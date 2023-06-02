Drop in a question of your very own BY CLICKING HERE or by emailing Kathy Reiser at mailbag@news-gazette.com
Hope to see many of our Mailbag readers at Champaign Multimedia Group’s open house on Wednesday. It’s from 3 to 6 p.m. at the offices of The News-Gazette and radio stations WDWS, WHMS and WKIO, 2101 Fox Drive in Champaign. If you’re not entirely sure where that is, we’re a block or so south of Devonshire Drive, on the west side of the street — with plenty of free parking.
I plan to be there — with notepad in hand — along with most of my newspaper and radio colleagues. So if there’s a question you haven’t gotten around to sending to the Mailbag, drop it off in person.
To RSVP, please call Karen York at 217/351-5300 during regular business hours (Monday-Friday). Or drop her a note at openhouse@news-gazette.media.
On to this week's stuffed report ...
Census recount coming to Urbana?
“In the 2020 U.S. Census, Urbana was said to have lost population. Mayor Diane Marlin was skeptical about the validity of the count, and talked about asking for a ‘special census.’ But she said it would be expensive and perhaps not worth the money. Do they plan to pursue one?”
Funny you should ask. Just last week, the City of Urbana requested an estimate for the cost of a Partial Special Census from the U.S. Census Bureau.
As the reader noted, the City of Urbana’s 2020 Census population count showed about 7% fewer people than the 2010 count did. Mayor Diane Marlin said “we were surprised and disappointed by this, because we had expected to see a modest increase in population. We suspected the decrease was related to the fact that the official Census was taken shortly after the UI campus shut down for COVID-19 and many students returned to their hometowns for remote learning.”
The city has identified the areas that showed the biggest declines in population, and they are concentrated near campus. Those areas would be recounted in the Partial Special Census. An added benefit for the city is that the recount could include several campus-area multi-family housing developments that were built after the 2020 Census.
Marlin said having an accurate population count can benefit everyone in town. “A number of state and federal revenue-sharing allocations are based on population, including Urbana’s share of state income taxes that are returned to local communities as well as our share of the state motor fuel tax. On the federal level, funding for the Community Development Block Grant program is population-based, among others. We estimate that our loss in state funding alone due to the decrease in the 2020 Census is at least $600,000 annually.”
She said the city is “requesting an estimate first because the entire cost of a Partial Special Census is borne by the community and we need to make sure the benefit outweighs the cost. We expect to get the cost estimate from the Census Bureau in a month or so and will make a decision after that.” She said the most likely timeframe for a possible recount would be the spring of 2024.
Avoiding IHSA tourney/graduation conflicts
“I was shocked to read that last spring, Champaign Central had to forfeit its girls’ soccer sectional semifinal game due to a conflict with graduation. Props to LeRoy and Tuscola high schools for making a schedule change this year to ensure the same thing didn’t happen to the Heyworth High School softball team’s effort to get to state. But … isn’t there something the IHSA and its member schools could do to make sure spring sports teams don’t have to choose between graduation ceremonies and making it to state?”
“All IHSA spring sports contain a carveout in the IHSA Terms & Conditions — the rules that govern IHSA postseason contests — that say that IHSA State Series games will be adjusted to allow competing student-athletes to attend their graduations.” That’s the word from Matt Troha, assistant executive director at the Illinois High School Association.
Last year, “Champaign Central was presented with other options to play the contest to accommodate graduation, but could not make them work and ultimately chose to forfeit,” Troha said.
Basketball hoops in city right-of-way
“Spring has arrived — and with it, an increasing number of basketball hoops being placed in the city right-of-way in the Ridgewood area of Champaign. When kids are focused on the game, they’re not watching for moving vehicles. Plus, I understand there is a city ordinance against long-term placement of items in the city ROW. Could the ordinance be enforced and a basketball area be set up in nearby Johnston Park for the youngsters to play in?”
It appears most of the hoops in Ridgewood are portable. So if they’re moved from time to time, I don’t know whether that would be considered “long-term placement.”
In any event, Champaign Police Lt. Andre Davis, the District Commander for that area, said CPD officers “work to balance the need for fun activities for our community’s young people versus the need to promote their safety. Our officers spend their time between emergency calls getting to know their assigned police districts, and identifying potential safety hazards, including the occasional pickup game in the street that needs to look out a little better for cars.”
When neighbors have a specific concern about a game that’s growing unsafe due to traffic concerns, Davis suggested calling the police department’s non-emergency dispatch line at 217-333-8911, and “an officer will go speak to the players to ensure that they aren’t going to get hurt.”
Sarah Sandquist, executive director at the other CPD — the Champaign Park District — said basketball courts at Johnston Park are not on any current capital improvement lists, “however, we will review and consider adding to future project lists.”
