Ever wonder how many thousand flowers Champaign Park District staffers plant in the spring? Why police still ask for the public’s help in solving crimes, even though they have photos from automated license plate readers? Whether it’s true that a former Chicago Cubs pitcher is buried at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Champaign? Well, wonder no more. We have all kinds of good stuff for you in this week’s edition of Kathy’s Mailbag.
1930s outdoor theatre in Hessel Park
A few weeks ago, we had a question about whether the topographic rise at the south end of Champaign’s Hessel Park was naturally occurring or man-made — and as far as we were able to determine, it came about naturally.
Local theater historian Perry Morris followed up by sending us a News-Gazette clipping from July 8, 1934. The news story was about the 28-acre park that had remained largely undeveloped for about 12 years after it its namesake, J. Fred Hessel, donated it to the city’s Park Board. “Then came CWA and Champaign’s Park Board, vigilant for the opportunity to capitalize on this Federal employment program for a project of permanent worth to the community, got busy,” the article said.
(CWA was the Civil Works Administration, a Depression-era program that was designed to put jobless Americans back to work during the hard winter of 1933-34. Though it lasted less than a year, the CWA was deemed successful — and in 1935 was recreated in the form of the Works Progress Administration, according to the University of California-Berkeley’s livingnewdeal.org website. But I digress….)
CWA improvements included a large pavilion at the north end of Hessel Park and an open-air theatre at the south end of the park. The newspaper article referenced the “terraced piers of the open-air theatre, on which seats may be arranged and the elevated stage just ahead of the semi-circled arena. The contour of the acreage is one of its finest features,” the article said. “Two high elevations and a valley between in the park area itself add to the beauty of the surroundings.” At that time, Hessel Park was in far southern Champaign.
The outdoor theatre near the south end of the park was “an innovation in outdoor facilities for this community, and section of the state. It is intended for public meetings, group gatherings, dramatic presentations and playlets” — and eventually, pageants, lectures and perhaps outdoor movies and plays.
“A series of well-sodded terraces laid in semi-circle fashion are flanked on one side by an elevated stage moulded from soil, and on the opposite end (south) by a white pergola of considerable size and modern design.” The terraced tiers were said to accommodate up to 500 people. The large pergola was built to the south of the theatre, along Kirby Avenue.
Without doing extensive research, it’s hard to tell just how much earth was moved to create the terraces or stage area. But the topography of the land seemed to lend itself to the shaping of the park’s “new” amenities with the 30-by-60-foot pavilion on one end and the open-air theatre at the other. The CWA project also added city drinking water and a brick building with modern toilet facilities to the park, a rarity in those days.
Avett Brothers tix (finally) on sale next week
“Will The Avett Brothers be coming to the State Farm Center in August? The SFC website has had the same message regarding a delayed on-sale date, due to a scheduling conflict, for several weeks.”
Yes — the concert is still on for Saturday, Aug. 12, and tickets will be on sale at noon Friday, June 23, according to information provided on Friday by State Farm Center staff.
Why seek public’s photos with ALPRs in use?
“Recently, it seems there is more serious crime late at night or in the early morning hours near the corner of Prospect and Bloomington Road in Champaign. If a license plate reader camera is placed nearby, why do police ask businesses or the community to send pics from their phones?”
Champaign Police Lt. Ben Newell said the reader is correct that automated license plate readers (ALPRs) are installed throughout the community, “but it’s important to note that an ALPR is just one tool that Champaign Police can use in investigating a serious incident, and it’s not as helpful without some information from the scene. ALPRs capture still images of vehicles, and only in the specific direction they are pointed.
“When Champaign Police investigate any incident, officers and detectives seek any and all of the information they can get to ensure that they have a complete picture of what happened and who was involved. Even if we had a camera from a business or a squad car pointed directly at a crime in-progress, CPD would still ask the community for video, photos and information, because it’s possible that someone could provide us with additional details which police may not have. All of this information would then serve as evidence in a potential criminal proceeding.”
Deputy Chief Geoff Coon adds, “It is largely up to the individual whether their name would have the potential to be part of the public record in any legal proceeding, but … any information provided through Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and guaranteed to stay that way.”
Road damage near North Fields complex
“Who is responsible for repairing the streets damaged by the construction of Unit 4’s North Fields soccer and softball fields in Champaign’s Sesquicentennial Neighborhood? The intersection at Lynn and Hill Streets is nearly undriveable now due to sinkholes and buckling of the bricks, and most of the surrounding streets, especially the brick ones, are in dire shape, too. Did anyone — the city and/or Unit 4 — budget to fix this mess?”
Champaign Public Works’ Kris Koester says pre- and post-construction inspection reports — prepared by a third-party pavement consultant — show “there is no substantial difference that occurred during construction. Before work began on the North Fields, the City of Champaign and Unit 4 laid out criteria for any potential construction damage that would require repair upon completion of the work. The criteria for repair was: 1) Any curb and gutter damage would be repaired. 2) No more than one-half inch deformation on the brick street. 3) A decrease in Pavement Condition Index (PCI) score of more than 5 points would be repaired.
