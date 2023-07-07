Drop in a question of your very own BY CLICKING HERE or by emailing Kathy Reiser at mailbag@news-gazette.com
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Some high-tech weather research trucks … more on Marty K’s … Green Street bike lanes … how early is ‘too early’ for garbage trucks … and whether a new State of Illinois flag may be in the works. Oh, and did I mention there’s an update on Urbana’s shuttered Perkins Restaurant? All that and more in this week’s edition of Kathy’s Mailbag.
High-tech weather research trucks
“Last week I noticed two large trucks equipped with satellite dishes and other gizmos in the parking lot near the Hampton Inn on University Avenue. Looks like a weather project of some sort. What’s it all about?”
My initial guess: the equipment was put there to detect even the slightest signs of activity at the nearby Perkins Restaurant that’s been closed since May 10 (and is expected to reopen soon).
No, not really. The serious answer to the reader’s serious question from Jeff Trapp, head of the Department of Atmospheric Sciences at the UI: “the two large trucks are Doppler weather radars. They’re part of a mobile weather radar and instrumentation facility now called the FARM,” which stands for Flexible Array of Radars and Mesonets.
His department hosts the FARM, and uses it for research, outreach and student learning activities. “In fact, 11 undergrad students from across the country are here on campus for a National Science Foundation-sponsored weather radar institute, and used the radars and other instrumentation to collect data on the thunderstorms that occurred late Saturday night,” June 24.
Double-dip of history on Jarling’s/Marty K’s building
Last week’s item on the current Jarling’s Custard Cup/former Marty K’s Drive-in at 311 W. Kirby in Champaign prompted several readers to send us their memories of what the building used to be. Jack and Carol Kamerer dropped us a note with the definitive scoop on the building:
The land was purchased by Martin and Helen Kamerer — Jack’s parents — “probably in 1963; don’t know exact date. There was a large white frame house on the property. Martin Kamerer allowed the Champaign Fire Department to use the house for a training fire and burn it down. The Marty K that was built at 311 W. Kirby was a copy of the Marty K on Vermilion Street in Danville. The only picture we have is from 1983 after Jarling’s were there.
“Durward Judy, president of Stadium View, who owned the Ramada Inn on Neil and Kirby, leased the property from Martin and Helen Kamerer sometime after the Marty K closed (don’t know dates). Old World Bakery was there after Marty K closed and also a shop that sold nuts.” (Reader Trent Shepard said he thinks its name might have been Nutty Nut House.)
“Doug and Christy Jarling leased the building from Stadium View in 1983. Sometime shortly after the Jarling’s opened the Custard Cup the lease of the property returned to the Kamerer family. Christy Jarling told me that they were there from April 1983 until May 2016. They sold their business to a group of investors.”
And now for the sprinkles on this second scoop of local history:
A few other readers got in touch to say they thought the building might have been a Tom Boy, Top Boy or Mr. Quick drive-in at some point — or even a Minnie Pearl’s Roast Beef restaurant. The answer is “no” on all counts.
Some old Illinois Bell phone books — remember those? — included a few listings for a Tom Boy at 1212 N. Prospect and 1903 W. Springfield in Champaign, in the early to mid-1960s. By the late ‘60s, a Top Boy was listed at 1903 W. Springfield. There was a Mr. Quick at 108 E. Green St. in Champaign for several years, starting in the mid-’60s.
It appears both Urbana and Champaign briefly had Minnie Pearl’s Roast Beef restaurants in 1969, with the Champaign location across the street from Marty K’s — at 302 W. Kirby, currently the site of Flora Gems. The Minnie Pearl’s restaurant’s tagline? “How-DEE-licious.”
What happened to DNB?
“Dumpling Noodle BBQ on Neil Street seems to have closed. Something else is in there now. Did DNB move?”
If the restaurant has moved and kept the same name, I haven’t been able to find it. The lettering on its former Neil Street sign has been partially obscured, and a phone call to the number on the sign yielded an automated “currently powered off or is temporarily offline” message.
What we do know: Masala Indian House opened in DNB’s former space at 715 S. Neil St., Suite A, several weeks ago.
When will Green Street bike lanes reopen?
“When will the bike lanes reopen in front of the new Pacifica apartment building, near the railroad viaduct on Green Street in Champaign? It is hazardous riding with vehicular traffic or on the sidewalk.”
From Kris Koester with the City of Champaign: According to the contractor, the bike lanes will be reopened by the end of July.