Homeowners’ duty to keep sidewalk ramps clear
“I often walk around the Eisner and Clark Park neighborhoods and have noticed some of the handicap-accessible cutout ramps are full of debris. Who, if anyone, is responsible for keeping them clear and truly accessible? it must be hard for someone who uses a wheelchair or walker to move through the debris, whether it’s mud, mulch, tufts of grass, gravel or ... whatever.”
Champaign Public Works’ Kris Koester says the city’s infrastructure includes almost 650 lane miles of streets, with many streets having sidewalks adjacent on at least one side. “Keeping sidewalks clear of debris is the responsibility of the property owner. For areas like public parks, we certainly encourage and are grateful for civic engagement from the community to help.”
Koester said the city’s street sweepers are not able to gather up the debris that may collect on the ramps “unless it works out into the street where the sweeper will collect it. There are also instances that park district staff will clean them when they are doing park maintenance. If there are issues that affect ADA accessibility, citizens can notify the Public Works Department.”
Non-emergency issues may be reported by phone at 217-403-4700 during regular business hours, or via email at publicworks@champaignil.gov. Another good option for reporting public works concerns in Champaign the SeeClickFix app, which works on both iOS and Android devices.
How soon is rural broadband access coming?
“I’ve heard the Champaign County Board is investing a ton of ARPA money to expand broadband internet access to rural areas of the county. It can’t come soon enough. Where, specifically, are they planning to build the infrastructure — and when will I be able to connect?”
Yes, broadband is coming to many of the unserved and underserved parts of the county … but if I were you, I wouldn’t go out and buy a new modem just yet.
Michelle Jett, Director of Administration in the County Executive’s office, said the Champaign County Board has committed $10 million to expanding broadband access “and is in the final stages of finalizing contracts for installation to begin.”
According to a memo distributed to county board members in early May, Volo Broadband and Nextlink were chosen to complete the build-out in the unserved and underserved portions of rural Champaign County. Generally speaking, Nextlink will provide broadband service across the northern and far southern tiers of Champaign County, while Volo mostly will serve rural customers across the middle of the county.
The county board’s initial $10 million investment came from federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Additional money is expected to come from the Connect Illinois grant funding or the federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program.
“The broadband expansion timeline is dependent upon many variables, such as the award of state and federal grants and the availability of equipment and materials,” Jett said. Connect Illinois state grant applications are due this month. “Depending on how quickly the state makes the award selections, legal paperwork is completed, permits and land easements are granted, construction will begin.
“If all those steps go smoothly, construction in some areas could begin in early 2024. The broadband build-out of the entire county is a huge undertaking so some areas may not, realistically, be completed until 2026. At this time, this is the best answer we can provide. We will continue to work closely with the Champaign County Farm Bureau to provide updated project information to the public as we learn it.”
Updates will be posted at https://www.connectchampaigncounty.com/.
Left-turn arrow not operating in Savoy
“I frequently drive westbound on Curtis Road in Savoy and turn left (south) onto Route 45, Dunlap Avenue. The left-turn arrow is not being activated even when multiple cars are waiting to turn. Can you find out why?”
The official word from Kensil Garnett at IDOT: “The intersection of U.S. Route 45 and Curtis Road sits quite close to the railroad crossing on the east side of U.S. Route 45. For this reason, the traffic signals are connected to the railroad warning signals. Whenever a train approaches the intersection, the traffic signal is pre-empted out of its normal routine and brings up the westbound left-turn and westbound through movement at the intersection, to clear any traffic that may have queued across the tracks prior to the arrival of the train. The only time this westbound left-turn (arrow) becomes active is when a train approaches the crossing.”
Garnett said the short distance between U.S. Route 45 and the railroad crossing “also necessitates the pre-signals that are present on the west side of the railroad crossing. The pre-signals require the use of a 6-second clearance time during which the pre-signals turn yellow and then red, and the intersection's signals follow 6 seconds later, to clear out this space between the tracks and the intersection. To have a separate left-turn phase active at all times in conjunction with pre-signals creates a myriad of issues that would cause increased delay and driver confusion at the intersection.”
Dinky li’l street sign at First and Kirby
“Are there any plans to upgrade the street signs at the corner of Kirby and First Street in Champaign? The signage at Kirby and Fourth Street is ideal; the signs at Kirby and First are small and hard for visitors to read on approach.”
It’s … complicated. Kirby Avenue is a City of Champaign street, as is the portion of First Street that’s south of Kirby. First Street north of Kirby is under University of Illinois jurisdiction. Fourth Street, both north and south of Kirby, is a university-owned street.
Champaign Public Works’ Kris Koester says a new First Street sign will be installed soon – if it hasn’t gone up already. He said there are no current plans to upgrade the intersection with signs that are similar to those at Fourth and Kirby. “That intersection was upgraded with a street improvement project from the university when Fourth Street was upgraded.”
'Oppenheimer' movie at The Virginia
“Will the Virginia Theatre be screening ‘Oppenheimer’ in 70mm like it did for ‘Dunkirk’ in 2017?”
