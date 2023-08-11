Drop in a question of your very own BY CLICKING HERE or by emailing Kathy Reiser at mailbag@news-gazette.com
We’ve gotten fewer streets-and-highways questions in recent weeks, but members of the Mailbag Motor Club seem to be back on duty this week — with all kinds of questions about infrastructure and traffic flow. Also: a new fence that’s not up to the job near Champaign Central H.S., 50 years of restaurant history at 510 E. John in Champaign, and whether there’s been an uptick in homeless people frequenting Campustown.
On to this week's report:
Hard to believe it’s been a year since I wrote my first Mailbag column, picking up right where its original writer, Tom Kacich, left off. My thanks to Jim Rossow for taking a chance on this geriatric cub reporter. Jim came up with the concept of a local-interest Q&A feature about 10 years ago now, and it’s turned out to be one of his better ideas!
I’ve often said that the Mailbag column is about “the stuff of everyday life”: Changes to our built environment, bits of local history, infrastructure problems, parks and schools, and other things that make our readers go “huh!” — or “huh?” as the case may be. I’ve tracked down answers to more than 500 questions over the past year, and I hope you’ll keep ’em coming.
NOW & THEN: Kung Fu Korean BBQ and Hot Pot
We begin a new “Now & Then” series in this week’s Mailbag, featuring a local commercial building that used to house one or more businesses other than its current occupant. Earlier this week, we posted a picture of today’s featured building on Facebook and Instagram — along with an invitation for readers to share their memories of it.
Every generation of UI students has had its favorite hang-outs and eateries. One of my faves back in the early ’80s was Coslow’s at 510 E. John St., Champaign. The Sandy’s on Campus fast-food restaurant was there in 1972, followed by Hardee’s on Campus; Hardee’s had bought the Sandy’s chain in the early ’70s, but the local Sandy’s retained its name — and Sandy’s plaid beret — for a while afterward.
Coslow’s was next at that location by the mid-70s, and it remained there until the mid-’90s. Coslow’s regulars will recall their fabulous sandwiches, Irish nachos and calzones.
After Coslow’s closed, the St. Louis Bread Company took its place. You may know that restaurant by its later name, Panera. The John Street Panera closed and the chain opened in a new Campustown location on Green Street. Bar Louie extensively remodeled and moved into the 510 E. John building for about a year and a half, starting in 2006.
The White Horse Inn opened there in 2012, after its long run — and then a somewhat shorter run — on Green Street in Champaign. White Horse’s claim to fame at their new John Street digs? Sausages, including Swiss bockwurst, bratwurst, knackwurst, Hungarian, andouille, vegetarian sausage, Nurnberger, Krakauer and Debreziner, along with more common bar-food fare.
My Mailbag predecessor, Tom Kacich, had a short “coming soon” item about the current occupant, Kung Fu Korean BBQ, in a column published in late 2016. And he must have brought them good luck, as they’ve been there at 510 E. John ever since.
Improving accessibility in downtown Mahomet
“Several small businesses located along Main Street in Mahomet are not wheelchair-accessible. Is there a plan in place to correct this issue?”
Village Administrator Patrick Brown says they are developing a plan for improving the 400 block of downtown Mahomet’s Main Street “with the goal of making all of the businesses fully (Americans with Disabilities Act)-accessible. This will be the first phase of the implementation of our Downtown Master Plan. Our goal is always to work with the business owner to help them remove the barriers to ADA compliance.”
Brown said the Village project will only fund infrastructure such as sidewalks and streets. “Anything inside the door would be on the building owners. I think most of the businesses along this 400 block are level inside with their front doors.”
Porous fence around Champaign Central soccer field
“Champaign Central High School has a beautiful new soccer field on Church Street. It is surrounded by a torn-up aluminum fence that isn’t up to the job of keeping people out. The holes are so big, kids (and some adults) walk right through the fence. How old is it? How much did it cost? When is it scheduled to be replaced?”
It will be repaired rather than replaced, according to Champaign Unit 4’s Chief Communications Officer Stacey Moore.
“The ornamental metal fence surrounding the Central High School soccer field was installed in the last year of the construction project for the soccer and softball fields project. The fence was purchased and installed through Grunloh Construction as part of a public bidding process. The cost was as follows: materials, $73,398; labor, $39,522; total, $112,920.”
Moore said the damage is due to use and vandalism, so it is not covered by warranty. Unit 4’s Operations & Maintenance team “is in the process of repairing the fence.”
Is it time to pave Elm Street?
“Why is Elm Street in Champaign still entirely brick, north to south? There are spots that are extremely rough. Any chance they’ll pave it with something smoother?”
Champaign Public Works’ Kris Koester tells us Elm Street and Elm Boulevard are in the City's "Brick Preservation Area," as designated by the city council in Council Bill 91-24. Brick streets within this area are to be maintained as brick streets and not overlaid with asphalt or replaced with concrete streets unless specifically approved by the City Council with majority support from the adjacent residents.
The city does have an annual project to repair brick streets, though. “As with a lot of infrastructure, there are more repair needs than funding available to address those needs,” Koester said. “The brick funds often have to build up over a couple of years to be able to address a work location. There are blocks on Elm in the backlog of brick street repairs, but there is no timeframe as of yet and the reader did not mention specific blocks.”