CCHM Trivia Night: save the date
The next Champaign County History Museum Trivia Night benefit is set for Friday, Aug. 18, from 7 to 9 p.m., at Jupiter’s at the Crossing in Champaign. Tix are $25 per person, and they are available now at eventbrite.com. Teams of up to eight people are accepted, and smaller groups and individuals will combine at the event to fill out teams. I’ll be helping as a judge, and I hope to see you there.
Why is 908 S. Vine in Urbana boarded-up?
“It looks like the home at 908 South Vine in Urbana is now boarded-up. American Campus Communities purchased it almost two decades ago in a package with a number of high-rise apartment complexes on the U of I campus. Do you know if they have plans for redeveloping the site with the seemingly abandoned home, or if the city has condemned it?”
Urbana building official Nick Hanson said the property owner was having trouble with squatters entering the house while it was vacant, so they boarded-up the home to secure it. He said his office is not aware of any further plans for the property at this time.
Tax bills for the property go to Campus Investors, LLC, in Birmingham, Ala. American Campus Communities is based in Austin, Texas.
What is 'F&S Universal Waste'?
“Driving by the Housing Food Stores building on the U of I campus, I noticed a sign pointing toward ‘F&S Universal Waste.’ What, pray tell, is that?”
The sign refers to the Universal Waste System Building at 1309 S. Oak St., according to Steve Breitwieser, UI Facilities & Services spokesperson.
The facility is behind the Oak Street Chiller Plant and across from the UI Press Building. “The Universal Waste System Building is used as storage space and a recycling hub for light bulbs and ballasts that are no longer operable.” Constructed in 1960, the small building originally was labeled as “Volatile Storage.”
So where did the hifalutin Universal Waste System name originate? Breitwieser said he wasn’t quite sure, but I will venture an educated guess: According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency website, EPA’s “universal waste regulations streamline the hazardous waste management standards for certain categories of hazardous waste that are commonly generated by a wide variety of establishments. Those regulations apply to five types of universal waste: batteries, pesticides, mercury-containing equipment, lamps and aerosol cans.”
“Lamps,” in this case, include fluorescent, high-intensity discharge, neon, mercury-vapor, high-pressure sodium and metal-halide bulbs, tubes and other kinds of “lamps,” according to the EPA website.
More on Willard’s hourly temperature readings
In last week’s Mailbag we featured a question about local weather reporting stations, and WCIA-TV chief meteorologist Kevin Lighty told us the National Weather Service’s hourly temperature readings come from Willard Airport rather than the Illinois State Water Survey in Champaign. Which was a bit of a head-scratcher because temps are recorded much more frequently at the Water Survey … and the Survey’s records date to the late 1800s while the airport’s records only extend as far as the 1990s.
So we asked Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford for his take on things.
The reporting station at the Water Survey, near the corner of First and Windsor in Champaign, “has been there since the 1980s, when it was moved from the Morrow Plots on campus, and together we have a 120+ year record,” Ford said.
“When it comes to historical records like highest daily temperature or wettest/driest years, NWS uses the station here at the Water Survey. And just FYI: the station here at Water Survey is a NWS station, but it’s part of the Cooperative Observer Program (COOP), so Water Survey staff voluntarily take measurements every day.
“The station at Willard is part of the NWS Automated Surface Observing System (ASOS) and has had automated measurements for decades now. The Willard station also measures wind, pressure and humidity, which we do not here at our COOP station. The automated measurements and additional variables is why the NWS uses Willard as the main reporting station for C-U. But again, the actual historical record of how hot, cold, wet, dry, etc. it was in C-U is based on the station here at the Water Survey.”
New state flag in the works?
“Is the State of Illinois really spending time and money on creating a new state flag?”
Whether you love or hate Illinois’ current state flag, it’s the only one in the U.S. that features an eagle carrying a strip of bacon in its beak. (Or maybe that’s just one of those “eye of the beholder” things. Mmmm, bacon….)
Both the Illinois Senate and House of Representatives passed the Illinois Flag Commission Act this spring (2023), and on June 15 it was sent to Gov. J.B. Pritzker for his signature. The act creates a new commission “for the purpose of developing new State flag designs and making recommendations to the General Assembly concerning whether the current State flag ought to be replaced with a redesigned State flag.”
No word yet from the governor’s office about when he will sign the bill.
