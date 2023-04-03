Sign up for our daily newsletter here
How are gambling revenues looking so far in 2023?
Illinois video gambling terminals raked in more cash statewide in the first two months of 2023 than they did the same time last year. Champaign-Urbana’s terminal revenues were no exception.
Gambling terminals in the state made $462 million in income through January and February 2023, a 16 percent increase from the same stretch in 2022. Visitors have put $1.78 billion into the machines, getting back about $1.32 billion.
The Illinois Gaming Board keeps a log of terminal income and taxes on the money for terminals in every municipality of the state. Terminal income is taxed at 34 percent in the state; 29 percent goes back to Illinois and 5 percent goes to the municipalities where the terminals belong.
Champaign video gaming terminals have brought in about 15 percent more income than last year so far, at $4.14 million, $209,294 of which kicks back to the city. Urbana’s gambling spots have brought in 5 percent more income ($1.63 million) with $81,468 going to the city.
In Champaign, familiar names top the list of most popular video gaming spots. There’s the reigning champ Mach 1 at 902 W. Bloomington Road, where six terminals have brought in $363,544 in terminal income in the first two months of 2023. (Visitors have “played” $4.3 million there.)
Next up is the Dotty’s at 501 S. Mattis Ave. ($2.8 million played; $221,986 net terminal income), Circle K at 4202 W. Springfield Ave., ($2.2 million played, $204,613 NTI), Dotty’s at 914 W. Town Center Blvd., ($1.84 million played, $189,384 NTI) and Emma’s at 105 Mattis Ave. ($1.81 million played, $160,625 NTI).
In Urbana, Lindy Lu’s at 202 W. University Ave. leads gambling activity ($2.08 million played so far) with the Dotty’s at 1901 Philo Road being a close second ($1.907 million played). Third is the Emma’s at 114 Vine St. ($1.901 million), fourth is Lacey’s Place at 110 E. University Ave. ($1.64 million) and fifth is Lucky’s Lounge at 2002 N. Lincoln Ave. ($1.51 million).