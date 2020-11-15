Why is Solar UC now offering geothermal?
Because geothermal energy can replace natural gas, said Scott Tess, Urbana’s sustainability and resilience officer.
“We’ve been decarbonizing the electricity side of the power bill for five years now with the bulk solar purchase program,” he said.
“Now we’re working on expanding to decarbonizing the heating side of the bill.”
Geothermal takes advantage of the more stable temperature below ground, cooling buildings during the summer and heating it during the winter.
“The ground is sort of at a constant temperature, so the system pulls heat out of your house in the summer and pushes it into the ground and pulls heat out of the ground in the winter and pushes it into your house,” Tess said.
To install a geothermal system, wells have to be drilled and a mechanical system installed in a building’s basement, he said.
“When it’s all over, you don’t see it,” Tess said. “It’s not like solar panels.”
Like with Solar UC, Geothermal UC aims to sign up multiple people to purchase equipment in bulk at lower prices.
Urbana is partnering with the Geothermal Alliance of Illinois and the Midwest Renewable Energy Association.
To learn more, it is hosting “Geo Power Hours” on Zoom in November, December and January.