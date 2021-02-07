How did Urbana’s Enterprise Zone do in 2020?
In terms of project costs, it had one of its best years since it was created in 2016.
The 15 projects applied for last year have a total estimated cost of $35.3 million, up from $12.9 million the previous year, but not quite as high as the $44 million in projects started in 2018.
Stepheny McMahon, Urbana’s economic development coordinator, credited the increase to the multifamily housing project at 200 S. Vine St. and the Gather mixed-use development at University and Lincoln avenues.
“With 43 townhomes, Green Street Realty is now actively showing the (200 Vine) property, has signed its first lease, and tenants plan to move in on July 1, 2021,” she wrote in a report to the Enterprise Zone Advisory Board, which met last week.
It’s the first new residential construction in downtown Urbana in 15 years, McMahon said.
The enterprise zone offers sales tax exemptions for certain construction materials and property tax abatement on the assessed value of the improvements.
Other recent projects in the enterprise zone include:
- Luxury Holdings CU has purchased 407 W. University Ave. and is renovating it to include two stores, a sandwich shop called Ba’Get and a salon.
- Bunny’s renovated its space to make room for 125 additional seats.
- VitalSkin Dermatology is renovating a building on Kenyon Road for its new business.
- Elliott Counseling expanded from the Lincoln Square Mall to a renovated property on Philo Road.
McMahon wrote that “staff anticipates 2021 to be a high-performing year” with the Gather and 200 Vine projects wrapping up and construction on the Landmark Hotel set to begin by July 1.
The hotel construction will “be a major renovation and hopefully a spark for the downtown as we look at ways to activate the downtown and help our businesses as we’re reopening after the pandemic,” McMahon said.
The enterprise zone’s Think Urbana campaign, which markets incentives for new single-family residential construction, saw the fewest number of projects since the enterprise zone began.
In 2020, construction began on nine Think Urbana homes, down from 14 the previous year and 37 in 2018.
McMahon said in-person marketing to home builders and real-estate agents was hurt last year by COVID-19 but that the city did launch a social media campaign.