign Fire Battalion Chief Kent Cobb. “It is also used at large defensive fires.”
Across Wright Street, it’s Engine No. 256, a 2002 build in reserve for Urbana Fire (bottom right). The oldest apparatus on the frontline currently is a 2015 model, Urbana Deputy Fire Chief Kyle Hensch said.
“In an ideal world, we’d like to get at least 12 to 15 years frontline and 5 to 7 years in reserve,” Hensch said. “If it costs a bunch of money to keep it running — whether its engine problems, rust problems — those things dictate is how long we keep in reserve.”
In Champaign, ladder trucks typically spend 15 years on the frontline and 15 years in reserve, while fire engines go 12 years before another eight in reserve.
Newer firetrucks have a lot more computerized features than their predecessors, which often help diagnose technical problems with the vehicle and enhance safety features.
Once a department is ready to retire a truck, there are a few options to select. Some volunteer fire departments will buy a used truck if it’s in decent shape, since their call volumes are often lower.
Champaign’s used trucks are typically sold online by Public Works, Cobb said.
“Sometimes it just gets scrapped, but the higher percentage are going to get repurposed in some capacity,” Hensch said.