Drop in a question of your very own BY CLICKING HERE or by emailing Kathy Reiser at mailbag@news-gazette.com
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
A little of everything in this week’s Mailbag — just the way (we hope) you like it. Changes coming to a former pub in Savoy … redevelopment plans for a school building constructed in 1905 … sooo many swans in a Danville park … and whether a world-famous UI faculty member’s been moonlighting in Hollywood. Also, a couple of questions related to recent weather conditions: how the pros measure wind-driven rain, and whether Canadian wildfire smoke might blacken local residents’ furnace filters.
When are Unit 4 kindergarten placements coming?
“This year the kindergarten assignment process was pushed back for months as Unit 4 reevaluated school placements. We have been given different information; once was told July 7 was still the target, another time that it’ll be closer to the 17 due to ‘delays.’ What is the hold-up? And what does the district plan to do in terms of supporting its taxpayers who will have less than a month to figure out after-school care?”
Stacey Moore, chief communications officer for Unit 4, pointed us to page 3 of the district’s Student Assignment Process Registration Guide, which says students will be notified by mail of their school assignment in July. “A specific date is not mentioned. We appreciate our incoming kindergarten families for being patient and look forward to welcoming our new students on the first day of school, August 14th. Unit 4 Schools is pleased to offer the Kids Plus Before and After School Program to our families.” Information on that program is available at champaignschools.org/page/kids-plus.
Changes at Senator’s Inn and Pub
“Passing by the Senator’s Inn and Pub on Route 45 in Savoy, I noticed that ‘Inn and Pub’ has been blacked-out on their sign. Another part of the sign says they have ‘space opening soon for a LMT or long-term resident.’ What’s that about?”
Sharry Ile, of Sincerely Sharry Properties, owns both the inn and the adjacent space that formerly housed Senator’s Pub. She actively manages the lodging side of the house, and has always leased the pub space to someone else and “was not hands-on in that business.”
For several years, Ile says the inn has “focused on renting space to our extended-stay and long-term residents as well as small, quiet businesses. We are currently home to Mary Kay’s Holistic Beauty as well as Trinity Healings. In the past, we have had a massage therapist who retired from the business, and that is a service we would like to have located inside the inn for the future. That’s why LMT (Licensed Massage Therapist) is listed on our sign.”
Now to the other side of the property, where Ali Yacoub operated Senator’s Pub for many years. “Sadly, our beloved Ali has passed away. I can’t say enough about Ali and his passion for the pub and his patrons. Once he passed, we decided to take that part of the property in a different direction.
“The space is currently under renovations and has been leased to the owner of a bakery and coffee shop who will be relocating her business to that space. It is our hope and belief that the bakery/coffee shop will be a big plus for the residents and businesses occupying the inn as well as to our community.” If renovations are completed on schedule, the bakery owner hopes to open in the fall of this year.
Is blackened A/C filter due to wildfire smoke?
“I usually change my furnace filter once a month. When I did so today, I saw that it had turned completely black — a first-time occurrence. Could the Canadian wildfire smoke have caused this? Can the smoky air affect the A/C unit over the long run?”
“It is possible that the filter turned black from the smoke, but generally a black filter is from burning candles in the house,” said Jeremy Kopmann, co-owner of Dogtown Heating, Air and Plumbing in Paxton.
Justin Bash, vice-president of Bash Heating and Air Conditioning in Champaign, agreed that soot from burning candles or incense can turn a filter black. “My question would be, when we had that severe storm that knocked out power in (the) majority of the area, were they burning any candles for light?” Bash said.
“The air circulated through the house is never exchanged with outside air,” according to Kopmann. “Unless the house is very drafty or the windows and doors were left open, it would be difficult to definitely say it was from that. Either way, there should be no long-term effects to the HVAC system. An upgrade to a 5-inch-high efficiency filter and an APCO UV air cleaner is the best bet for clean air and keeping the equipment clean inside the house.”