Steven Bentz, Director at the Virginia Theatre, said “We are looking into the possibility of an extended run of ‘Oppenheimer’ in 70mm as a special presentation of the News-Gazette Film Series at the Virginia Theatre and will let you know if those plans come to fruition.”
“Oppenheimer” is a biographical thriller that chronicles the early 1940s’ Manhattan Project, which led to the development of the atomic bomb. The Universal Pictures website says the film “thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it.” It is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book, “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer.”
Top of the Inn
“Many years ago, there was a restaurant on the top floor of the (then-named) Century 21 building in Champaign. What was the name of the restaurant, and where might I find additional information about it?”
A 2006 News-Gazette story by Kirby Pringle called the 21-story, 10-sided tower at 302 E. John Street — Champaign’s tallest at the time — the most controversial building ever constructed in the twin cities. “After all, this was a high-rise tainted by bribery, arrests, prison sentences, a monthslong zoning controversy, a tense feud between the builder and city staff, and even fraud,” he wrote. But that is another story for another time.
The short version, sanitized for your protection: The property’s original developer, Wally Rogers, announced plans in December of 1970 to construct a tower that would house apartments, offices and commercial space. Once the building was framed, he requested (demanded?) zoning changes to accommodate a hotel, a restaurant with a liquor license and other uses. It seemed that may have been his goal all along. Both the city and the UI objected to the revised plans, but the building was completed and ultimately was occupied — as a hotel — in 1972.
By mid-1975, “new owners had changed the name to the University Inn, with a hotel by the same name, along with a swanky restaurant called the Top of the Inn. The building remained the University Inn for 25 years until it was sold in 2001 and renamed the Presidential Tower. The building was sold again in August 2005 and rechristened The Tower at Third,” Pringle wrote.
In its later years as a hotel, it was rebranded as a Quality Inn with a top-floor restaurant called Galileo’s. In a 1996 News-Gazette article, Deb Pressey wrote, “Top of the Inn, that special-occasion restaurant of white tablecloths and lofty views, is bowing to the casual 1990s. Just as women weren’t wearing enough pantyhose to keep the L’eggs distribution center in Champaign open this year, neither was Top of the Inn finding enough fancy dressers and big spenders….”
Local restaurateur John Katsinas oversaw the transition from Top of the Inn to Galileo’s. He called Top of the Inn an “event restaurant,” and said “Once every 12 years doesn’t do it for us,” referring to the special occasions that brought diners to Top of the Inn. He described Galileo’s as a place where diners could feel comfortable coming to dance and order a cheeseburger and a beer — or pizza, pasta, steak or salads.
The Champaign County Historical Archives’ newspaper collection includes several articles about both the original Top of the Inn restaurant and Galileo’s. The Archives is housed in the Urbana Free Library in downtown Urbana, if the reader would like to follow up.
Do Greyhound buses stop in Champaign anymore?
“Do Greyhound buses still serve Champaign?”
Yes, they do. Greyhound’s website says the intercity bus company offers three daily departures to/from Chicago — two that travel on I-57, and one that goes by way of Elgin, Rockford, Oglesby and Bloomington. In addition to Chicago, direct Greyhound buses are available to/from Springfield, Indianapolis, Peoria, Danville, St. Louis and Memphis. The bus to/from Peoria also stops in Bloomington. Interestingly, the Greyhound bus that connects Champaign and Springfield does not stop in Decatur.
The ticket counter has been gone for about two and a half years, according to Illinois Terminal Director Joshua Dhom. “Greyhound transitioned from a full-service stop to e-stop only in December 2020, which means that all tickets must now be purchased through their website, greyhound.com or over the phone at 800-231-2222.” Riders still are able to use Illinois Terminal’s passenger waiting room.
Since 2021, Greyhound has been owned by the German transportation company Flixbus.
Can ALPRs clock speeders?
“The May 12 Mailbag had a question about speeding and it made me wonder: Can the license plate readers about town register vehicle speed, or just that a vehicle passed a certain point at a certain time?”
I seem to recall we’ve hinted at an answer to this question before, but may not have answered it explicitly. Champaign Police Sergeant Austin Massey, who oversees the department’s traffic program, verified that automated license plate readers (ALPRs) do not collect information related to the speed of any passing vehicle.
“Champaign Police do utilize four speed trailers that officers deploy throughout the community to provide a visible warning to drivers about their rate of travel,” he said. “These trailers can collect limited aggregate data, including the number of vehicles driving past and the speeds of those vehicles, but they do not have the ability to identify specific vehicles. Instead, this data is used along with resident reports to know where speeders are being spotted and where to focus units under CPD’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program.”
Just for fun
The mystery artist whose signs his/her/their work as “will” has put up a few new, colorful cutouts on boarded-up windows in downtown Champaign. We still don’t know who created them, or whether there’s any particular meaning behind them, but they’re fun to look at.