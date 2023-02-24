Drop in a question of your very own BY CLICKING HERE or by emailing Kathy Reiser at mailbag@news-gazette.com
Readers sent us an interesting variety of question topics for this week’s column — just the way we like it!
How much money Champaign Unit 4 has spent on the Cooperative Strategies consultants … why the UI football team stays at a local hotel the night before home games … whether it’s time to add a traffic signal at a busier-than-ever intersection … what the long-term plans are for MTD routes … and why our newspaper publishes police blotter items from some communities and not others. Also, an update on our menu collaboration with the Champaign County Historical Archives.
Seeking (a few) readers’ help with the menu project
Earlier this month, the Mailbag announced a new project we’re undertaking with the Champaign County Historical Archives: collecting current menus from as many Champaign County eateries as possible. The Archives’ collection of menus was last updated in 1978, and it offers a fascinating glimpse into local business and culinary history.
Why do this now, in 2023? Hard-copy, printed menus provide a valuable historical record. And many restaurants already use online menus or wall-mounted menu boards instead of printed menus, with more sure to follow. While we still can, we’re trying to preserve as many of the current printed menus as possible for future generations to learn from and enjoy.
We’re well on our way to meeting our first goal, which is to collect menus from at least 50 of the county’s eateries by April 1. But we could use the help of a few readers who are familiar with the dining options in any of our county’s communities outside of Champaign-Urbana-Savoy: Rantoul, Mahomet, St. Joe, Tolono, Ogden, Fisher, Gifford, Homer, Sadorus, Ivesdale, Pesotum, Thomasboro, Philo, Sidney, Penfield, Ludlow, and smaller towns and rural areas.
If you frequently dine out and might be willing to help us collect current menus from your hometown, please drop me a line at kreiser@news-gazette.com. We don’t need abuncha people in each town to help with the collection; probably just one or two in each community, so we don’t duplicate each other’s efforts. And it would be really helpful to know who’s helping out, so we can keep a running list of which menus have been collected.
Thus far, we’ve collected current menus from the following establishments: Courier Café, Monical’s in Tolono, Philo Tavern, Manzella’s Italian Patio, Po’Boys, Hickory River Smokehouse, The Esquire, Old Orchard, Ye Olde Donut Shoppe, Industrial Donut, Homegrown, Hamilton Walker’s, Martinelli’s Market, Watson’s Shack & Rail, Bunny’s Tavern, bb.q chicken, I Heart Mac & Cheese, Garcia’s Pizza in a Pan, That Burger Joint, Siam Terrace, Original Pancake House, Red Robin and Biaggi’s. Also, Chop House on Main, Breaking Taco, Lucky Moon Pies and Project 47 Smokehouse in Mahomet. Makes me hungry just listing them!
Drop me a note if you’d like to help out, and we’ll be happy to coordinate with you.
Plans for U.S. 45 in Savoy
“Are there any plans by IDOT or Savoy to repair U.S. 45 between Windsor Road and Old Church Road (Church Street)? It is terrible and they have attempted to patch it but it needs resurfacing completely.”
U.S. 45 (Dunlap Avenue) all the way through Savoy is the maintenance responsibility of IDOT and not the Village of Savoy, said IDOT engineer Kensil Garnett.
In a Mailbag answer last fall, Garnett told us Route 45 from Springfield Avenue in Champaign to Curtis Road in Savoy is due for new pavement and ADA improvements toward the front end of the FY24-28 Multi-Year Plan (MYP). So … maybe not this year, but relatively soon.
Yesterday, he told us IDOT currently has no FY24-28 plans for a resurfacing project between Curtis Road and Church Street. “After reviewing the Condition Rating Survey (CRS) information, the area in question has a CRS value of 6.9 as of March 1, 2022. Pavements with a CRS value between 6.1 and 7.5 are considered ‘good.’ "
“Good” may be in the eye of the beholder.
Unit 4 spending on Cooperative Strategies
“How many taxpayer dollars has Champaign Unit 4 spent since September of 2021 on the consultants from Cooperative Strategies? Which other firms were considered, and why did they choose Cooperative Strategies over another consulting firm?”
As of Feb. 17 of this year, spokesperson Stacey Moore says the district has paid $159,000 to the Cooperative Strategies consultants who helped the district evaluate options for reconfiguring pre-K through 8th grade school assignments.
At the May 10, 2021, Board of Education meeting, Orlando Thomas, Unit 4’s executive director of schools & choice, brought three firms to the board to discuss demographic surveys and information. Videos of those presentations and Board comments from that meeting are accessible on the Unit 4 website.
