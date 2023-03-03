Drop in a question of your very own BY CLICKING HERE or by emailing Kathy Reiser at mailbag@news-gazette.com
Way to go, readers — another great mix of questions for this week’s Mailbag. We have answers about whether changes are coming to this year’s Champaign County Fair … why more trees have been removed from the UI Quad … whether digital driver’s licenses are coming to Illinois anytime soon … and why NOAA weather radio’s Champaign-area signal is on the fritz (again). Also — just in time for spring break travel — a local expert’s advice on exchanging dollars for foreign currency.
ChamCo Fair carnival: The show must go on
“Now that Tinsley’s Amusements is no longer on the road since (owner) Richard’s passing, how is the Champaign County Fair planning to replace all those rides and some major concession stands?”
Whoa, there! No new carnival company will be needed, according to Lacey Teare, Executive Manager of the Champaign County Fair Association.
“We have spoken to the Tinsley group and they will be on site as per usual” for the 2023 fair, which is set for July 21-29 at the fairgrounds in Urbana.
“Their crew was at the Illinois county fair convention back in January. They are very much still in business and on the road — just, sadly, without Mr. Tinsley this year,” Teare said. Mr. Tinsley died in October, 2022.
More trees removed from UI’s Main Quad
“I was walking on the UI's Main Quad the other day, near the Illini Union, and noticed that several more mature trees had been cut down recently. Why were they removed? What are the plans to replace the lost greenery and shade they'd provided? The Quad looks so barren!”
UI Facilities & Services’ Steve Breitwieser said: “The final six sweetgums on the Main Quad's north end were recently removed because of declining health. The trees showed significant chlorosis, which eventually led to branch dieback. The sweetgums also created ongoing maintenance concerns by regularly dropping large, spiky seed pods, which are disadvantageous for high-volume pathway traffic, accessibility and general turf maintenance.
“In recent years, F&S has monitored and maintained the trees as long as possible so as not to disturb the area. Sometime in the mid-’60s, approximately 11 sweetgum trees were randomly planted south of the Illini Union to add more fall color. However, the plantings have not performed well in alkaline-based soil. Also, the trees did not relate to the university's symmetrical landscape plan designed in 1929 and were technically off-axis in both directions.”
Breitwieser said F&S is working to restore the original landscape design on the Main Quad and acting on recommendations for other campus districts identified in the Campus Landscape Master Plan (CLMP). The CLMP is available online.
“Restoring the original landscape design means reestablishing the original symmetry of the tree and shrub plantings. Beyond those aspects, the CLMP recommends increasing the diversity of perennial and annual plantings to support native pollinator communities and instill greater resiliency in campus landscapes.”
Former short-term rentals at Stone Creek
“Is there an update on the status of the homes built along Windsor Road in the Stone Creek subdivision? A Mailbag column last September indicated that they were built to become short-term Airbnb (Air B&B) rentals, largely for people with a UI affiliation, but there arose some concerns about that. Have the homes all been sold?”
All six of the homes on Muirfield Place currently are leased, said Kevin Brumback with The Atkins Group, the properties’ developer. “They are owned by SCA Holdings and are not affiliated with the university. While all of the current leases are long-term, they can be leased for as few as 30 days when they become available. More information can be found at our website, CUhomerentals.com.”
Digital driver’s licenses in the works?
“Is the State of Illinois working toward offering digital driver's licenses? If so, is there a timeline for implementing them? I like the idea of getting a valid license that could go in my smartphone's wallet, in addition to the hard plastic card.”
Spokesperson Henry Haupt says Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias’ goal “is to modernize the SOS office in a manner that allows for an infusion of new technology to better serve customers. This includes the adoption of digital driver’s licenses, also known as mobile DLs.” He said a few states — including Arizona, Maryland and Utah — already offer mobile DLs, but they are not yet widely used by the public.
“It is important to note that a mobile DL is much more than just an image on a person's iPhone. Mobile IDs are secure because they are encrypted and rely on state-of-the-art technology to protect the owner from fraud and identity theft. Secretary Giannoulias is excited at the prospect of giving Illinoisans the option of having a mobile DL on their phone. While a timeline for the launch of mobile DLs hasn't been established, this is an important upgrade to the Secretary and one that his administration will be pursuing aggressively.”
Official Illini television station
“WCIA bills itself as the ‘official television station of Illini sports.’ Does the station have a formal partnership with the UI DIA, or is this just creative marketing? If they’re the official-official station, why do they so often use a few seconds of end-line footage shot by the reporters rather than actual basketball and football game footage?”
