Q: With social distancing so imperative during the coronavirus pandemic, why is the path at Busey Woods one way but not at Meadowbrook Park?
A: Mostly because the paths at Meadowbrook are much wider than the narrow boardwalk and trails at Busey Woods.
“The 10-foot trails at Meadowbrook have more space to walk single file, step off the paved trail and/or pass with 6 feet of space,” Urbana Park District executive director Timothy Bartlett said.
He said the signs at Busey Woods (right) are recommendations and aren’t being enforced.
“We thought these trail recommendations on these issues would help people, but we cannot legally prosecute anyone that does not follow these recommendations. It would be a big change to expect the public to adjust and adhere to,” he said.
He also said it makes less sense to point pedestrians in a particular direction at Meadowbrook, where there are multiple entrances to the trails.
“Users may hop on at a location that is convenient and depending on where — it might not be intuitive to determine which direction is correct,” Bartlett said.
He said a bigger concern than people passing each other is groups of people hanging out with each other.
“Bigger concerns to me are general crowding in parking lots, walking the trails and large groupings in or near pavilions in general,” Bartlett said.
To spread people out, he encouraged people to try out different parks.
“We recommend the public visit other parks with less use — to avoid crowding or other similar trail concerns,” he said.