Over the past year, the city focused its annual brick-repair projects on Lynn Street between Church and Clark Streets. Next year, Park Street between Prospect Avenue and Central High School will be the focus. At this time, White Street is slated to be next after Park Street.
“Elm Street south of Green Street is on our radar but is still a few years out; the boulevard section will present challenges from a staging perspective as it will require coordination with the adjacent properties during the design phase,” Koester said.
Urbana street repair priorities
“I was wondering who checks on and decides which streets need repair in Urbana. Anyone who drives on Busey Avenue between Green and Illinois Streets will find it’s the absolute worst street in the city.”
Urbana Public Works identifies and prioritizes maintenance and capital-improvement needs for city streets, said City Engineer John Zeman. “In general, our Operations Division addresses street problems which pose an immediate hazard for life safety or vehicle damage as soon as possible.
“Problems not identified as such will be reviewed by our Engineering Division to see where they land on our list of priorities for planned maintenance or capital improvements. In our Capital
Improvement Plan, starting on page 16 of Section 3, we outline a priority scoring process that we developed and are continuing to improve.”
Zeman said city staff recognize that brick pavement on Busey Avenue from Illinois to Green “is in very poor condition. It is actually the worst condition for brick pavement in Urbana. We plan to address the very rough ride quality with some short-term maintenance, but we don't have plans for resurfacing or reconstructing this street in the near future.”
This segment of Busey Avenue has a priority score of 30 out of 100 for capital improvement planning, he said. “This is a relatively low-priority score because it is classified as a local street, it does not have a high rate of crashes involving fatalities or injuries, and it does not have an MTD bus route. Most of the street projects included in our 5-year plan have scores above 50.”
Neglected house in Champaign
“A house in my neighborhood has been essentially abandoned since the owner passed away in 2015. For a while, someone came regularly to check on the late owner’s cats. The cats are no longer there, and the house and yard have become quite neglected. The city posts notices on the house, and shortly thereafter a city contractor mows the grass. Any hope of this cycle ending soon?”
I’m sure it’s been a looooong eight years for the reader and the other neighbors near 1716 Georgetown in Champaign. Champaign’s code-compliance manager Tim Spear said this is an unusual case.
“As your reader mentioned, there was a person taking care of the cats and the house periodically through early 2022. We had been monitoring it as a vacant structure, but until recently there were no conditions that would require the owner to register the property. Now that we have had multiple nuisance cases for the same violation, the property was required to be registered as a vacant nuisance residential building. This requires the owner of the property to pay a $300 registration fee and submit a plan to get the property into compliance with the Municipal Code of the City of Champaign."
He said the city sent a notice to the owner-of-record and posted it on the property, and received no response. “We will now begin the process of obtaining an administrative search warrant. This will give us the ability to perform a full inspection of the property and determine how we will proceed with this property. If the property is in poor condition, this could result in the demolition of the property. Hopefully, that is not the case and the property can transfer to someone that will occupy and maintain the property.”
Rationale behind detour-related decisions
“Why do the official northbound I-57 to westbound I-74 detours skip past the first turnaround possibility in favor of using subsequent exits? And why were the temporary signals added at I-57’s Market Street interchange rather than at the earlier Olympian Drive exit?”
Officials planned for detours that use the Curtis Road, Market Street and Illinois 47 interchanges for several reasons, according to IDOT engineer Kensil Garnett. “Olympian Drive is in close proximity that if used, presented the possibility of conflicts with construction that was planned to occur in that area as part of the project. The I-72 interchange was not selected for a detour turnaround because it is a cloverleaf-style, which can lead to merging problems with heavy traffic. The Prairieview Road interchange was not selected because it did not have traffic signals but has significant volumes in the a.m. and p.m. peak periods.
“In addition, though we planned to mark the official, signed detours to use those interchanges beyond, we anticipated that some would not follow the detour signs and split off early to turn around at the closest opportunity. This splitting would also help alleviate congestion issues at the (signed) turnaround locations. Temporary signals were planned for the Market Street interchange because they will allow us to control traffic flow on the ramps to prevent backups onto (the) mainline interstate,” Garnett said.
Since the closures of some of the ramps and activation of the detours, IDOT officials have observed
that many motorists are using Olympian Drive and Prairieview Road instead of following the marked detour. This made it necessary to add temporary signals at Prairieview Road, as well as the planned addition of temporary signals at Olympian Drive, he said.
More homeless people in Campustown?
"The number of homeless people living in the UI’s Campustown seems to have increased recent months, with more instances of disorderly conduct. With the students coming back, do the University Police have a plan for addressing this?”
“I'm not aware of any data that would support those assertions about the population of unhoused people in the Campustown area or reports of disorderly conduct,” said UIPD spokesperson Patrick Wade.
“I also want to emphasize that police officers act in response to criminal behavior — not on the basis of whether or not someone has a home. Law enforcement alone cannot and should not be the response to homelessness in our society, and that's why we work so closely with university, city and county leaders to address issues that affect our community members.
“While there do not seem to be any recent changes in trends, our officers do occasionally come into contact with unhoused people when we are alerted to criminal behavior. Our Response, Evaluation and Crisis Help team has been a great resource over the last two years in some of these cases where homelessness and mental health intersect. Our goal there is to break the cycle and get people engaged with community resources that will produce better long-term outcomes.”