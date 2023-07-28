Drop in a question of your very own BY CLICKING HERE or by emailing Kathy Reiser at mailbag@news-gazette.com
There’s a little of everything in this week’s Mailbag, including upgrades for the super-slow elevators at Illinois Terminal … what the law says about cemetery maintenance … what happened to local WeightWatchers meetings … why there’s a chain-link fence around the former Columbia School in Champaign … and whether a varsity football game is scheduled for Champaign Unit 4’s McKinley Field this year.
Maximizing solar farm’s energy production
“As I drive west on Curtis Road between First Street and Neil Street, there is a very large university solar farm that extends practically the entire distance. I’ve noticed that the solar panels face west and not south. Wouldn’t they produce more solar energy if they faced south?”
Not necessarily. UI Facilities & Services’ Steve Breitwieser tells us “Solar Farm 2.0 features best-available technology and single-axis trackers that allow the panels to begin the day facing east as the sun rises and then rotate to track direct sunlight throughout the day. The 12.32 MWdc array features more than 31,000 bifacial panels, which means that energy is captured on both sides.” The back panels even pick up sunlight reflected off the ground. The design is expected to provide 15 percent more production than a standard monofacial, fixed system.
Additional information about Solar Farm 2.0 and on-site tour opportunities is available online.
Area football fields’ seating capacities
“Last year when Champaign Central was allowed to hold a varsity football game at McKinley Field, I believe the capacity with the bleachers they brought in was mentioned as being around 750. This leaves me wondering: what are the capacities for other area football fields at some of the other, larger schools in the area?"
Jane Stillman, Central athletic director, said “when we held the game at McKinley, we brought in portable bleachers for the visiting team. These held 250 people. Our permanent bleachers hold 500.” As for the capacities at some of the other large schools’ football fields around the area ...
Champaign Unit 4’s Tommy Stewart Field at Centennial, from Tabatha Wenzel, athletic administrative assistant: 1,700 seats for the home fans and 1,300 for the visiting fans;
Mahomet-Seymour, from Matt Hensley, assistant principal: Home grandstand 1,600, visiting bleacher 600;
Monticello, from Daniel Sheehan, assistant principal/activities director: 2,000 seats for the home crowd, 400 for the visitors;
Urbana, from Unit 116 spokesperson Katherine Tellez: 2,378 on the home side, 342 on the visitors’ side.
Varsity game at McKinley Field this season?
“Will Champaign Central be playing a varsity football game at McKinley Field this season?”
The official word from Central’s athletic director, Jane Stillman, as of Monday of this week: “At this time, no varsity game has been scheduled for McKinley Field this year.”
I don’t know about you, but I interpret that as a firm and definite “maybe.”
Elevator upgrades coming to Illinois Terminal
“I recently attended an event on the 4th floor of Illinois Terminal with probably 250 senior citizens. There was only one working elevator, which was slower than molasses flowing uphill on a winter morning. I saw no staircase other than an emergency stairwell. Do they have plans to address the elevator situation anytime soon?”
In a word … “yes.” “One of our two elevators did need service recently and was down for several days but is now operational,” said Illinois Terminal Director Joshua Dhom. “Most of our elevator components are original to the construction of the facility, so they are around 25 years old. As elevators age, maintenance and necessary repairs do become more frequent and often the downtime that follows is increased. Unfortunately, there is never a suitable time for maintenance or repairs as inevitably many building occupants and guests will be inconvenienced. We do have two staircases that are labeled ‘Emergency,’ but we allow guests to use them for access to and from events.”
Illinois Terminal belongs to the C-U Mass Transit District. Dhom said that in March of this year, the MTD Board of Trustees approved a contract to modernize both elevators at Illinois Terminal. “This project will replace most mechanical and electrical components of both elevators, bringing them to up to date with the latest technological advances. The elevators will be safer, more energy-efficient, more reliable, and future downtime will be significantly reduced thanks to on-board diagnostic and reporting systems that alert our elevator service provider when any operating parameter is not met.”
Additionally, he said the modernization project will provide ‘soft starters,’ which allow for a quicker, smoother and more comfortable ride for elevator occupants. “The modernization project has a timeline of about 6 to 8 months, which includes ordering of the necessary parts and install, as only one elevator can be done at a time to ensure we can still provide access to all floors of the facility.”
Did Jessica Kunz leave WCIA3?
“What happened to Jessica Kunz on WCIA? I have noticed that she is no longer on their news team.”