Measuring wind-driven rain that falls sideways
“When wind-blown rain seems to fall horizontally, or even at a 45-degree angle, does the Illinois State Water Survey’s precip-measuring equipment manage to get an accurate reading? If so … how?”
“That's a great question, and a real challenge for measuring rainfall and snowfall,” said Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford in an email. “What the reader is referring to is called ‘undercatch,’ where the amount of rain caught by the gage is less than what actually falls to the ground. The amount of undercatch varies by gage type, but also with the general weather conditions.
“As the reader implies, stronger winds typically increase undercatch in most types of gages, such that the amount of rain estimated by the gage will be less than what actually fell. Studies have shown anywhere from 3 to 5% undercatch under good conditions and with a good gage … all the way up to 40 to 50% undercatch with very strong winds, intense rain and a poorly designed and/or sited gage.
The National Weather Service gage they use at the Water Survey has a relatively low estimated undercatch, but Ford said it definitely is still affected by the kinds of conditions our area experienced a couple of weeks ago.
“The precipitation gages used by the research-quality Illinois Climate Network, like the one co-located with the National Weather Service gage here at Water Survey, have a wind shield around them, which significantly reduces undercatch problems.
“Very cheap or free gages will typically have much larger undercatch problems along with generally being less accurate in most conditions. Scientists have attempted to account for undercatch in many of the best datasets, but it is still a challenge even with new equipment. The wind problem is even worse for snow, too.”
Now … before you get your ’nickers in a ’not about the spelling, it seems “gage” is now an accepted spelling of the word you’ve probably always spelled g-a-u-g-e. I asked Ford about that and he said “there isn’t really a widely accepted form of gage (or gauge) among the weather/climate community. I've seen and used both, but am more consistently using gage these days. Not sure why, but I’ll say it’s to save a letter.”
So if you spelled it g-a-g-e on your 5th grade spelling test several decades ago and the teacher marked it as incorrect, you may be eligible to take part in a class-action lawsuit to have those points retroactively restored to your test score.
Redevelopment plans for Colonel Wolfe School
“What is the status of the old Colonel Wolfe School at Fourth and Healey in Champaign? Is it abandoned? Or does someone have plans for either the building or the lot it sits on?”
Dan Hamelberg, president of The University Group in Champaign, said he and his company are looking forward to developing the Col. Wolfe property in the near future, “when circumstances allow.”
He said those plans include the renovation of the school building that dates to 1905, as well as construction of a new multi-story building on the adjacent land. The company has put its plans on hold, “pending the improvement of current circumstances: 1) The high-rise apartment market in the U of I campus area is presently somewhat overbuilt, and a short pause is prudent to allow the market to absorb a new project. 2) Current commercial interest rates have increased the financing costs for new apartment projects. Allowing some time for the commercial markets to adjust and stabilize is in order.”
A third important factor, he said, is that “the Champaign Township Assessor’s office has taken the position to disregard the income approach in assessing new apartment projects, and instead relies on a cost approach to assess new apartment construction. The cost approach uses estimates of the actual expenses involved with construction, and the income approach uses the projected income capitalized at current market rates.
Hamelberg said the cost approach is the least-used indicator of value used by professional appraisers for income property — “and the result of using the cost approach is an assessment that is high in relationship to the income the project will generate. Consequently, there have been many real estate tax appeals lately by apartment developers as a result of high assessments.”
He said he hopes officials will reconsider using the income approach in assessing new apartment construction. “We are not asking for any special consideration. Just an appropriate method in assessing new multi-family construction. It would be interesting to note that Urbana used an income approach to their quad assessment a few years ago for apartment projects.”
How does photo enforcement work?
“As I drive up and down Interstate 57, I see signs that say the speed limit is photo-enforced. Are photos automated and tickets mailed to violators, or are citations given in-person a little ways down the road? I don’t think I’ve ever seen the latter scenario play out.”
ISP has a photo-enforcement program that’s used in designated highway construction and/or maintenance zones, according to Sgt. Bruce Orns. He said authorization for the program can be found in the Illinois Compiled Statutes under 625 ILCS 7/.
