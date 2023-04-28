Drop in a question of your very own BY CLICKING HERE or by emailing Kathy Reiser at mailbag@news-gazette.com
Happy marathon weekend to the thousands in town to run and walk the streets of Champaign-Urbana. Every participant's name will be included in a special 16-page section that will be part of your Sunday print edition of The News-Gazette.
On to this week's 'Bag:
Holiday garland in downtown Champaign
“We noticed that there are ribbons and garland — very Christmasy-looking ribbons and garland — on some of the lampposts in downtown Champaign. Thinking we might have just stopped noticing it, I checked my dashcam and they are indeed new. What were they put up for?”
Mike Koon, the director of sports, special events and film for Visit Champaign County, could only confirm that “there is a filmmaker working on a project in downtown Champaign.” He said he could provide no further details on the project at this time.
Hmm. The plot thickens….
“We generally leave it up to the filmmakers to publicize their projects when they feel it is appropriate. I can say the interest in filmmaking in Champaign County continues to grow.
“With local studios and the Champaign County Film Office leading the charge, and with great cooperation and support from our municipalities, filmmakers are finding it easier to shoot here. We have a variety of great locations as well. I would expect it to continue to grow. We have a few things on the horizon. Stay tuned,” Koon said.
Trash bags heaped atop parked car
“A parked car on Elm Street in Champaign has numerous garbage bags tied to its roof, with many more inside. The bags seem to be full of recyclables. That’s certainly odd – but is it illegal?”
Champaign Police Department Lt. Brian Maloney says the vehicle was in violation of Champaign City Ordinances while parked on the city’s right-of-way, “and if it was driven would be in violation of the Illinois Motor Vehicle Code. Following receipt of this inquiry, Champaign Police contacted the vehicle’s registered owner to educate him about the violations. He has since brought the vehicle into compliance.”
Edge-Scott FPD follow-up
Last week’s Mailbag included an item about a prank sign that had been placed at the Edge-Scott fire station. The questioner erroneously implied that the Urbana Fire Department has primary responsibility for protecting homes in the Edgewood and Scottswood subdivisions.
Edge-Scott fire chief Steve Thuney said Urbana firefighters “respond along with Edge-Scott firefighters to working fires in the Edge-Scott Fire Protection District as part of an automatic mutual aid agreement. We have similar agreements with other area fire departments.”
UFD stations are staffed 24/7, and Urbana firefighters often can get to a fire scene “several minutes before our all-volunteer firefighters and/or other volunteer departments can arrive. Reducing the amount of time for emergency personnel to arrive can save lives and reduce property loss. Mutual aid agreements are consistently used throughout Champaign County and the country as a means of accomplishing this goal."
Thuney notes that most fire departments — even Champaign and Urbana — have mutual aid agreements with neighboring fire departments to supplement their resources when needed. And he says Edge-Scott routinely responds to mutual aid requests from other fire departments in the area.
Why are Canada geese numbers growing?
“Is it my imagination, or has the local, year-round population of Canada geese exploded in recent years? I am seeing quite a few of them nesting — even in busy parking lots. If the numbers truly are growing, what has triggered that change?”
It’s not your imagination at all, says Mike Ward, an ornithologist with the Illinois Natural History Survey and professor in the UI Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Sciences.
“Yes, the population of Canada geese in and around Champaign-Urbana has increased the last few years. As you point out, they are breeding in odd areas, some of which probably increase the survival of their nests. Also, during the hunting season geese are learning to stay in urban areas where hunting is prohibited. In general, geese are learning to live with and take advantage of human-modified habitats, and it is likely that the population of Canada geese in the area will continue to increase,” Ward said.
What do data centers do?
“Several ‘data centers’ have been built around the area over the past year or two – some of them with huge solar arrays on what used to be prime farmland. Can you tell me why they are being built, and what kinds of data they handle?”
Philip Krein, UI professor of electrical and computer engineering, tells us a data center is a facility with “a substantial number of computers for the purpose of processing and storing information. Although sometimes the term could refer to one or two equipment racks full of computers, more often it refers to a large facility that might have thousands of computers, running continuously in a warehouse-like building.”
Companies often own data centers for their internal purposes, such as handling customer and sales data, account records, and so on. “Many, including Google, Amazon and IBM, have data centers for broader use – and these are the basis of cloud computing. The data could be anything from web-search processing to library collections, banking transactions, medical records, or anything else. Some kinds of data, especially medical records and student records, are restricted under federal law and must be managed within certain rules. Most data in data centers need to be secure, and many methods are used to accomplish this.” Krein said.