At the end of May, Kunz posted a life update on her personal Facebook page: “My time at WCIA is coming to an end on June 9. This station has served as my second home for almost a decade and I can't thank you all enough for welcoming me into your homes every night. I moved to Illinois shortly after graduating college in 2014 and had no idea I would eventually settle down and raise a family in Central Illinois (…) but I'm so glad I did.
“I am going to miss all of my coworkers so much and I can’t wait to cheer them on from home. I'll still be in the area, pursuing an opportunity that gives me more time in the evenings with my family (including Annalyn, who's growing up faster than I knew was possible!).”
Multi-media journalist Scarlett O’Hara also has moved on from WCIA3 in recent weeks — to a new job at Fox 59/CBS 4 TV in Indianapolis, according to her Instagram account. WCIA often serves as a springboard to larger markets for young reporters, and O’Hara is moving from the No. 90 television market in the country to the 25th-largest market. We wish both Jess and Scarlett all the best.
Cemetery maintenance law explained
A few months ago, the Mailbag answered a question about the crumbling Carley mausoleum crypt that’s been covered with tarps for years in C-U’s Mount Hope Cemetery. ‘Mark Carley 1872’ is carved into the stone, so it likely was built about 150 years ago. The most recent question about the mausoleum:
“The tarps that had been placed and secured over the Carley mausoleum crypt seem to have been damaged in one or more of this summer’s storms. Under the law, does a caved-in mausoleum ever become the responsibility of the cemetery’s owners rather than some mythical great-great-great-step-nephew, twice-removed?”
Christopher Slaby with the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation — the state agency that oversees cemeteries and funeral homes — said “maintenance responsibility is outlined in the sales contract when land is purchased to construct a mausoleum, so it would depend on what the contract says. While IDFPR is unaware of the specifics pertaining to the Carley Mausoleum, generally a trust is established by the family to cover future repairs and the cemetery does not have the responsibility or authority to modify the land or structure.”
The Illinois Cemetery Protection Act, 735 ILCS 835/10-14, outlines what cemetery owners may do if there is no paper trail for them to follow regarding a burial plot or mausoleum crypt. Essentially, the cemetery owner may – but is not required to – file a petition with the circuit court to have it declared abandoned. If someone (usually next of kin) claims ownership of the mausoleum crypt in question, the presumption of abandonment no longer exists. If no mausoleum owners appear after a year, the cemetery owners may take responsibility for the costs and fees associated with the mausoleum – but the key word here is “may.” The cemetery’s owners are under no obligation to do so, under the law.
Unless and until the plot’s owner/party responsible for repairing a damaged mausoleum is identified, Slaby said cemeteries may, at most, build something that contains damage to the mausoleum and keeps it from spreading onto other plots and cemetery-owned land.
Cartoon canoe captains at Kauffman Lake
“Last summer, Scooby-Doo & Shaggy occupied the canoe at Kauffman Lake. This year, it is Shrek and Donkey. What happens to the ‘retired’ characters? I'm asking on behalf of my 7-year-old grandson.”
We went straight to the top of the Champaign Park District for an answer to this one. Executive Director Sarah Sandquist said “we typically reuse the characters at our Winter Nights Event at Prairie Farm. We also reuse the wood to make the new characters.”
Ameren repair priorities – part 2
In last week’s Mailbag, we answered a few reader questions about Ameren’s policies, procedures and communication practices during the widespread power outages caused by the June 29 derecho. This week, we have two more of those questions, with answers provided by Ameren communications executive Karly Combest.
“It seemed many of the outages listed on Ameren’s website had no indicated cause and I wondered how they estimated repair completion times without knowing what is wrong first.”
“In the aftermath of any storm, we dispatch damage assessors to secure areas that are a threat to public safety (power lines across public roads, for example), assess the cause of the outage and determine the infrastructure (poles, wires, transformers, etc.), equipment (trucks, digging and pole-setting equipment, etc.), and resources (number of crew members and any special skills required) needed to make the repairs.
“During the storm of June 29th we had high winds rated from 80 to 100 mph. Additionally, three more rounds of storms came through the state over the next three days. In total, the storms damaged more than 1,000 poles. Much of the damage was due to the high winds and trees/tree limbs coming down onto lines, poles, and other equipment. Our tree crews have to come in and remove the debris before we are able to conduct our work to restore power. The reason a customer may not see a specific cause of the outage noted until later in the storm is that our assessors have to make that determination based on the equipment that is damaged. This is done at the site of the damage,” Combest said.
“Generally, we know that the cause of outages in a storm the magnitude of the one we experienced on June 29 is most likely storm-related. However, until we can validate that at the site of the damage, the cause may continue to show as unknown. We recognize that this can be a source of frustration for customers who wonder "how can Ameren possibly not know what happened?
