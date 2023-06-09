Drop in a question of your very own BY CLICKING HERE or by emailing Kathy Reiser at mailbag@news-gazette.com
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Last week’s Mailbag included a question about the large number of basketball hoops in/near the city right-of-way in one Champaign neighborhood. The reader said she was concerned about the safety of players who are focused on their games and not watching for traffic. This week, another reader from that same subdivision got in touch with a different perspective on the issue:
“I would rather see kids playing ball with their hoops in front their house” rather than a few blocks away in a park, where parents can’t keep an eye on them and know who they’re with. “I have noticed cars speeding in the neighborhood, so they need to slow down. I slow down when approaching kids at their hoops; they see me and step aside for me to pass. I want to see kids playing outdoors and having something normal in their lives.”
On this this week's questions:
When will Willard’s escalator be fixed?
“When will Willard Airport finally repair its down escalator? It’s been out of service for well over a year.”
Willard Airport Executive Director Tim Bannon says the down escalator should be repaired in the coming weeks. “Unfortunately, a combination of necessary repairs has kept the escalator out of service for far longer than we originally anticipated.
“We have experienced parts manufacturing delays, parts shipping delays, and obsolete component issues with custom part fabrication requirements. Most recently, an inspection by a third party revealed all escalator steps needed to be replaced due to age and normal wear and tear. The new steps arrived on site last week and are pending installation by our contractor.
“Our top priority is safety of our guests and passengers. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we make these necessary repairs and upgrades and look forward to the escalator passing inspection and being fully operational soon.”
Will Sipyard reopen this season?
“What’s going on with Sipyard in downtown Urbana? They are still boarded up from the winter. Are they closed permanently?”
In an email, owner Matt Cho said “thanks for reaching out about SIPYARD. We are taking a break this summer to make some changes to the space. Plans are to reopen next year.”
The venue’s website says it is “the only beer garden in central Illinois that operates out of a shipping container. Located in the middle of downtown Urbana, we share space with an outdoor graffiti gallery.”
(Public service message: if that doesn’t sound like fun to you, you’re probably not in Sipyard’s target demographic.)
New home near Champaign Country Club?
“It looks like a new house is being built at 1104 S. Prospect, across from the Champaign Country Club — and new construction is rare along there. What can you tell us about it?”
I can tell you it’s going up quickly! Aside from that, Hallbeck Homes’ president Dan Hallbeck says the home “was designed by a local architect for a specific client and we are building the home for that client. As far as we know, the previous owner, who bought the older home and had it removed, then decided to go in a different direction and sell the land with home gone. That is when our clients bought the land and designed the home for it.”
He declined to give specifics about the client or details of the home, but says “they had it designed for their desires and needs. Plus, it has a great view looking down the fairway of Champaign Country Club.”
The City of Champaign’s online building permits database shows the property owners as “Garza, Melita M & Schmeltzer.”
What’s the 'big dig' south of Champaign County Jail?
“There are big mounds of dirt from excavations just south of the Champaign County Jail, and something being built just to the east of it. What’s that all about?”
My first thought on seeing the mounds: If someone on the inside is trying to tunnel their way out of the jail, they’re being pret-ty doggone obvious about it.
County Executive Steve Summers gave us the real answer: “The earth excavation south of the jail is to construct additional stormwater detention capacity for the jail project. It was determined that the original detention basin was not adequate for the site.”
The “jail project” is the $20.4 million plan to add two pods at the satellite jail – one with 26 beds for special-needs prisoners and one with 48 beds for the general population. Once the project is completed, the facility will have up to 216 code-compliant beds. Both of the new pods are on the east side of the existing jail, where construction is well underway.
“We had about a month delay starting the project due to weather. Stark Construction resumed work on the detention basin last Friday, and is moving excess dirt to the east side of the property. The foundation and foundation walls have been poured, and work on the plumbing, electrical and concrete block walls is continuing.”
So … are county officials still calling the jail at 502 South Lierman in Urbana the “satellite jail,” now that the downtown Urbana jail has been closed permanently?
“A Google search brings up ‘Champaign County Satellite Jail,’” Summers said in an email, “but if you enter the facility from the west side, you'll see ‘Paul (Lawrence?) Pope Building’ over the door. Mr. Pope was a African American lieutenant Sheriff’s deputy. I’m assuming the county named the building honoring him. I've never understood why it was called the ‘satellite jail.’ I’m planning on working with the County Board to officially rename the facility the Lawrence Pope Jail.”