Data centers tend to be located in places where energy costs are low, climate is moderate, and Internet connections are strong and fast. So, Krein says, Champaign County isn’t necessarily the best place to locate one – but it’s not a bad location, either. “If the climate is modest, cooling costs are kept low. Data centers use a lot of energy. Some estimates suggest that 3% of U.S. electricity goes to them. Today, most experts consider that data centers have become basic infrastructure, like the electricity grid or phone networks.”
1970s furniture store fire in downtown Champaign
“I believe it was in the ’70s that a furniture store on Main Street in Champaign burned. It was a huge fire. Could you refresh my memory on the name of the furniture store and the details of the fire? We bought some of our first furniture for our new house there.”
The Lane Furniture Company burned on the evening of January 26, 1972 — at that time, the most destructive fire to strike downtown since St. Patrick’s Day, 1915. The furniture store was located in the three-story C.A. Kiler Building, immediately west of the First National Bank building that now houses KoFusion restaurant.
Firefighters had to contend with single-digit temperatures, but were able to douse the fire with minimal damage to the bank or the Gallenkamp Shoe Store immediately west of the furniture store. Articles in the Urbana Courier noted that more than 60 firefighters used 1.25 million gallons of water to put out the fire.
Just a few months later, in April of 1972, another devastating fire gutted Gallenkamp’s. In the days following the shoe store fire, Champaign business leader Jerome Sholem wrote an article on the history of both buildings for the News-Gazette. Sholem said the Kiler Building dated to about 1895. C.A. Kiler was a UI graduate who went on to work as a newspaper reporter in Chicago. He returned to Champaign, “and with a relative formed the Mittendorf and Kiler furniture store. On the upper floors was an undertaking establishment.”
It was common in the late 19th Century for mortuaries and furniture stores to operate under the same roof, as coffins frequently were sold by cabinet makers and furniture dealers. “The mortuary business later was taken over by the Mittendorf family. Kiler continued to operate a large furniture store at 24-26 Main for over 50 years,” Sholem said.
We checked with both the Champaign County Historical Archives, which now has the News-Gazette’s photo archive from previous decades, and the Champaign Fire Department to see if could find any photos of the Lane Furniture fire. Their searches came up empty this time. But retired Champaign firefighter and local photographer Brad LaPayne managed to locate a couple of dramatic images for us.
The fire scene photo is of either the Lane Furniture Store fire or the one that consumed Gallenkamp’s a few months later. The sign for the J.C. Penney store, which most recently housed The News-Gazette’s offices, is visible on the north side of Main Street. After speaking with Alan Jones, who was a rookie firefighter in 1972, LaPayne said, “everything got frozen including the firefighters” during the January fire at the furniture store. He said Jones “was called in to chip people and equipment out of the ice.” In the other photo, firefighter Merle Eyestone is shown wearing the coating of ice that had built up over his gear and clothing as he worked the Lane Furniture fire.
Inflation Reduction Act tax credits for cars, appliances
“When will the Inflation Reduction Act tax credits and tax rebates will be available in Illinois for use in purchasing new energy-efficient appliances and cars? If our income qualifies us, will the rebates be at point of purchase – and if so how will we prove our income?”
Elizabeth Brandon with the Citizens Utility Board told us “the IRA tax credits are currently available, but the federal and state rebate programs are still getting set up and we hope to have more guidance from the Department of Energy this summer.” As an intermediate step, CUB recently published a guide to the Inflation Reduction Act – with the information that’s available now – at tinyurl.com/CUBIRAguide.
Shocking water wells
“Are there any local companies that shock wells?”
Having spent my life living in town, with “city water,” I wasn’t exactly sure what the reader meant by shocking a water well. University of Georgia Extension says “shock chlorination is the process by which home water systems such as wells, springs and cisterns are disinfected using household liquid bleach (or chlorine). Shock chlorination is the most widely recommended means of treating bacterial contamination in home water systems.”
I checked with Jeff Blackford, a Licensed Environmental Health Practitioner (LEHP) with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, to see if he might be able to provide some promising local leads. He said licensed water well contractors and pump installers should be able to properly disinfect water wells, and he recommended that readers search a specific Illinois Department of Public Health database to find one who serves their community.
The URL for that database’s interface is long and not very intuitive; it’s probably too long to put in our print edition. Readers can most easily get to the database by Googling “Illinois water well contractor database.” I found just one contractor with an active license here in Champaign County (Mahomet), but discovered several more when I searched the database using a few adjacent counties’ names, including Ford, Iroquois, McLean and Vermilion.
