What was there before Jarling’s Custard Cup on Kirby Avenue … the latest on Unit 4’s programs for high-achieving students … what’s next for a former auto repair shop on Neil Street … a blind corner along a busy Urbana highway … and where to get (almost) up-to-the-minute temperature readings for the twin cities. All that and more in today’s Mailbag.
What did Jarling’s building used to be?
“While waiting in line at Jarling’s Custard Cup on Kirby Avenue one day, I overheard two older gentlemen discussing ‘what was in this building before Jarling’s?’ One of them said it used to be a bakery and before that it was a fast food restaurant. With its unique architecture, I was wondering what it was originally designed for. And what other businesses have used it in the past?”
A News-Gazette article from May of 1983 said Doug and Christy Jarling had opened their new Custard Cup at 309 W. Kirby in Champaign — a spin-off of the original Danville store owned by Doug’s parents. As I looked at old C-U city directories, the first mention I found of any business at 309 W. Kirby was Jarling’s, in the 1984 volume.
Here’s where things get interesting, and maybe a little confusing. City directories from the 1960s, ’70s and early ’80s show several businesses were located at 311 W. Kirby over the years. When I searched for both 309 and 311 W. Kirby in Google Maps a few days ago, the 309 pin landed on the east half of the Jarling’s building and the 311 pin was over the west half. I’m reasonably sure 309 and 311 were/are the same building from the ’60s to the present.
It seems the old-timer the reader mentioned in his question remembered correctly. A Marty K’s Drive-In was at 311 W. Kirby from about 1964 through about 1970. (Another Marty K’s was at Wright and University.) And the Old World Bakery was located at 311 W. Kirby in 1982, as was Rent-a-Wash of Champaign. From what I could tell, the property was residential until the current structure was purpose-built for Marty K’s.
I found other listings for Hunt and Associates Real Estate (1974); American Home Care, Tom Reed, and Trilex Carpet Care Service (1980 and ’81); and RenAppli of Champaign (1984) at that address. I also seem to remember it being used as a Christmas tree lot when Jarling’s was closed for the winter season.
Other businesses may have come and gone on that large lot at 309-311 W. Kirby, without having been listed in the directories I found. Townies, please let me know if you can document other uses of that building back in the day — or if you have a photo of the current Jarling’s building, from when it was a Marty K’s.
County’s shortest Stop sign?
“Heading east on Old Church Road at the intersection with Race Street, there is a stop sign that must be the shortest in Champaign County. Short enough that I can’t believe it’s legal. Is it?”
Well … it was certainly “vertically challenged” in comparison to the other three signs at the 4-way stop. I checked with Champaign County highway engineer Jeff Blue, and he said that sign is under the purview of Philo Township and its highway commissioner, Brian Meharry.
“I talked to him on the phone, and he said the sign was hit a while back and it broke the post,” Blue said. “They just reused the post with intentions to replace it, but it hasn't happened yet. He said thanks for the reminder, and he would get it fixed in the very near future.” The stop sign has been replaced, and the new one is standing tall.
Current status of Unit 4 programs for high achievers
“I understand Champaign Unit 4 has gotten rid of all gifted programs in grade schools and is working on a plan to discontinue Advanced Placement classes in our high schools. If these things are true, what is the rationale behind them?”
The short answer: elementary gifted programs are on their way out, but the AP classes are here to stay.
Unit 4’s answer to this question’s been pending for a while now — since shortly before the April school board election. “We started phasing out the elementary self-contained gifted program in the fall of 2021,” said Stacey Moore, Unit 4’s chief communications officer, in an email last week. “The last cohort of students will be in 5th grade next year.
“Unit 4 is committed to keeping and expanding our Advanced Placement (AP) and dual-credit courses at the high school level. We currently offer 24 AP courses and 18 dual-credit courses (college and high school),” she said.
As for the rationale behind the decision affecting elementary students … Moore referred readers to the Gifted Programs page on the district’s website, which says only that “Champaign Unit 4 made the decision to phase out the gifted program starting in 2021. There will be no new students accepted into the program and no additional testing for entrance into the gifted program will take place. All students who are currently enrolled in the gifted program will be able to remain in the program through 5th grade.”
In a March 5, 2021 News-Gazette article, reporter Anthony Zilis cited a letter that then-superintendent Susan Zola had sent to parents, explaining why the district proposed eliminating gifted programs at the elementary level. In the letter, Zola identified declining enrollment numbers and the lack of diversity in those classes as the reasoning for the proposed shift.
“As we work to improve our accelerated learning programs, promote desegregation and increase access to rigor within our schools, we are proposing changes to our gifted education program,” she wrote. “Based on this and the work of the strategic plan, district administration will recommend the gradual phasing out of the self-contained elementary gifted programming” to the school board.
According to the district’s 2020 Illinois State Board of Education report card, 4.4 percent of its White students were identified as gifted, compared with 1.2 percent of Black students, 1.2 percent of Hispanic students and 12.3 percent of Asian students.
“Unit 4 remains committed to serving all students and meeting students’ learning needs by increasing access to our most rigorous learning opportunities, strengthening our use of differentiated instruction, and building long-lasting school and family relationships,” Zola wrote at the time. “We believe that these are vital steps in helping us provide a more inclusive and equitable educational experience.”
What’s next for DJ’s Automotive property
“It looks like the DJ’s Automotive Service on Neil Street has closed. The backhoe in their parking lot suggests the shop will be coming down soon. Any word on what will replace it?”
I called the phone number on the former auto shop’s awning, and an automated message said the number had been disconnected or was no longer in service.