When will local AAA branch reopen?
“Triple-A closed its Champaign branch office some months ago, and the AAA website lists its local address as ‘TBD.’ What can you find out about that? I miss some of their walk-in services.”
“I’ve got good news to share with you,” said AAA spokesperson Molly Hart. AAA is moving to a new location at 402 W. Town Center Blvd., in the strip mall that includes Nothing Bundt Cakes and the La-Z-Boy furniture store. “We’re building it out right now and expect it to be open in the fall, probably November.”
As Deb Pressey reported in Sunday’s It’s Your Business column, the Gameday Spirit Fanstore is expanding its South Neil Street shop into AAA’s former location in Champaign. Hart said AAA has continued operating in Champaign since the office closed several months ago. “So everyone’s still working; just not physically in the office right now.” AAA’s local staff includes three member representatives, four insurance agents and one international travel agent.
Helping licensed drivers obtain an International Driving Permit is a popular AAA service, especially during vacation season. Used in combination with the bearer’s valid U.S. driver’s license, the permit allows one to legally drive a car — including a rental car — while in certain countries abroad.
Drivers may call the Champaign AAA office’s number, and a representative will help them find the application form online and provide an address to which the form may be mailed. To be processed, the application must be accompanied by Passport-size photos and the application fee. Those who prefer to obtain their International Driving Permit in person are welcome to stop by the AAA office in Bloomington, Illinois.
More trains on east-west CN rail line?
“We live in the Old Town area of Champaign. In recent months there seems to be an increased number of trains on the rail line that crosses Prospect Avenue by the Neighbors at the Ice House bar. The trains themselves aren’t terribly noisy, but they sound their horns very frequently, day and night. Are there, in fact, more trains — perhaps hauling building materials for the I-57/74 interchange project?”
Julien Bédard, media relations advisor with the Canadian National Railroad, said “after review, data does not indicate an increase in the frequency of trains on that rail line.”
And about those train horns: “Under the Train Horn Rule (49 CFR Part 222), locomotive engineers must begin to sound train horns at least 15 seconds, and no more than 20 seconds, in advance of all public grade crossings. This rule applies the same way at any hour of the day or night.”
Chris Mason, a spokesperson for Prairie Materials’ parent company, Votorantim Cimentos, confirmed that the local plant does provide concrete in support of the I-57/74 interchange project, and the tracks are used to bring material — aggregates for use in concrete production — to the plant. “However, there is nothing about operations this year that would have attributed to an increase of rail traffic compared with last year,” he said.
Why so many junk cars at Prospect & Bradley?
“Junk cars seem to be accumulating in the former Midwest Title Loans lot at Prospect and Bradley. Is this property zoned for use as a junkyard? It’s not a good look for one of the busiest intersections in town.”
City of Champaign Zoning Administrator Kat Trotter said the property at 1202 N. Prospect Ave. is zoned CG, Commercial General, “and a “Vehicle Storage Lot” or tow lot/junkyard is not a permitted use in the CG District. ‘Auto Repair’ and ‘Vehicle Sales’ are permitted uses in this district (Sec. 37-60.2).”
In addition to the use regulations, per Zoning Ordinance Sec. 60-5. (d): Neither a yard for the storage of wrecked or inoperable automobiles nor a salvage yard shall be considered to be an accessory use even though the principal use is an Vehicle Sales lot or a lot from which used or salvaged automobiles parts are sold.
“The property owner and tenant have been notified of these regulations for the district, and the Planning and Development Department will continue to enforce on the issues as a zoning compliance case,” Trotter said.
Signs in the windows of the building say it is the future home of Malik Motorsports and Malik Tires distributors.
Are the Knights of Pythias still active?
“I noticed that Google shows the Knights of Pythias #69 in Urbana as ‘permanently closed.’ Is that correct? Their building and signage — across from Busey Bank, where Main and Springfield split — have been there forever. Are they gone now?”
They’re very much still there, according to Urbana attorney Tom Bruno, a member of the group. “The Knights of Pythias is a robustly active members-only men’s social club with its local Castle Hall located at 212 1/2 W. Main St., Urbana, directly above our tenant, Siam Terrace. Twin City Lodge Number 69, as we call ourselves, was created by the merger of Urbana’s Triumph Lodge and Champaign’s Valiant Lodge in 1969.”