More rock acts for State Farm Center?
“With coronavirus restrictions now mostly behind us, how aggressively is the U of I pursuing big name acts for concerts at the State Farm Center? The Journey concert was outstanding, and I’d love to see more rock shows. Maybe even a few big rock concerts at Memorial Stadium.”
This question came in before the State Farm Center announced that the band Foreigner will bring its “The Greatest Hits Tour” to the SFC on Sunday evening, October 22. In case the reader missed it, Alice Cooper will be in town, also at the SFC, within the next few weeks, on Tuesday, May 9.
State Farm Center Director John Marquardt said the venue “has enjoyed a successful year, including many large-scale acts such as Journey, Old Dominion and Cody Johnson that drew near-capacity crowds to Champaign, among multiple other shows.
“We've focused considerable effort towards presenting a diverse lineup of concerts, performing arts, theatrical and family entertainment events this season to appeal to everyone. We remain committed to continuing this trend moving forward to benefit the university and local communities.”
Making up for missed vehicle registrations
“As I’ve driven around town lately, I’ve seen more than a few vehicles with long-expired license plate stickers – like, from 2020 and 2021. If and when these car owners renew their registration, will they have to pay the fee for just the 2023 sticker, or also for the years they seem to have missed?”
If a vehicle owner’s registration is expired for more than one year, the customer must repurchase the set of license plates upon renewal. That purchase includes the registration fee for the upcoming year, according to Secretary of State spokesperson Henry Haupt.
“Our office implemented this policy to address vehicles kept in storage for extended periods of time or vehicles that are undergoing extensive repair work that renders the vehicles inoperable for more than a year. In both cases, the vehicles are not being used on the roadways.
“If a driver is operating a vehicle with expired license plate registration, they should renew that registration as soon as possible, or risk being stopped by law enforcement and facing fines imposed by the courts.” Fines and fees may quickly add up to more than the cost of a timely registration renewal, Haupt said.
Parkland signage at Willard Airport
"The Willard Airport sign along Route 45 is faded and not looking so good. Will it be upgraded/replaced anytime soon, with an indication that the Institute of Aviation is now part of Parkland College?
From UI Willard Airport executive director Tim Bannon: “Yes, the sign is certainly showing age. We are in preliminary discussions with contractors to rehabilitate or replace the sign, pending cost proposals. I don’t have a firm timeline at this point. At this time, I am unable to confirm what will be on the future sign; this is yet to be determined.”
Dead fish in Glenn Park retention pond
“Could you please find out the reason there are so many dead fish floating in the Glenn Park retention pond this spring? I don’t recall any issues with this in past years.”
Champaign Public Works has been working for several months to figure out why the fish are dying, said spokesman Kris Koester.
“The City of Champaign first noticed a dead fish in mid-December of 2022 at the Glenn Park Detention Basin. City staff continued to monitor and check the detention basin weekly to look for signs of water pollution, or more fish dying, and/or more than one fish species dying. Staff observed that each week, more fish would be floating on the banks. City staff decided in March 2023 to turn on the fountain to see if that would improve the aeration. More of the same species began to float up to the top, and several had a red patch on the side. Staff also noticed a large amount of the same species of fish swimming in the shallows with red patches on the side.”
In April, Koester said city staff began removing what fish they could from the banks of the detention basin. Staff has visited each week to remove any fish from the banks and look for sources of water pollution. City staff also reached out to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to see if IDNR could explain what was happening, and provide recommendations. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency conducted a site visit to take samples of the water and tested the Ph and the dissolved oxygen levels. Both tests came back normal.
City staff researched University of Illinois Extension and IDNR websites to look for possible reasons for the one species of fish dying. So far, Koester said “city staff can conclude: 1) the detention basin is not a natural body of water, 2) there appears to be a large population of one type of fish that is seen dying, 3) it is older fish dying, 4) some of the fish have a red spot, 5) if the fish are stressed from unnatural conditions, the spread of bacteria or virus can be difficult for the older fish to fight off in early spring.”
Koester said city staff also reached out to persons in the community with a background in ichthyology (the zoology of fish) and pond management for recommendations as what to test the water for, and/or how the city can better manage the detention basin.
“This is a good time to remind residents in the community that we all have a part in protecting our water,” Koester said. “On Saturday, April 22, another successful Boneyard Creek Community Day took place. Several large groups of residents and students came to pick up litter out of creeks, and off the streets. This is also a good time to remind everyone that stormwater carries all the materials off the streets, yards and parking lots into fresh bodies of water — and to be considerate of the environment with applications of any type of materials.”