The General Assembly can move quickly when those in power want it to. The bill was introduced by Sen. Doris Turner (D-Springfield) in February, and it requires the commission’s first meeting to be convened no later than Sept. 1, 2023. It also requires the commission to report any recommendations to the General Assembly on or before Dec. 3, 2024.
The state flag’s current design can be traced to 1915, when Illinois adopted a flag that featured the official state seal on a white field. The seal — and thus, the flag — has seen slight modifications since then. The name ILLINOIS was added to the flag and placed below the seal in 1970. That change was made because many people did not recognize that the flag represented the State of Illinois.
How early is too early for Urbana garbage trucks?
“I live in Urbana and my trash collection is getting earlier and earlier on Tuesday mornings. Today it was 5:07 a.m.! Is there any ordinance in Urbana regarding how early they can do this?”
Tim Cowan, Urbana’s Public Works director, said the city “does not have anything in our ordinance that regulates time of collection for waste haulers. U-cycle (Urbana recycling) collections are 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. by contract. We do prescribe what day of the week garbage and recycling can be collected at the curb,” but not for back-door garbage collection service. Cowan said the city does have a noise ordinance, if the complaints are related to excessive noise.
The city council has reviewed the issue in the past, but ultimately decided not to take any action. Notes from a few council discussions about it may be found online, under the city council meeting minutes pages from Jan. 11, 2016 and April 25, 2016.
Problematic traffic light re-re-redux
Traffic lights at the intersection of Curtis Road and Mattis Avenue have been the subject of several Mailbag questions over the past few years. We recently got another one about the seemingly broken left-turn signal sensors there:
"I’m noticing more and more drivers speeding toward the traffic light and going through VERY yellow and even red lights at high speeds to avoid the comparatively long wait. Should the lights be operating differently, or is this just how they’re supposed to be now?"
In an April, 2022 Tom’s Mailbag column, Champaign Public Works’ Kris Koester said there had been problems with these traffic lights ever since they were installed. His reply read, in part, “It started with a faulty cabinet from the manufacturer, which led to detection problems in the first year. A few years ago, we replaced the entire detection system with a completely new video detection system and it was working well. However, it requires a lot of maintenance.
“Because of the location, the wind often blows the camera out of line. Also, the surrounding fields produce a lot of dust and debris (that) cover the lenses, which also occurs during snow and ice. When we are notified, we put it on recall (timers) until we can get out there to realign and repair.”
Fast-forward to the past week or so. Koester said staff have repaired the detection issues, but there’s more to be done before the lights will function properly. “We are going to get this intersection online to be able to monitor it by the end of the summer. Hopefully, this will allow us to see what specifically is malfunctioning and be able to finally fix the problem. It appears to be some sort of malfunction of the (traffic light) equipment and not just the detection.”
Finding storm-related updates on the radio
“During power outages, is there a radio station that carries local updates? During the last couple of outages I’ve scanned the radio dial for local updates on what’s going on and I couldn’t find one with current information. All of them seemed to have prerecorded shows, even AM-580.”
Several area radio stations did provide live, local updates as/after the storms blew through on June 29. Near-80-mph winds left tens of thousands of customers without electric power for hours or even days. Some updates were part of regularly scheduled newscasts, and some were given during breaks in other programming. It would be extremely rare for any local station to provide uninterrupted coverage of all but the most dire public emergency, and dial scans may not happen to catch locally focused updates right when they are broadcast.
With content from the News-Gazette newsroom, WHMS’ Tamera McDaniel provided two live updates each hour during her 3 to 7 p.m. show on the day of the storm. WDWS-WHMS-WKIO morning anchor Mary-Lynn Foster said her own updates since the storm “have included reports of area damage and stories of those affected, up-to-date information from Ameren regarding outages, along with notifications from the cities of Champaign, Urbana and surrounding communities.”
Jamie Ulrey, general manager of Illini Radio Group, said “for storm coverage like we had last week, yes, we were ‘live,’ giving up-to-date information on four of our seven radio stations to include WLRW, WREE, WIXY and WYXY. They resume regularly scheduled programming after the weather has settled.”
Reginald Hardwick, director of news and public affairs at WILL-AM and FM, said “we covered the derecho, storm damage and power outages during our top-of-the-hour newscasts on Thursday, 4-7 p.m. during All Things Considered; Friday, 6-9 a.m. during Morning Edition; Friday, 4-7 p.m. during All Things Considered; and we had special newscasts on Saturday morning during NPR’s Weekend Edition Saturday at 7 and 8.”