While the group’s numbers vary from year to year, Bruno said it is currently “around 75 members.” They meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month. He said typical meeting attendance might be 15 or 20 men. “We are the largest and most active lodge in the state of Illinois. There are currently only about a half a dozen lodges in Illinois. At one time there were over 5,000 lodges in the State of Illinois and over 50,000 in the United States.”
So … what do the Knights of Pythias do? “The organization exists to promote friendship, charity and benevolence. It brings together many people of different or no faith, different or no political inclinations, different ages, and different occupations,” Bruno said.
Current members include active and retired judges, a licensed funeral director, a pharmacist, a CPA, the former principal of a Catholic grade school, a school social worker, a retired Air Force officer and a current member of the United States Army Special Forces, “not to mention we had a former writer from the News-Gazette. It's all about having fun with friends while relaxing and practicing camaraderie in downtown Urbana. If people want to know more they should familiarize themselves with the story of Damon and Pythias.”
What kind of project is starting at Country Fair?
“Is something finally being done at Country Fair mall? Let’s hope so! There is equipment lined up in the parking lot.”
Not sure what kind of “something” the reader had in mind — I can think of several improvements that most folks would welcome — but this one’s nothing dramatic. I stopped by there to see what I could find out, and one of the workers on-site told me they’re doing a fiber-optic cable installation for Consolidated Communications.
Former bank demolition coming soon?
“I see a fence around the building at 410 N Broadway Avenue in Urbana. It appears the building may be demolished soon. I think its last occupant was First Financial Bank. Any idea what might be coming to that spot?”
A quick look at the City’s permits website shows a demolition permit was issued on May 23 — and demolition is well underway. As of Wednesday evening (June 7), no new building permit for that property was listed. But we’ll keep an eye out for one in the coming weeks.
Are stoplights permanent at Prairieview & I-74?
“Are the stoplights recently installed at the intersection of Prairieview Road and I-74 westbound off ramp (exit #174) temporary? Are there plans to install permanent ones?”
They’re only temporary – and believe it or not, “the temporary signals at the Prairieview Road interchange were installed as a part of the I-57/I-74 interchange reconstruction project,” said IDOT engineer Kensil Garnett. “When it is necessary to close the ramp that carries traffic from I-74 westbound to I-57 southbound, the signed detour carries traffic off I-74 to northbound I-57, then to Market Street, and finally southbound on I-57.” But … not everybody uses the signed detour.
“We have learned from past incidents, that detoured interstate traffic at Prairieview Road will quickly lead to traffic being backed up onto the mainline of I-74, especially during morning and evening rush hours. To alleviate any future issues, a signal has been temporarily installed and will be activated when the westbound-to-southbound ramp is closed, to ensure we move this overflow traffic through the Prairieview Road interchange more efficiently.”
Garnett said IDOT District 5’s Signal Committee has reviewed the need for permanent traffic lights at the Prairieview Road interchange in the past, and the criteria have not been met. “But we will continue to monitor conditions and re-evaluate, as necessary.”
KR.Mailbag.PrairieviewRoadStoplights.jpg
Could noise ordinance be enforced?
“We live in downtown Champaign and the number of motorcycles and other vehicles that rev their engines while driving through downtown is disruptive. What can be done to enforce the noise ordinance, so visitors and residents can enjoy our beautiful downtown without this constant irritation?”
Champaign Police Lieutenant Aaron Lack said CPD works “proactively every day to address order-maintenance concerns such as this throughout the community. Loud vehicles present both a violation of a City Ordinance and of the Illinois Motor Vehicle Code, and our officers do issue warnings and citations to drivers when they witness a disruptive vehicle.” Police “always welcome video evidence,” if people have it, Lack adds.
He said these kinds of concerns are not limited to the downtown area. Police are addressing them as part of the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) throughout Champaign. Anyone with an ongoing concern about loud vehicles or unsafe drivers in their area is encouraged to email police@champaignil.gov and let CPD know about it. The department uses all of this information to determine where to focus STEP officers’ efforts.
What’s wrong with Olympian Drive stoplight?
“Recently the east-west stoplight on Olympian Drive turns red when westbound traffic approaches. There are no residences south of Olympian and St Thomas More H.S. lies to the north. Does westbound traffic need to have a red light even at 11 pm? Is this a sensor/timing error?”
The signal belongs to the City of Champaign, and Public Works’ Kris Koester says “there is a detection issue and (it) will be repaired sometime later this year.”
How much later? “November at the earliest.”