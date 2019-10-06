Q: When is the new Chase branch at Mattis and Springfield avenues opening?
A: On Dec. 9, according to a letter sent to customers of the branch at 303 S. Mattis Ave., C.
Chase is closing that branch Dec. 6 and opening a few feet north at 301 S. Mattis the following Monday.
The letter also informs customers with safe deposit boxes that they’ll receive more information about moving those.
Construction began in May, spokesman Brian Hanover said, and the new branch will have a smaller footprint and a more modern look.
He said all employees will be retained during the move.
Its existing building is expected to be torn down to make way for a CVS at that corner, Champaign Planning and Development Director Bruce Knight said in August.