Sohail Chaudhry, owner of the Sarus Galleria strip mall located south of DJ’s, said he’s purchased the former auto shop property at 2104 South Neil and plans to tear it down to build a parking lot. “This will provide extra parking for the strip mall customers and hopefully make it more attractive to quality tenants,” he said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, a demolition permit application for the building was still under review by the City of Champaign.
Accurate temperature readings for C-U
“Do you know of any app or website that displays actual, current C-U temperature readings 24/7/365? The Weather Channel and local radio stations seem to use the hourly temp reading from Willard Airport … which means it’s not always very accurate when they give it."
Around here, a lot of weather can happen in an hour’s time. We checked in with WCIA-TV chief meteorologist Kevin Lighty to see what he uses for the most up-to-date temperature data, and said he generally goes by the Illinois State Water Survey’s readings. They are available online at go.isws.illinois.edu/cuwx, and are updated every 5 to 10 minutes throughout the day. The Water Survey’s reporting station is located along Windsor Road, near First Street.
As the reader noted, temperatures and other readings at the UI’s Willard Airport are updated once per hour — usually at about 7 minutes before the top of the hour. And “they never match,” Lighty said. “I’ve often found the Willard site to always be a degree or two warmer than the Water Survey site.
“Also, it’s so confusing here because the Water Survey site has records dating back to late 1800s while Willard only has data back to the 1990s. The National Weather Service officially uses Willard, but it’s not a good representation for history because of the small data record. I wish the Water Survey could be the official reporting site since they have such a large historical data set.”
Piles of crunchy brush at Mount Hope
“Most cemeteries have caught up with their mowing since Memorial Day, but Mount Hope still has several HUGE piles of tree limbs and brush that need to be picked up. These are not recent trimmings; they’re brown and crispy and have clearly been there for a long time. What is the plan for getting rid of the brush piles? As dry as it’s been, they’re a fire hazard.”
Tom Battista, part of the Midwest Group of Illinois/Memorial Traditions ownership group that operates Mount Hope, said the company had ordered a chipper/grinder about 3 weeks prior to our conversation, and its delivery was delayed. It “finally arrived this week,” he said in a text on June 21. “All debris will be cleared by Friday.” They didn’t quite meet the Friday goal, but by Sunday evening it appeared all of the brush piles had been reduced to wood chips.
(Formerly) bad stretch of road north of Sidney
“The approximately ¼ mile of CR 2125E between Main Street and the new bridge just north of Sidney has to be the worst road in the county. Are there any plans to fix it?”
I texted the question to Sidney Township Highway Commissioner Jeff Roberts on Wednesday, and he called me right back with the good news: “They ground it off and poured the asphalt today.” So if you’ve been avoiding that stretch of road, there’s no longer a need to detour; the road has been resurfaced.
Newly planted trees beneath power lines
“In-between two parking lots at Champaign Central High School, adjacent to North New Street, are three newly planted trees within 6 feet of an overhead power line. These particular trees will be large at maturity. It would seem either the trees or the power lines should be moved….”
Ameren verified that the trees are under cable and power lines, and they have made Unit 4 officials aware of that. No word yet from the school district about how they plan to proceed.
Cattails blocking drivers’ view of busy Urbana highway
“Coming out of the ALDI driveway at the corner of Routes 130 and 150 in Urbana, drivers can’t see oncoming traffic due to tall cattails in the ditch. It’s a serious accident waiting to happen. Can you help us get the attention of someone who can cut them back?”
The adjacent photo shows the view from the left-turn lane a few days ago, and I can see why the reader is concerned. With a speed limit of 45 mph, highway traffic approaching from the left moves quickly.
That particular ditch is under IDOT's purview, according to IDOT engineer Kensil Garnett. “Per our IDOT mowing policy, maintenance mowing shall be completed between July 1st and August 14th. The area-in-question will be mowed during the upcoming time period.”
Streetlight timers in Champaign
“The streetlights in the Clark Park neighborhood were on around 6 p.m. last Thursday even though sunset was nearly 8:30 p.m. Was the streetlight infrastructure a victim of recent cyberattacks? Or is it just a setting error?”
These streetlights are “not on any sort of network that would be vulnerable to a cyberattack,” said Champaign Public Works’ Kris Koester. (Phew!) He said their early illumination probably was the result of a faulty photocell, the light sensor that triggers dusk-to-dawn lights.
This just in: Tree at Neil Street P.O. is … still dead
Sometimes, a Mailbag question is all it takes to make a public agency aware of a problem and take steps toward addressing it. Other times, progress comes much more sloooowly.
About 10 months ago, we ran a question about a large, dead pine tree at the Neil Street Post Office. A spokesperson told us at the time that “USPS is concerned about how such things impact the community. You will soon see the issue resolved to reflect pride in ownership.”
A reader asked us for an update, and we can report that the large tree is still there … still dead … and still an eyesore. However, regional spokesperson Tim Norman says the Postal Service is inching (millimeter-ing?) closer to having the tree cut down. “That office is moving forward with the removal of the tree after discussion with city planning and zoning. I do not have a date that the work will be done at this time.”
Is Smitty’s Car Wash still coming to South Neil?
“Has work stopped on the new car wash on South Neil? Sure seems that way.”
Patience, dear reader; they shall sell no shine before its time. Corporate reps with Smitty’s Car Wash had told us back in February that they were hoping for an October opening. The “coming soon” sign is still there on the fenced-in lot at 1703 S. Neil Street in Champaign. A sign on the Neil Street side directs construction traffic to the State Street entrance. And in recent weeks, a shipping container, port-a-potty and what appears to be a construction-office trailer have appeared on-site. All signs that point to progress.