“Following that meeting, the board, realizing the cost would be over the public purchase threshold, directed Mr. Thomas to conduct a public RFP process,” Moore said. An RFP was published on Unit 4’s website on June 10, 2021, and published in The News-Gazette on June 12, 2021. Three firms were interviewed: RSP & Associates, David Demographers, and Cooperative Strategies. She said Thomas “presented the results of the responses to the Board at its Aug. 9, 2021, meeting, where he made the recommendation. You can view related documents on Unit 4's Board Docs page.”
Traffic control needed at Boardwalk and Interstate Drive
“Are there any plans to put a traffic light — or at least a four-way stop — at the corner of Boardwalk Drive and Interstate Drive in northwest Champaign? This has become a very busy and hazardous intersection over the last few years with the growth of this industrial district and the addition of the new Amazon warehouse nearby.”
Kris Koester, administrative services manager with Champaign Public Works, says there are no immediate plans for a signal or four-way stop at that location.
“A traffic impact analysis was conducted in 2021 prior to the Amazon warehouse opening,” he said. “At that time the traffic counts did not warrant an all-way stop. Traffic counts are updated every couple of years by IDOT. As those counts are entered and reviewed, the City of Champaign traffic engineers will monitor them to determine if the counts meet the requirements” for new traffic-control signs or signals.
Water level at Lake of the Woods
“The Champaign County Forest Preserve District does a great job maintaining all their parks including the reconstruction of the lake at Middle Fork. However, I wonder why they pump the lake at Lake of the Woods down to such a low level in the summer to have green grass at their golf course. I would think the lake’s health has to suffer at that low level. And are there any plans in the near future to dredge the lake?”
Lorrie Pearson, executive director of the Champaign County Forest Preserve District, said she appreciates the kind words. “We are working especially hard this year as we celebrate the 75th anniversary of opening the first preserve — Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve — in 1948!
“We hope for enough snow and/or rain in the next few months to be able to reopen the reconstructed Willow Pond (at Middle Fork River Forest Preserve) this summer. Its water level, like the level of all of our lakes, suffered from the drought the region experienced in 2022.”
At Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve, the district does use water from the lake to water the golf course. “We use lake water that has been collected through precipitation and runoff rather than using potable well water or competing for village water with area residents or businesses, which is especially important during times of drought.
“The health of the lake and the ecosystems it supports are extremely important to us. We use a water-level regulator that does not allow us to take irrigation water from the lake below a level that is safe for the lake and its inhabitants. In times of drought, we restrict course irrigation to only the most sensitive parts of the course, such as the putting greens.”
Dredging of the main lake at Lake of the Woods is not currently included in the district’s five-year capital plan, Pearson said. “We do recognize the need for a long-term maintenance plan for all of the lakes within the Forest Preserve District. That plan, once developed, would examine if dredging would be recommended and if so, how to conduct it in a way that minimizes negative impacts. We look forward to developing that plan so that we can continue to maintain quality preserves for at least another 75 years!”
Local hotel stays for UI football team
“Why does the UI football team stay downtown in a hotel on game nights? It seems wild that they’d stay in a hotel in the town in which their dorms and apartments are located. I’m sure the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics has these expenses totally covered, but I can’t understand WHY? And do any other U of I athletic teams do the same?”
For many decades, almost every Illini football team has spent the night before home games together at either a hotel, a local country club, or even at Allerton Park near Monticello, according to DIA spokesperson Kent Brown. “There are many stories about Bob Zuppke taking his team to the mansion at Allerton on Friday nights. Very rarely were players allowed to stay at their apartment or house rather than together with their teammates.
“Some of the reasons include team bonding opportunity, team meetings in preparation for the upcoming game, and eliminating players from ‘over-socializing’ on a Friday night. On gamedays, it's also much easier and more efficient to get the players to their pregame meal and meetings when they are all together.”
Over the years, depending on the coach and the team, some other UI sports teams have stayed together as a team before home games, but not nearly as often as the football teams have.
Adults panhandling with small children at intersections
“I am concerned about the increasing number of people asking for money at major intersections, often on every corner, and sometimes with infants or young children. No one wants to see them get hurt, but an accident seems almost inevitable. Who’s at fault if that happens? It’s so risky, especially when adults are minding small children and trying to catch drivers’ attention as traffic whizzes by. Have the cities considered creating an ordinance about this?”
Urbana’s interim Police Chief Richard Surles said, “Cities are not able to prohibit general panhandling, as courts have found that it impacts First Amendment rights. However, cities may prohibit what the courts have classified as ‘aggressive panhandling.’ With regard to the presence of children, I am not aware of any ordinance or law that addresses or prohibits a child’s presence with a panhandler. Regarding the hypothetical scenario of a crash that involved panhandling with children present, as with all crash investigations the outcome would entirely depend on the particulars of that specific investigation.”
Champaign police spokesperson Joe Lamberson adds, “Anytime someone is concerned about the immediate safety or well-being of an individual or a child, they should call 9-1-1 to report the concern. Champaign Police responded to nearly 2,000 check-welfare calls last year and works diligently to ensure that all our community members are safe and protected, even from their own actions. Officers responding to these calls are frequently able to provide resources and promote personal safety through those positive interactions.”
