Drop questions into Tom's Mailbag by clicking here

CHAMPAIGN — Kam's is set to re-open this evening at its new location.

The popular Campustown bar announced Wednesday on Instagram that it would open later today at 9 p.m. at the corner of First and Green streets.

The bar had closed in October at its longtime location in the 600 block of Daniel Street to make way for an apartment/office/retail complex there.

All the buildings on that block have since been demolished.

The new location includes three bars in one building: Kam's, Stan’s and Second Chance.