“Again, we generally do know, but it takes some time to make an official determination that is then displayed on the mobile app or through a direct alert from Ameren. After any major storm, we review our processes and look for improvement opportunities. We will be evaluating potential improvements in this area, too.”
“Ameren’s website has a form to submit claims to the utility, which the City of Champaign sent me via social media recently. Does the company immediately reject storm-damage claims — loss of perishable food, hotel stays, etc. — as they were an 'act of God'?”
“The state's Public Utilities Act - Section 16-125 (e) and (f) allows utility customers to submit a claim for damages due to a power interruption. Claims are determined through a process regulated by the Illinois Commerce Commission,” not by the utility. “Customers wishing to file a claim can go to AmerenIllinois.com/claims. There, customers will find details on the process as well as the claim form, instructions and the mailing address.”
What’s with the 'Mother Goose and Grimm' reruns?
“Why has the News-Gazette been running old ‘Mother Goose and Grimm’ comic strips in recent days, rather than new ones? The one in Thursday’s paper was from March!”
I checked with managing editor Niko Dugan, who said our distributor for "Mother Goose and Grimm," Andrews McMeel Syndication, abruptly stopped making daily versions of the strip available, while continuing to distribute Sunday strips. “We have reached out to them to figure out the issue and will be re-running daily strips until it is resolved,” Dugan said.
What happened to local WW meetings?
“It seems there are no more WeightWatchers meetings anywhere in our area. Can you find out why?”
Chalk it up to a (seemingly sudden) 180-degree turn in the business model of WW, formerly called WeightWatchers. For decades, WW emphasized behavioral change as the key to gradual, healthy, sustainable weight loss. Earlier this year, though, the company bought a telehealth company that prescribes a newer class of weight-loss drugs. More on that in a moment.
I checked with a former WW regular, who told me the Champaign WW Studio in the Market View Shopping Center closed about a year ago. Then for several months, weekly meetings and weigh-ins were held at the Hampton Inn in Urbana. Those in-person sessions were discontinued several months ago – not only in C-U, but in hundreds of cities throughout the U.S.
We reached out to WW’s corporate office for further details, but received no reply. The cover story in this week’s (July 24 issue of Bloomberg Businessweek provides some of the details on the changes: “In March, the same month WeightWatchers clamped down on its rent costs, it agreed to pay $132-million to acquire Sequence, a two-year-old telemedicine startup that prescribes a new, much-hyped set of medications called GLP-1s that can basically melt the pounds away.” Those drugs go by several brand names, including Wegovy and Ozempic, according to the Businessweek article.
The WW website shows weekly meetings are still held in hotel conference rooms in Forsyth, Bloomington and Mattoon. But for how much longer … who knows?
Will Ming Garden reopen soon?
“My husband and I are wondering if the Ming Garden will be open anytime soon?”
That may depend on how you define “soon.” When I stopped by there a few days ago, the Chinese carry-out and delivery kitchen at 1804 Sangamon Drive in Champaign had a sign on the door that said “Dear customers! We are off on vacation. Back in mid-August! Thank you!” So it appears the closure is only temporary.
Construction fence around former Columbia School
“There’s a chain-link fence around the former Columbia School in Champaign. Are they tearing it down?”
Not at all. In fact, they’re sprucing it up — making $11.2 million worth of improvements, courtesy of the federal American Rescue Plan Act. A few details from editor Jeff D’Alessio’s June 30 “Meetings, Minutes and More” roundup of area school construction projects:
“The school board voted in November to devote the biggest chunk of its pandemic relief funding to renovations and accessibility upgrades at the 118-year-old former Columbia School, the Bradley Avenue home to several of the district’s alternative education programs.” The project is expected to wrap up in late May, 2024. Meantime, Unit 4’s Novak Academy is moving to 8,677 square feet of classroom space at Parkland College for the next 14 months.
Former ATO national headquarters
Last week’s Mailbag included an item about the former Green Street bank building that the UI has leased for more than 20 years. Most recently it’s housed some of the university’s back-office financial operations. Reader Len Lewicki dropped us a note to say “I actually worked in that building at 111 E. Green while I was a student back in the late 1960s. At that time it was the national headquarters of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.”
He moved from Chicago to Seattle in 1985, and then moved to Champaign 3 years ago. On a visit back to C-U while he was living on the West Coast, he says he took a walk down Green Street between First and Wright Streets, “and I noted the only two buildings I recognized were that one, and the Red Lion!”
ATO’s current headquarters is in Indianapolis, as are the national offices of about two-dozen other college fraternities and sororities.