Utility trench an ongoing hazard
“Pavement was removed in the driveway between Backyard Leisure and the DaVita Dialysis Center in Champaign, and the trench was filled with gravel. It’s eroded into huge potholes that have been there for well over a month. Drivers swerve to get around them and sometimes come too close to each other as they try to avoid the holes. Who is responsible for fixing the pavement and getting rid of the dangerous holes?”
We’ve had several Mailbag questions about this, and it’s taken a while for us to find out “where the buck stops” with this one. Champaign Zoning Administrator Kat Trotter tells us, “Planning & Development has been responding to this issue as a zoning violation. The Zoning Ordinance requires access drives to be graded and paved with an approved surface, and this is no exception.
“It is my understanding that sewer/utility work had to be done on the property, and the access drive was never repaired after the work was completed. Ideally, the same company who did the repairs would’ve repaired the access drive. The issue was referred to us from Public Works back in January, and I have sent two zoning violation letters to the property owner and tenant.”
Next steps? Fines and more fines.
“There is a fine structure for zoning violations, and violators can be fined for each day that the zoning violation continues. Violators have 14 days (two weeks) to respond to a ‘failure to comply’ ticket, before another one can be issued,” Trotter said. Taxpayer records show the access drive is on the DaVita Illini Renal Dialysis property, which is owned by Realty Income Ill Property.
Which side is “up” on scannable ballots?
“On the last Election Day, I voted at the Lutheran Church in St. Joseph. The machines failed to read several ballots properly and we were told to turn them over and enter them again. Previously, we'd always been told to ensure the judges’ initials were face-up before scanning the ballot. So … were both sides properly scanned if the initials were face-down when we first inserted the ballot? If so, why the usual insistence to scan them in face-up? Can you confirm that a complete ballot is counted regardless of which direction it’s scanned?”
Champaign County Clerk and Recorder Aaron Ammons said, “The instruction in-person voters receive after being handed their ballot is to show the election judge working the tabulator the initials in the top right-hand corner of their ballot. This lets the election judge working the tabulator know the ballot being tabulated is legit and will be counted if challenged. The initials have nothing to do with the reading of timing marks or the tabulating of votes. Yes, the complete ballot is counted. I’m not sure if this voter has taken the time to call the Clerk’s office, but they are sure to get a much quicker and thorough response by calling the office, than waiting for an answer to a Mailbag question.”
The Mailbag often gets questions that could be answered with a quick reader call to a local government office – whether it’s public works, zoning, public health or their local election authority. We sometimes publish those questions if we think other readers might be curious about the same thing. Personally, I was glad to learn more about this particular Election Day procedure – and I’m guessing other readers may have wondered about it, as well.
Why C-U utilities are privately owned
“Is there a history/reason behind all of the privatized utilities in Champaign-Urbana? My hometown in Texas has municipal water, trash hauling, recycling and power, so moving here and having private utilities for everything but wastewater and (in Urbana) U-Cycle was surprising. Given the politics in Illinois vs. Texas, I was surprised to learn which state had largely publicly-owned utilities vs. largely privatized.”
I thought former Mailbagger Tom Kacich might know the answer to this question — and sure enough, he did: “There was never a move to have municipally owned utilities here because private investors jumped in right away. It's the same with trash collection. Private companies did it, did a good enough job, and there was no demand for municipal service. Fairly recently former Urbana Mayor Laurel Prussing tried to generate interest in municipal ownership in the water company, but it went nowhere,” Kacich said.
Indeed, private ownership of utilities in C-U goes back at least as far as 1884, when 28-year-old William B. McKinley built the first Champaign and Urbana water works. He soon founded the Champaign & Urbana Light, Heat, and Power Company. In 1890, he began construction of the Champaign and Urbana Electric Railway and then the Danville Street Railway. Champaign’s McKinley went on to serve as a U.S. Senator; a different William McKinley served as President of the United States around the turn of the 20th Century.
According to J.O. Cunningham’s 1905 History of Champaign County, our local McKinley built or reconstructed ‘electric roads’ in several Midwestern cities including Joliet, Decatur, Quincy, Galesburg and LaSalle, Illinois. He also reorganized and consolidated the gas and electric light companies in those cities and others. McKinley’s wealth built the Illinois Traction System of electric interurban railroads that connected area cities and towns to Peoria, St. Louis and other communities. Several of McKinley’s smaller power companies were consolidated and eventually became Illinois Power … which, over time, was absorbed into utility giant Ameren.
Private ownership of utilities is the most common model across the nation, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. As of 2017, EIA says investor-owned utilities served 72% of U.S. electricity customers. Most of the rest are served by co-ops and government-owned electric utilities.
