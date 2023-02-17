Sign up for our daily newsletter here
In this week’s Mailbag, we answer more “why?” questions than the parents of twin toddlers. Why a new fence has been erected behind the Mattis Avenue fire station. Why Illinois 47 south of Mahomet has not been resurfaced yet. Why some local airline bookings suddenly show an Air Wisconsin flight between Chicago and Willard Airport. And why there are so many JULIE utility-marking flags along U.S. 45 south of Savoy. Readers have questions, and we do our best to find answers.
Flashing yellow arrows for North Prospect?
“Who is responsible for the traffic lights on North Prospect? Could you ask them to consider implementing the type of flashing yellow left-turn signals we now have on University Ave? I’ve experienced their positive impact in other cities. I can’t count the number of times I’ve sat at a red left-turn signal while the lanes to my right have a green signal and there is no oncoming traffic. I think it would help a little in alleviating the traffic mess that is North Prospect.”
From Kris Koester, administrative services manager for Champaign Public Works: “The City of Champaign does not have any current plans to install yellow flashing lights at any intersections. The intersections in the community that have these are all under IDOT jurisdiction. We are not aware of IDOT plans to install those on any of their intersections near I-74 and Prospect currently, but they could come up with potential signal upgrades for city intersections or IDOT intersections.”
Use of 'emergency powers' in Champaign
“Some time ago, the Champaign City Council enacted emergency powers. Are these powers still in effect? Did they use the emergency powers? If so, what did they use them for?”
From city spokesperson Jeff Hamilton: “On March 12, 2020, Mayor Feinen declared an emergency related to the COVID-19 virus and called for a special emergency meeting of the city council. The city council met the next day and approved an ordinance which allowed increased flexibility in many different areas, including purchasing, public meetings, personnel policies, and other emergency powers as outlined in the municipal code.
“During the initial phases of the pandemic, the city issued several emergency orders to more quickly enact measures to promote public health and safety. This included emergency orders authorizing public meetings to be held electronically, postponing deadlines for certain payments and fees owed to the city, creating curbside pickup zones, expanding the use of city right-of-way for outdoor dining, and similar accommodations. Each emergency order terminated when it was no longer needed to mitigate health and safety concerns related to the pandemic. All of the city’s emergency orders expired by July, 2021.”
Is regional flight operator changing?
“American Airlines just notified me that my AA flight from Chicago O’Hare (ORD) to Willard Airport on Monday, July 17 will be operated by Air Wisconsin rather than Envoy Air ... and will use a Canadair regional jet rather than the usual Embraer E-145. Is AA changing regional carriers in this market?"
“We believe the schedule filed by American Airlines may be a placeholder, and not the actual operator or aircraft on the ORD route,” said Tim Bannon, UI Willard Airport’s executive director. “This happens from time to time when the schedule is filed for numerous months into the future. We believe Envoy will continue to operate the route. Willard Airport will continue to be a maintenance location for Envoy.”
Landscape renewal at Heritage Park
“Work is being done around the lake at Champaign’s Heritage Park just off of Bradley Avenue. Last summer, trees and brush were cut near the stream and now trees are being cut down from around the lake. What is the ultimate plan?”
Champaign Park District spokesperson Chelsea Norton said the work being done on the northeast corner of the pond “is an effort to clean up the undesirable vegetation that has been neglected for quite some time.” The area was full of invasive and unwanted plant material (bush honeysuckle, poison ivy, mulberry volunteers, etc.), dead trees (ash and wild cherry) and a couple of beaver-damaged cottonwoods. She said CPD’s intent is to strategically replant a variety of native plant materials to help prevent shoreline erosion and create a diverse habitat for wildlife.
“Further, we recently added roughly 500 native plant plugs to the area directly north of the pond as part of an Eagle Scout service project. This included a wide variety of flowering species and milkweed for monarch butterfly habitat restoration. The idea, over time, is to tie both these areas together and hopefully create a nice interpretive space for park users to enjoy.”
The ongoing work along the stream corridor is primarily an effort to control invasive species such as autumn olive and bush honeysuckle. “Our Natural Area crew, led by Mike Davis, along with many volunteers from the East Central Illinois Master Naturalist program, have done a tremendous amount of work to maintain the Copper Slough bank over the last few years. Each season new plant material is planted. We also utilize prescribed burning as a management tool. If the weather permits, portions of this stream will see fire this coming spring.”
What’s next for UI’s Harker Hall?
“I saw that the UI Foundation is building a new headquarters on the south edge of campus, and will be vacating its space in Harker Hall. Who or what is slated to move into that building once UIF moves out next winter?”
“At this point, the university is still considering how to use the space in Harker Hall after the UIF moves out of that location,” said Paul Redan, Associate Provost for Capital Planning.
I hope they come up with good use for it. Harker Hall is a beautifully restored building in a prime location on Green Street in Urbana. The oldest building on campus, it sits between the Illini Union and the Natural History Building. According to the UIF website, Harker Hall was designed by UI architecture professor Nathan Ricker and built in 1877 as the Chemical Laboratory. “The building displays his first major built work and represents his philosophy of combining historical reference with current technological advancements. Ricker’s students made the millwork for the building in the campus woodshop and Ricker employed some students as draftsmen.”
From 1902 to 1927, the College of Law took over the building and later renamed it in honor of Judge Oliver Harker, who served as dean of the college from 1903 to 1916. From 1927 to 1989, Harker Hall housed classrooms, offices and laboratories for the School of Life Sciences.
In 1986, the building, which had been scheduled for demolition, was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Harker Hall underwent an extensive restoration in 1991.