“This is a joint program run in collaboration with the Illinois Department of Transportation. There are several photo enforcement vehicles deployed throughout the state. Each vehicle is operated by a trooper and has the capability of monitoring traffic throughout a construction/maintenance zone. If a vehicle is observed traveling above the posted speed limit, photos are taking of the offending vehicle and driver. A citation is then generated and mailed to the registered owner.”
New commercial building west of Staley Road
“What’s being built just west of Fisher National Bank, right off of Staley Road, in the Legends neighborhood?”
A listener asked this Mailbag question when I was a guest on WDWS’ A Penny for Your Thoughts radio show … and within a few minutes, another listener called in to say the building at 4301 Nicklaus Drive will house a dental practice for children. Sure enough, I checked the City of Champaign’s building permit database, and it shows Our Tree Partners from Dewey as the owner of the building that will house C-U Pediatric Dentistry.
The practice, currently at 1209 E. Colorado Ave. in Urbana, is owned by Dr. Vickie Hemann and Dr. Leah Davis. “We will close our office in Urbana when the new building is completed, but Dr. Barry Howell will continue to see patients at his practice at the Colorado Avenue address,” Hemann said.
“Overall, we’ll double our square footage. We’ll increase the number of dental chairs from five to eleven, which will include increasing the number of private treatment rooms from one to five. We will also have an open hygiene bay with six dental chairs. We hope to be able to increase our sedation services with our additional space, hire another hygienist, and another dentist after we settle into the new space.”
Their goal is to begin seeing patients at the west Champaign facility by November of this year.
Is that 'our' Nathan Gunn in film credits?
“I’ve recorded the series ‘1883’ on DVR, and I saw Nathan Gunn listed as music editor in the closing credits of the final episode. Is that ‘our’ Nathan Gunn, the opera singer and music professor at the UI? Surely, there can’t be two of them!”
By golly, there ARE (at least) two of them. The UI professor and world-renowned baritone is Nathan T. Gunn. And a little digital sleuthing also turned up a Nathan D. Gunn, who is based in Los Angeles and has several editing credits in the film industry — including two episodes of “1883.”
I checked with the local Nathan Gunn, just to be sure he isn’t working a side hustle in Hollywood. “I'm afraid that the film editor is not ‘our’ Nathan Gunn,” he said. “If he has the middle name Thomas I'll be knocked out of my chair.”
Backups at Olympian Drive exit
“Did/would IDOT consider putting up a light at Olympian Drive to help with traffic flow due to I-57 and I-74 ramp closures? It appears that more traffic is exiting there than following the posted detour to Market Street. At times the I-57 north exit at Olympian Drive is backed up with cars all the way down to the start of the exit ramp. With the amount of Amazon and FedEx traffic, it is busier than usual with the turn-around traffic.”
“We have been monitoring the traffic at Olympian Drive and we have not witnessed the queuing that was occurring on the first day of the ramp closure,” said IDOT engineer Kensil Garnett. “Some of the local traffic has rerouted and alleviated the issue now. We recognize that temporary signals may be required at Olympian Drive if traffic does not follow the marked routed detour, and they can be added to the contract if necessary.”
How could beating happen in Campustown?
“My jaw dropped when I read the June 27 story about a man and woman being harassed — and the man being severely beaten – by seven punks on Green Street in Campustown. I know the UI Police Department has picked up some duties that Champaign Police used to cover … but with 70 UIPD officers, how on Earth does something like this happen on the campus’ ‘main drag’? I would think they would at least have Green Street covered!”
For readers who may have missed the original news story, reporter Mary Schenk wrote that “at 12:14 a.m. May 7, seven unidentified males were being disorderly and one of them approached a man and woman walking in the 300 block of East Green Street, verbally antagonizing them. The woman told police she felt unsafe and that her male friend pushed the antagonizer away from them.
“The seven unknown males then repeatedly beat the male, who received multiple injuries to his face, head and ribs. One of the men showed the victim a gun holstered in his waistband. The group left and the victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance.”
