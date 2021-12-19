Just Askin' | What's new at the new KoFusion?
With KoFusion making
its move in downtown Champaign, is there
anything different the
new location has to offer?
There are some new spins in store for the popular sushi and seafood joint.
Soon to come at the new downtown location: Korean barbecue tables and a counter-service station with ramen and sushi on the Walnut Street side.
“It’s called Ko Ramen, the signage is up for it, it’s just a matter of launching the menu and loading up the venue,” head chef Nigel Morgan said.
Ten Korean barbecue tables — with built-in grills that guests can cook their own meat on — have been added to the upstairs section, which will be running “sooner than later,” Morgan said.
Also worth a mention: KoFusion has its own gated parking now.
Guests can press the gate for a ticket, but to leave the lot, they have to use a token that comes with a check from the restaurant.
The restaurant officially moved from its One Main location — which opened in 2005 — to 30 E. Main St. (the former PNC Bank building) on Aug. 16. So far, business has been “very good,” Morgan said.
“We’re heading into a time of year where students are gone and business slows down a little bit, but having our own private parking has certainly been beneficial,” Morgan said.