“Upon completion the post-construction report indicated 1) No curb or gutter damage. 2) No deterioration of one-half inch or more was noted. 3) No PCI score decreased by more than 4 points. If there are problem areas noted due (to) a combination of general wear and tear on the brick streets, in combination with any increased traffic due to the period the fields were under construction, those will be addressed as funding becomes available.”
Koester said he’s driven this road nearly every day for 10 years and “I cannot tell any difference except a few small places that have sunken in over time due to natural wear and tear of a brick street,” he said. Also, he said “no construction vehicles were allowed (on) Hill Street so to blame the construction process is a wild guess.”
Lag time for Crime Stoppers’ help requests
“The News-Gazette regularly runs articles from Champaign County Crime Stoppers, asking the public for assistance in solving some crime. It always seems the crime was committed four or more months previously. Why so long after the crime?”
John Hecker, president of the local Crime Stoppers board, emailed us this response on behalf of the board:
“Thanks for the question. We're always happy to share how Champaign County Crime Stoppers works to fight crime and promote safety across our local communities. After receiving your reader’s inquiry, we reviewed the ‘Crime of the Week’ bulletins that we’ve shared during the last six months and found that nearly 60% concerned crimes that had occurred within the previous month. During that same time period, 28% of our Crimes of the Week were shared within two to four months of the commission of the crime, and only 12% of the featured cases occurred five or more months prior to the bulletin — one case being an open homicide investigation.
“So how do we select the Crime of the Week? Because Crime Stoppers is a countywide organization, the Crime of the Week is rotated among all Champaign County law enforcement agencies so that each has an opportunity to seek information from the public concerning an open criminal investigation that occurred in their jurisdiction. On occasion, an agency will pass on their opportunity — and when this occurs the Champaign Police Department is typically asked to provide a case for that week.
“History has shown us that cases with high-quality surveillance video of the crime or suspect(s) often result in a larger influx of tips from the public. Crimes captured on video are much more likely to produce tips which successfully identify the subject(s) involved in the crime and are, therefore, more likely to be featured as a Crime of the Week.
“Champaign County Crime Stoppers has enjoyed a great working relationship with local law enforcement agencies for more than 36 years. We are happy to assist police by taking anonymous tips from the public, then sharing that information with police and hopefully helping them resolve an open criminal investigation. We are also grateful for our continued strong partnerships with the local media, who help us share the Crime of the Week and Wanted Subject bulletins with the public.
“To learn more about how our nonprofit group is helping to make Champaign County safer, and how you can help support our efforts, please visit our website at 373tips.com.”
Building project at Willard Airport
“There’s a lot of dirt being moved at the east end of the Willard Airport rental car lot. Are they expanding that lot?”
Not exactly. Tim Bannon, Willard’s executive director, says construction of a new rental car service center recently began, and it’s scheduled to be completed by December of this year. The $2.3 million facility should speed up the process of cleaning and maintaining rental cars, allowing for a faster turnaround time that benefits customers. The facility will include a car wash, cleaning and detailing areas, and a space where basic maintenance — air for the tires, topping-up fluids, etc. — can be completed. Construction is being funded through rental car concessions fees.
Cubs pitcher buried at St. Mary’s?
“I’ve heard that a former pitcher for the Chicago Cubs is buried at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Champaign. What can you tell us about that?”
I can tell you that my first reaction was to wonder if the reader who posed the question was pulling my leg. But the reader heard correctly.
According to the baseball-reference.com website, Champaign native “Big Jeff” Pfeffer was a major-league pitcher and outfielder. As a pitcher for the Cubs, he started eight games in 1905 and one in 1910. He also played for the Boston Beaneaters (1906), Boston Doves (1907-08) and Boston Rustlers (1911). Pfeffer pfinished his pitching career with a record of 31-39. (By the way: Beaneaters, Doves and Rustlers all were names ascribed to Boston’s National League baseball club, which officially became the Braves in 1912.)
Pfeffer was born in Champaign, was educated at St. Mary’s School and the UI, and died in Kankakee in 1954. His funeral was held at Holy Cross Church, and he is buried in a family plot at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Champaign. Some reputable online sources list his birth year as 1882, but his tombstone says he was born in 1881.
Pfeffer’s extensive biography on the Society for American Baseball Research website (sabr.org) says he was the eighth of 12 children born to William and Mary Pfeffer – and that “football was Frank’s best sport, and likely the cause of his matriculation to the University of Illinois in September 1902. Upon arrival, the 20-year-old freshman was promptly installed at right tackle for a Fighting Illini eleven that posted a 10-2-1 record that fall.” UI athletic director George Huff was also the Illini baseball coach, and Pfeffer was converted to a pitcher for the spring 1904 collegiate season.
Big Jeff was the older brother of fellow big-league pitcher Jeff Pfeffer. As if things weren’t confusing enough, Big Jeff was a couple of inches shorter than … uh … little Jeff. Oh, and neither one of them was legally named “Jeff.” Big Jeff’s given name was Francis Xavier Pfeffer, and his younger brother — born in 1888 in Seymour — was named Edward Joseph Pfeffer.
