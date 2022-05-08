Ethan Simmons
Ethan Simmons is a reporter at The News-Gazette covering the University of Illinois. His email is esimmons@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@ethancsimmons).
Are area pools set to open on schedule?
Most of the area’s signature public pools will be open by Memorial Day.
Champaign’s Sholem Aquatic Center and Urbana’s Crystal Lake Park pool will open Saturday, May 28, weather permitting.
“We are fully staffed in every single position except swim lesson instructors — we always need more of those,” Champaign Park District Aquatics Manager Brittany Fairfield said. “And a few more assistant coaches for our Sholem Sharks teams.”
After COVID-19 hit, only about 30 of Fairfield’s 150 seasonal employees returned to work, she said.
Nearly everyone was brand new.
This season, the return rate is back up to about 50 percent. Sholem has 90 lifeguards either certified or getting their certification before the season starts. The pool finished filling on Thursday. The chemical process begins this week, and preseason training starts next Monday.
“It is amazing, we get to train the staff we wanted to and bring back the culture seasonally,” Fairfield said.
Rantoul’s Hap Parker Family Aquatic Center will open May 28.
Monticello’s and Tuscola’s public pools will open their lanes on Memorial Day. According to Tuscola City Administrator J. Drew Hoel, staff is “sufficient for full operations,” with just a few lifeguards still seeking certification.
“If all goes to plan, this will be the first ‘normal’ year since the pandemic began,” Hoel said. “That is our plan and our hope, although weather and staff availability could still impact that.”
Danville’s 65-year-old Garfield Park pool was closed last year due to deterioration, and it’ll remain so for the near future. City officials are working on a plan to renovate the city’s only public pool and its surrounding park with more than $12 million of COVID-19 relief funds.
As per usual, centers like Sholem, Crystal Lake and Monticello will allow early entry for pool pass-holders and will host some early adult swimming hours and morning camps for kids.
Here are the pools’ public swim hours for the summer:
Monticello Family Aquatic Center
— 12 to 7 p.m. all week
Sholem Aquatic Center
— 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., M-F
— 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sat-Sun
Crystal Lake Park Family Aquatic Center
— 12:30 to 7 p.m., M-F
— 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sat-Sun
Tuscola Swimming Pool
— 12:30 to 7 p.m.