Over in Springfield, City Water, Light and Power is the largest municipally owned utility in Illinois. Some of Rantoul’s utilities are owned by that village. And Farmer City owns a power-generation system that relies on Ameren to distribute electricity to homes and businesses.
Publication of police blotter items
“Why does the News-Gazette publish police blotter items only for crimes that occur in Champaign and Urbana — and not for those that happen in other areas of the county and surrounding towns like Mahomet?”
Crime and courts beat reporter Mary Schenk looks at the publicly available online summaries provided by the Champaign, Urbana and UI Police, and the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, for items she believes people might find relevant to their lives: catalytic converter thefts, car break-ins, home and business burglaries, mail thefts, muggings and school fights, for example. The roundup is a vehicle for crime items that may not warrant separate stories.
Rantoul and Mahomet police do not currently make crime summaries available online.
Basketball size and shooting accuracy
“A regulation men’s basketball is 29.5 inches in circumference. A women’s basketball is 28.5 inches. A regulation hoop is 18 inches in diameter, or 56.5 inches in circumference. If the same player shot 100 three-pointers and 100 free throws with each ball, would the smaller women’s ball end up going through the hoop a higher percentage of the time? Is the ball size difference enough to make a statistical difference?"
It is indeed, according to Alan Nathan, UI professor emeritus of physics. “The simple answer is that the smaller ball size would result in more successful free throws or three-pointers. The simple answer comes from assuming the ball is thrown up randomly, so that the smaller ball would have a greater probability of falling through the hoop.
“But reality is a bit more complicated, since the ball is not thrown randomly. Rather, highly skilled players always get the ball pretty close to the hoop, even if they don't always make it. If we assume the error is random, within some bounds, the same general reasoning applies: The smaller ball will make it in more often.”
Long-term plans for MTD routes
“Does MTD plan to expand its routes outside the campus area, once they’re fully staffed? I’d love to be able to take an east-west bus along Kirby and Florida. My commute is only 10 minutes by car, but if I wanted to take the bus now, I’d have to go into campus, transfer, and back out again, which takes an hour. Would they consider scrapping the current routes and reconfiguring the system for greater efficiency — especially given how C-U has grown in recent decades?”
“Our employee shortage is definitely making service expansion an impossibility right now,” said MTD managing director Karl Gnadt. “In fact, we are currently only operating at 80% of our pre-pandemic level. So first we have to get back to 100%; then we can look at expansion and changes.”
The Covid-19 pandemic “came into our lives at a very inopportune time,” he said. “We were just a few months away from completing our system-wide operations study when our service and community were turned upside-down. We now do have that complete study – much of which was worthwhile to implement – however, we can’t even contemplate it until we have the staffing to operate it.” He said the majority of the data collection for the study took place prior to the pandemic. Results of the study have not been posted online “because we knew we weren’t in a position to implement any of it.”
Gnadt said there is always a need for balance between coverage and scheduling efficiency. “We can, of course, speed the schedules up by ‘straightening’ the routes. But that means that the routes would no longer reach into areas of the community that have service now. Having a route that goes straight down Kirby from Point A to Point B is great if you live at Point A and work at Point B. However, if you live a mile away from Point A and work 3/4 of a mile from Point B, it doesn't work so well. So we try to balance access with schedule and demand. We probably don’t always get it right; that's why we are constantly taking input and making adjustments. We’re just hampered in our ability to respond to changing needs right now.
“So if your readers know someone who would make a great bus operator, send them our way! We have great pay and benefits and a great bunch of people to work with. And bonus: you get the warm fuzzies for providing a critical infrastructure to your community. Doesn't get any better than that.”
Are rats a common pest around here?
“Are there rats locally? Having lived in C-U for over 20 years, and within 30 miles for 40 years, I can't say I or anyone I know has ever reported seeing one. But surely they must be around, right?”
Yes, they’re around – but they’re cagey, according to Justin Weldon with Weldon Pest Control. “Rats, contrary to mice, are very aware of their surroundings. They are not a curious rodent like a mouse; they are a cautious rodent, often avoiding anything new or out-of-place in their environment. This adds to the challenge of controlling them, also explaining why it is somewhat uncommon to see them.”
He said rats are present in the C-U metro area, but populations seem to be relatively low. (Thank goodness!) “They can be found burrowing in the ground alongside buildings, in overgrown areas, and in elaborate landscape areas. Once inside, they could be found nesting in crawlspaces, attics, basements or wall voids. Potentially anywhere inside a structure.
“A larger population exists in the country, typically on larger farms and grain storage facilities. In this setting they could be found in the same areas you might find them in an urban setting, only more of them.”
Control measures consist of baiting (with rodenticides), trapping (think really big mouse traps), and exclusion (keeping them out of a structure to begin with). Weldon said the most effective approach usually is a combination of all three control measures.