While sportswriters called him Big Jeff, Pfeffer seemed to prefer the name Frank in real life. His tombstone at St. Mary’s reads “Frank X. Pfeffer — Mar. 31, 1881 — Dec. 19, 1954.” PSAcard.com, a trading-card authentication company, says Frank Pfeffer was nicknamed Big Jeff for his resemblance to heavyweight boxing champion James J. “Big Jeff” Jeffries. Sabr.org say that’s a good story … that may or may not be true.
Peacock garden on Neil Street
“I noticed that the peacock flower garden on Neil Street in Champaign has not been planted this year. It’s always been such a unique floral feature. Do you know why the park district is not planting it this year?”
The peacock garden will be planted this year — if it hasn’t been already, by the time this column goes to press. Sarah Sandquist, the Champaign Park District’s executive director, said “Our annual Flower Island program beautifies 93 beds, 73 planters and 47 pole baskets throughout Champaign. Additionally, we have 74 beds and 39 planters throughout park properties. To date, we have planted over 40,000 flowers, and have two more weeks of planting, which takes place Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., until everything is in the ground.”
The perennials in the Peacock garden are the plants we see in early spring, and summer plants “are on the schedule this week along with West Side and Douglass Park. Our hope is to get everything in the ground by Jun 23.”
She said CPD does not start planting summer annuals until mid-May, “as we may still experience late frosts and freezes that may damage the flowers. This has happened before and it ended up being expensive for us. Even if the weather turns warmer ahead of schedule, our flower growers have a set schedule that was developed months prior for exact maturity dates and deliveries, so there is little flexibility here.”
Sanders said it used to take 10 full weeks of planting to get everything in the ground. “We have managed to cut that down to 8 weeks with improving our processes and schedule. We will typically have one or two planting crews running simultaneously with a two-member tilling crew – and of course we have to keep several staff in the water trucks to keep everything planted so far from drying out. Sometimes daily waterings are necessary during those hot, dry weeks until the roots are established. During the planting season, most weeding and other maintenance gets put on (hold) for getting things in the ground.”
In case you were curious: The Flower Island program alone is putting 1,638 flats of flowering plants out into the community this year, for a total of 29,484 plants. The Park Flower program adds another 1,896 flats, or 34,128 flowering plants.
Suddenly, watering my container gardens at home doesn’t seem like such a big chore.
Monee rest area update
“Any update on whether the long-closed rest area on Interstate 57 northbound near Monee will ever reopen? As of June 28, 2019 the Mailbag reported that a new well was necessary and that once water testing was complete, it could reopen. Since then port-a-potties have be added – not a good sign! The southbound rest area across the Interstate remains open as usual.”
Hard to believe it’s already time for our semi-annual question about the Monee rest area. But we’re happy to check into it, as a service to local readers whose summer travels will take them to Chicago, Wisconsin, Michigan and beyond. Last fall, IDOT engineer Kensil Garnett checked with his Chicago-area counterparts, who said the northbound rest area would be closed indefinitely “due to ongoing plumbing issues.”
In an update last week, Garnett said the Monee rest area “is a Capital Development Board (CDB) project. District One Operations has received the ‘draft’ preliminary plans for this project. The proposed project will totally replace the water supply system and it will also tie the southbound and northbound wells together in the event one of the pumps becomes inoperable.”
He noted that “the original contract was let on two previous occasions and no bids were received, so CDB was forced to start new.”
Can plastic newspaper bags be reused?
“Does the News-Gazette office have an area where a reader can drop off bags to be re-used by carriers? I hesitate to put them in the plastic bag recycling bins at grocery stores. Based on news reports, very little of that plastic ends up being recycled.”
Bob Cicone Jr., the News-Gazette’s audience development manager, says several subscribers occasionally bring in “bags of bags” to be re-used by carriers. He notes that only the lightweight clear or orange plastic newspaper bags can be re-used; other kinds of plastic bags cannot be accepted. The bags may be dropped off at The News-Gazette, 2101 Fox Drive in Champaign, during regular business hours, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. “The bottom line: We'll gladly accept newspaper bags for re-use at the News-Gazette’s office. We ask that readers not leave the bags outside of our office when we're closed, as they can easily blow away or harm wildlife from the adjacent park,” Cicone said.
Roadside signs touting Illini pride
“Tell me about the orange signs on the edge of farm fields along I-57 southbound, just a little north of Champaign, that have the words to the Alma Mater and fightingillini.com. Is that advertising purchased by the DIA, or just a local displaying Illini pride?”
Kent Brown with the UI Division of Intercollegiate Athletics fills us in: “Several years ago — pre-Josh Whitman era — a marketing idea was hatched to allow property owners around the state the opportunity to show their Fighting Illini pride by purchasing and installing ‘Burma-Shave’ style signs along busy roads and interstate highways. The DIA installed several sets of the signs with cooperation of the property owners, with most of those still standing. These are no longer offered through the DIA.”