No more a’lighting-up at the train station
“When Amtrak trains stop in Champaign, they often pause long enough for staff and passengers to alight from the train — and I’ve seen some take a ‘smoke break’ on the station platform. Isn’t the C-U Mass Transit District’s Illinois Terminal a smoke-free facility?”
Indeed it is. Illinois Terminal Director Joshua Dhom said the Amtrak boarding platform is included in the MTD’s smoke-free policy. “Prior to the adoption of our policy, this station was often considered a ‘smoke stop’ for Amtrak passengers, but that is no longer the case. We have signage posted along the entire platform and our security personnel are present for each train arrival and departure to help inform passengers of our policy.
“We have communicated with Amtrak management and personnel to help notify and educate passengers of the policy and expectations when arriving at Illinois Terminal. There will, however, be times that passengers are not aware of the policy and may light up while on the platform. In these instances, and like any other area of MTD property, we will politely notify them of our policy and ask that they extinguish the smoking material.”
Dhom said security personnel carry pocket ashtrays, “which we often provide to passengers. These allow the passengers to safely extinguish smoking materials, and helps reduce cigarette debris and avoid potential fires or damage to property as we no longer have any ashtray urns.”
Old Farm sign blocking drivers’ view
“I often visit the Old Farm Shops in Champaign, and turning onto Kirby Avenue from the center’s northbound exit can be terrifying. The BIG Old Farm sign almost completely blocks drivers’ view of eastbound traffic that’s barreling down Kirby. If this sign isn’t in violation of city sign code, I respectfully suggest that the code should be amended!”
Zoning administrator Kat Trotter says the Old Farm Shops sign “appears to comply with the City of Champaign’s sign regulations, as there are no setback requirements for freestanding signs in the CN, Commercial Neighborhood, zoning district. Freestanding signs in any district cannot project over the public right-of-way. The Old Farm Shops sign has been in its current location on private property since 1988 and does not extend into or over the right-of-way.”
Route 10 repair timetable
“Can you check to see when the Springfield Avenue/Route 10 two-lane road (with a turn lane) from Sixth Street to Duncan Road in Champaign is due for resurfacing? It’s very rough in places, and I find myself using the center turn lane to avoid the potholes and especially rough patches.”
There’s good news and bad news about this — but even the good news isn’t going to bring immediate improvement.
IDOT engineer Kensil Garnett reminds us that Springfield Avenue is not just Illinois 10, but also U.S. 45 and 150 in this area. He says it’s on IDOT’s list for resurfacing, but not in the near future. “We have a project that is a designed overlay with ADA improvements and drainage improvements on Illinois Route 10 from Staley Road to Mattis Avenue for a length of 1.99 miles. This project has a programmed construction cost of $2.8 million and is in the FY 24 - FY28 portion of the FY 23 - FY 28 Multi-Year Program (MYP).
He says IDOT also has a project that’s “a designed overlay with ADA improvements on U.S. Route 150/U.S. Route 45 from Prospect Avenue to Wright Street in Champaign for a length of 1.52 miles. This project has a programmed construction cost of $3,000,000 and is in the FY 24 - FY 28 portion of the FY 23 - FY 28 MYP. Our Operations team section responsible for this area will keep the road safe for the traveling public until the projects can be studied, designed and placed on a letting” — what civilians would call the process of soliciting construction bids.
And what about the mile or so of Springfield Avenue that’s between Mattis and Prospect avenues? Garnett said it is not in the current MYP for any type of resurfacing work. “This section was last resurfaced in 2010 and has a Condition Rating Survey (CRS) of 5.1, which is considered ‘fair.’”
“Is the Perkins Restaurant on University Avenue in Urbana ever going to reopen?”
Yes, it is! And if I had a dollar for every time a Mailbag reader had asked me that question over the past 8 weeks, I could buy dinner for four at Perkins — with pie — and leave a generous tip for the server.
In May, reporter Deb Pressey wrote that the C-U Public Health District had closed Perkins on May 10, after a violation related to the proper cold holding temperature for food was cited for the fourth consecutive inspection.
Sarah Michaels, director of environmental health at C-UPHD, says the agency will be able to complete the restaurant’s follow-up inspection once its managers wrap up some training.
“We have a reinspection scheduled for next week. I'm not sure when they plan to reopen,” Michaels said.
When they do open, we’re pretty sure there’ll be a long line of Mailbag readers waiting to get in….