UIPD spokesperson Pat Wade said the department currently employs 72 police officers who work in a variety of capacities: patrol, investigations, community outreach, administration, etc. UIPD is a 24/7 operation, with officers deployed on many shifts throughout the week, “so it would be a mischaracterization to say that 70 police officers are patrolling Campustown at any given time.”
Wade noted that, although the crime appeared in the Crime Stoppers feature in late June, it actually occurred when school was in session. “Weekend nights during the spring semester are an extremely busy time for us, and it’s not practical for officers to be everywhere at once. Nonetheless, officers were nearby and on scene within about a minute of receiving the call, and the investigation resulted in the arrests of a couple people who, as it turned out, were not involved in the original call but were illegally possessing firearms about a block away.”
He said officers work to maintain a highly visible patrol on campus. “We also have technological tools like automated license plate readers and security cameras that augment our human resources and provide more coverage in a way that is fiscally responsible.”
Wade described the campus area as “safe,” but said “the unfortunate reality is that no community, anywhere, is entirely crime-free. We make efficient and effective use of public resources to minimize the number of crime reports in the campus area, and incidents like the one that recently appeared in Crime Stoppers are thankfully few.
“When crime does occur, we work hard to identify offenders so we can get closure for crime victims and continue to promote a safe campus environment. That is why we are fortunate to have organizations like Crime Stoppers that partner with us to inform our community and help solve crimes.”
Remembering C-U’s Site Oil stations
“What years did the Site Oil gas station on South Neil operate?”
Site Oil was a new one on me, but it seems to have been a familiar name to C-U townies of the 1940s through ’70s. Local Illinois Bell telephone directories show there was a Site Oil station at 1501 S. Neil Street as early as February, 1942. If you’re trying to place that, it’s near the NW corner of Neil and Kirby – in front of the current Hilton Garden Inn. The gas station’s 1950 Yellow Pages ad said it was open 24 hours a day, a rarity back then. The trail goes cold, though, by about 1980; that was the last year Site Oil was listed in the local phone book.
Urbana had its own Site Oil station for more than 20 years. The October, 1942 phone book lists it at 901 W. University Avenue, currently the site of the Einstein Bros. Bagels shop and several UI offices. By 1964, it appears the Neil Street location was the only one let in the twin cities.
Bloomberg.com says Site Oil is (still) a crude-oil production company based in St. Louis, Mo. It was incorporated in late 1948.
Swans at Heron County Park in Danville
“Danville’s Heron Park has a lot of swans. How many are there and where did they come from?”
The swans-in-question are known as “mute swans,” according to Laura Danzl, environmental education supervisor with the Vermilion County Conservation District. “Last year, Cole Craft, Heron County Park Superintendent, counted 24 mute swans at and around Heron County Park. This number unfortunately will increase with this year’s hatch.”
Danzl said staff members are not sure where the original swans came from, but mute swans are not native to Illinois and are considered invasive. “Mute swans were originally brought over to the United States back in the 1800s for large estates, parks and zoos and have since become established in native wetland habitats. While the mute swans may be pretty to look at, they are considered a nuisance to wildlife biologists, natural resource managers and bird enthusiasts.
And they are nasty neighbors to other waterfowl. “They are voracious feeders, with each swan consuming 4 to 8 pounds of vegetation a day, removing food and habitat for native wildlife. Their diet overlaps with many of our native waterfowl, including ducks. During the breeding season, mute swans can run off native waterfowl from preferred nesting locations and may kill adult and juvenile ducks and geese.
“I personally have also witnessed the mute swans be aggressive towards the native bald eagles and sandhill cranes that can be found at Heron County Park,” Danzl said. Picking a fight with a bald eagle? That’s just un-American.
Excess gravel hazardous to bikers
“On Springfield Avenue in Champaign, potholes have been patched with a combination of small gravel and a tar-like substance. While I appreciate the road repairs, the excess gravel makes it very dangerous for motorcycles and bicycles. Can you call this to the attention of IDOT or whoever maintains that stretch of road?”
