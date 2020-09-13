Why aren’t more Illinois
soybeans used for edamame?
While edamame is the same species as soybeans grown on most farms, they’re a higher-quality version that is typically harvested by hand — making it much more expensive to grow.
“Food grade and feed grade have different properties. Food-grade soybeans (of which edamame is a subset) have a lower overall use,” said Andrew Larson, Director of Market Development & Public Policy for the Illinois Soybean Association.
Most soybeans grown in Illinois are used to feed livestock, and much of it is exported. The oil is also used in everything from fuel to cooking oil.
Larson said there’s simply not as much demand for food-grade soybeans, such as edamame, the Japanese name for green soybeans.
“The demand for this product is much lower and correspondingly the process to grow and market these products is more expensive,” he said. “Whereas, global demand for animal protein is very high. In order to feed a sustainable and efficient diet, feed-grade soybeans are grown to satisfy the demand from these customers. Both crops are part of the age old system of supply and demand. If that balance changes, so will prices.”
Edamame can be found in grocery stores and at farmers’ markets. For example, Sola Gratia Farm in Urbana sells it in August and September at the Urbana Farmer’s Market.