Resurfacing Illinois 47 south of Mahomet
“Route 47 south of Mahomet was slated to be resurfaced several years ago. That has not been done, nor have I heard anything about it. Can you please find out what happened to this project?”
While the work is not imminent, it is still in the queue, according to IDOT engineer Kensil Garnett. IDOT District 5 “has a project in the current Multi-Year Program (FY 23 to FY 28) from Eastwood Drive in Mahomet to Illinois Route 10, where we will perform a designed overlay and ADA improvements. The project is 6.10 miles in length and is currently programmed at $4,500,000. This project is currently in the outer years – FY 24 to FY 28 – of the current Multi-Year Program.”
Car wash changes in Champaign
“A while ago, a ‘coming soon’ sign went up on South Neil Street for a Smitty’s Car Wash. It can’t come soon enough because I think the Rainstorm Car Washes are slowly falling apart from lack of maintenance.”
Staff at Smitty’s corporate HQ in Texas tell us they “hope to be operational by October 2023.” Meantime, there is some good news about those local Rainstorm car washes. They’ve been sold and are being rebranded as “Rainstorm Car Wash, powered by Circle K.” All-new equipment is on order, and “they’ll have brand-new everything inside the tunnels,” said Terry Johnson, day shift supervisor at the Rainstorm on Devonshire Drive in Champaign. He expects the upgrades to be completed at that location and the one on North Prospect Avenue “within the next month or so.”
Johnson said both Champaign locations will continue to be car washes only; no new Circle K convenience stores are planned for those sites.
More on The Charley Horse
The Charley Horse sports bar in Urbana was the topic of an item in last week’s Mailbag. Michael Lambert dropped me a note to say that the restaurant had, in fact, been owned by the same company that opened Snaks Fifth Avenue (later shortened to Snak’s) on South Neil Street in Champaign.
Lambert had worked under the direction of Marilyn and John Januszko, and Marilyn wrote in to say, “in the early 1980s, Red Wheel Corporation began converting some of its restaurants to the newly popular ‘theme’ restaurant concept. In 1981, the Red Wheel on South Neil Street became Snaks Fifth Avenue, and in 1982, the Red Wheel on University Avenue, was converted to The Charley Horse. There were many other conversions throughout Northern Illinois and Indiana. The only other one in central Illinois was Santini’s in Decatur. The company name was changed to Consolidated Specialty Restaurants and was later acquired by Steak and Shake.”
Based on a 1980s Yellow Pages ad that indicated The Charley Horse, Gully’s and Chiefs sports bars were under the same management at one point, I’d assumed they were under the same ownership, as well. My mistake. Thanks to both Michael and Marilyn for helping us set the record straight.
How close is “too close” to a fire hydrant?
“I know there are laws about how close you can park to a fire hydrant. In the parking lot on East University and Cunningham, in front of Po’ Boys restaurant, there is a marked parking space right next to the hydrant. Is this legal because it’s a private lot? It seems dangerous!”
“Thanks to your reader for their fire safety awareness,” said Urbana fire code official Michael Phillips. “The city and fire codes require a minimum of a three-foot clearance around all fire hydrants. The code also requires no parking within 15 feet of a fire hydrant on the street or driveway side of a fire hydrant. Since this fire hydrant faces the driveway, and there is no parking on the driveway side, this fire hydrant is properly placed.” Thus, someone who parks in the marked space on the non-driveway side is not committing a violation.
“We also would like to take this opportunity to remind residents if they have fire hydrants in their yards to keep landscaping back three feet. It’s also very much appreciated if they can help keep those fire hydrants clear of heavy or drifted snow” in the winter months. Fortunately, that won’t be a problem this weekend!
No lane lines on Fields South Drive
“I'm wondering why there are no painted lane lines on Fields South Drive, south of Windsor Road to the entryway to the Christie and Carle parking lots. I've driven on that street in the rain at night and in the snow during the daytime in low traffic. It is difficult to see where the road is, and can be dangerous in bad weather.”
The official word from Champaign’s transportation engineer, by way of Public Works’ Kris Koester:
“The Manual of Uniform Traffic Control Devices outlines the traffic volume thresholds for considering marking a centerline. It is recommended when the average daily traffic volume reaches 4,000 and is required when the traffic volume exceeds 6,000. The 2021 IDOT count for Fields South indicated a daily traffic volume of 2,200 vehicles per day.
“The section further south that is marked has volumes in the 2,500 to 3,500 range. However, given the more complex nature of the traffic movements related to the commercial developments on either side of Fields South, namely the need for turn lanes, this area was marked when it was developed.”
JULIE flags along U.S. 45 South
"There are several miles of JULIE utility-marking flags just west of U.S. 45, including parts of Savoy and extending down to (just beyond) the road to Philo. Can you tell me what kind of a project the markers are there for? Tolono got broadband internet a year or two ago, so I'm thinking it's probably not for that...."
“Ameren has a utility permit with the Illinois Department of Transportation District 5 on the west side of U.S. 45 in this area and a fiber company has a permit on the east side of U.S. 45 in this area,” said IDOT engineer Kensil Garnett.
Activity behind Mattis Avenue fire station
“What going on in the lot behind the fire station on North Mattis Avenue in Champaign? The fencing around the lot suggests some construction is about to happen there….”
That lot is the construction staging area for the long-awaited Garden Hills streetlighting project, according to Champaign Public Works’ Kris Koester.
Longtime multimedia reporter Kathy Reiser is the author of Kathy's Mailbag, which runs in full every Friday on news-gazette.com and in part in Saturday's News-Gazette. Submit your questions here.