Happy to do so. IDOT engineer Kensil Garnett says the gravel is used as a topcoat for the spray patch that is used to fill the pothole. “The topcoat is needed so that passing traffic does not pick up the patch material and pull it out of the pothole. The gravel normally does not last long and most of it gets pushed down into the patch by passing traffic, helping to make the patch more durable.”
However, he said, “we can certainly have a discussion with our staff to ensure that they are not applying too much rock on the topcoat.”
Can city improve cellphone/data service?
“Is the City of Champaign aware and does it have any plans to increase cellular coverage along Mattis Avenue? I live off of South Mattis. When WiFi goes down and when I have visitors, making a mobile phone call is nearly impossible, as is accessing the internet.”
It’s always amazed me how spotty cellphone/data coverage can be in Champaign-Urbana-Savoy – and how little improvement there seems to have been over time. But municipal governments have no control over that.
Jeff Hamilton, the city’s communications manager, said cellular service providers are privately owned companies that “independently map out their coverage areas and place their towers where they deem appropriate. I recommend your reader contact their provider and share their concerns in order to determine whether the issue is short-term in nature (i.e. related to the storm, power outage, storm damage) or if coverage is just less than ideal at their residence.
“Coverage at any particular location will vary from provider to provider, so they may also wish to ask their neighbors about their level of satisfaction with the various service providers covering the area.”
C’mon, Trader Joe’s … show us some love
“Only four out of the 14 Big Ten university communities do not have a Trader Joe’s grocery within a few minutes’ drive: West Lafayette and Bloomington, Ind., East Lansing, Mich., and Champaign-Urbana. And I hear one is being built in Lansing, Mich. What does the State College, Penn. metro area (pop. 87,500) have that Champaign-Urbana (metro pop. >220K) is lacking? Is there any hope of C-U getting a TJ’s anytime soon?”
My Mailbag predecessor, Tom Kacich, got this question every so often and I’m afraid the answer is still “no.” “We consider many locations,” said TJ’s public relations manager Nakia Rohde. “All of the locations that are opening soon are listed on our website.” Those are in Bradenton, Fla. and Queens, NY.
“Unfortunately, Champaign-Urbana, Illinois is not on the list at this time. You can learn about how we selected locations on our podcast, Inside Trader Joe’s, Episode 52 — How to Make A Trader Joe’s, Part One. You can listen or read the transcripts on our website.”
Too-tall weeds at Neil & Springfield
“The vacant lot at the corner of Neil Street and Springfield Avenue in Champaign has weeds that are taller than the chain-link fence surrounding it. Isn’t that an ordinance violation? It sure is unsightly.”
“A violation notice was sent to the property owner last week,” said Tim Spear, the city’s code-compliance manager. “They have been given a deadline of July 17, 2023 to get the weeds cut. If they do not cut the weeds by that date, then the city will send a contractor to cut the weeds and the owner will be charged for the work. Thanks to your reader for reaching out about this.”
The weeds were mowed earlier this week — just in the nick of time.
Birthday wishes
I don’t usually like to call attention to myself, but WDWS colleague Scott Beatty sent me a personal-ish Mailbag question that I was happy to answer this week:
“Dear Kathy: Well-placed sources tell me today (Friday) is your birthday. What's the best birthday gift you ever received? And if Perkins is not open for pie, how in the world do you celebrate?”
First question's easy: Best gift ever was a GE clock radio — AM band only — for what must have been my 10th birthday. I'd been begging my parents for one, and my dad, a fellow night owl, brought it to my room at the stroke of midnight on July 14. We plugged in the radio and tuned the dial to The Big 89, WLS. I kept it on all night, every night, ’til I came to the UI ... where I discovered that there was music worth listening to on the FM dial. Music and More, K-104, with some guy named Mike ….
As for question 2? I hear tell there’s a Golden Corral in Terre Haute. Think I'll saddle-up, mosey on over there and waller' in their dessert trough fer a spell. Might even give myself a Cool Whip facial as a special treat.