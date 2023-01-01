How does Illinois' new minimum wage compare against other states?
Illinois’ minimum wage rate cracks into the top 15 highest nationally on Sunday.
On Jan. 1, Illinois minimum wage bumps from $12 to $13 an hour, the next step in its gradual ascent to $15 by 2025.
The $1-an-hour increase vaults Illinois’ minimum wage above Hawaii’s current $12-an-hour rate, making it the 15th highest minimum wage in the United States. The highest belongs to the District of Columbia, which will pay minimum wage workers $16.50 an hour starting Jan. 1.
According to Madeline Herrman, Champaign County Chamber of Commerce director of public policy, some common minimum wage questions her office gets from local businesses are “when the increase goes into effect, how any increase will impact their tipped employees, what the future increases are so they can be in compliance,” she said.
The minimum wage for tip-earning workers increases to $7.80 an hour in 2023. Those workers must still earn $13 an hour after including tips, or the employer has to make up the difference.
In charge of enforcing Illinois’ minimum wage law is the Illinois Department of Labor.
“We’re primarily a complaint-driven agency — when a worker files a complaint, we’ll investigate and reach out to the worker and the employer and ask for documentation,” said IDOL Assistant Director Jason Keller said.
In fiscal year 2022, his office investigated 672 complaints regarding minimum wage discrepancies, overtime law, or the One Day Rest In Seven Act. Most complaints came from employees who said they weren’t being paid the correct minimum wage, Keller said.
The IDOL can conduct random audits of certain businesses if they receive tips from workers who are afraid to come forward or don’t want to associate their name with a complaint, he said.