UI athletics spokesperson Kent Brown said ‘official television station of Illini sports’ is a marketing slogan used by the station. However, he says WCIA and UI athletics have worked closely with each other for decades, dating to a time when the station televised many games and coaches’ shows in the local market.
“When the Big Ten Conference initiated the Big Ten Network, airing games on local stations around the conference footprint basically ended. We continue to enjoy working with WCIA, and all the local stations in our television market, on a number of fronts including regular sports coverage and advertising.”
WCIA-3 sports director Bret Beherns said his station is proud to offer the most comprehensive television coverage of Illinois athletics in the market, both on-air and online. He said WCIA’s ‘Your Illini Nation’ coverage features higher-profile UI sports such as football and men's basketball, as well as volleyball, women’s basketball, wrestling, baseball and softball, among others.
“We are the only television station to send a reporter to every football and men’s basketball game, both at home and on the road, providing unique and creative content you can't find anywhere else. We shoot our own highlights, stories, postgame press conferences and write our own content. Our digital pregame show and postgame press conference broadcast had more than half a million views last season alone. This is all part of our commitment to providing first-class coverage of Illinois athletics,” Beherns said.
“On game days we routinely air between three-to-four minutes of game highlights that we shoot, a reporter story with soundbites from players and coaches, in addition to online-only content including web extra videos and a podcast.”
Exchanging foreign currency locally
“I will be traveling internationally soon and would like to get euros ahead of time to take with me. Pre-COVID, I was able to order them through my local bank, but my bank and others have discontinued that service. I don't want to wait until I arrive in an unfamiliar airport to use an ATM. Is there anywhere local where I could exchange dollars for euros prior to my travel?”
With spring break and summer travel season coming up, others may face this same issue. A staff member at the Chase Bank on University Avenue in Champaign told me last week that any Chase branch can order some of the more common foreign currencies, but only for Chase customers. Any local banks that still exchange U.S. dollars for foreign currency will make money off of the transaction somehow, either through up-front fees or exchange rates that ensure a profit for them.
For further advice, we turned to Mark Wolters, an associate professor of marketing at the UI, whose side gig is making travel-advice videos you can find at woltersworld.com.
In his video on exchanging money abroad, he says there really isn’t a “best place” to exchange currency, “but the worst place is at the airport.” Travelers are captive customers, so airport exchange rates tend to be a rip-off. On top of a poor exchange rate, you’ll pay a lot of fees – not just at the airport, but at railway stations and money-exchange shops in tourist areas.
If you arrive at your destination airport without any of that country’s currency, a credit card may be enough to get you to your hotel or other lodging. Or, you may have to make a small withdrawal from the airport’s ATM, and later look for a reputable bank’s ATM to get the rest of the cash you’ll need for the next several days of your trip.
Wolters says you’ll get the best exchange rate by using a debit card from your hometown bank, “so the best thing to do is to use your ATM card to withdraw cash in the local (foreign) currency. When you do take out money from an ATM abroad it is in your best interest to not take the ‘conversion’ that they offer.” The screen will display a U.S. dollar amount that the foreign ATM will take out of your account back in the U.S. If you opt for that dollar amount, rather than the equivalent amount of money in euros, the rate used for the ‘conversion’ likely will not be to your advantage.
“So just take money out in euros and decline the ‘conversion.’ Don’t forget to tell your bank (in advance) that you’re traveling abroad; they will put a flag on your account to authorize the transactions. If you forget to do this, you’ll most likely be declined at the ATM,” he said.
“To withdraw cash at a foreign ATM, your best bet is to use your debit card for the best rate and lowest fees. Credit cards often have a higher fee and higher interest rates on cash withdrawals, so this should be an emergency backup only,” Wolters said. For more tips, check out woltersworld.com/travel-money-tips-exchanging-money-abroad/. Bon voyage!
Missing ad flyers and Parade Magazine
“We live in the country and receive our mail by a Rural Route mail carrier. I'm wondering why we no longer get store flyers and the Parade Magazine in our Saturday papers. We’ve received very few flyers since Black Friday in November. Is it because we live in the country, or does the News-Gazette no longer put ads in their papers?”
Bob Cicone in our circulation department is working to connect with this reader via email, to find out her exact delivery address so he can make sure she isn’t missing any of the advertising inserts she should be getting. It’s also quite possible that nothing has gone amiss with the subscriber’s deliveries. News-Gazette publisher Paul Barrett said retailers all across the country have been distributing fewer ad preprints through newspapers in recent years.
“Like everyone else, big retailers are trying to find ways to save money. Many of them are now using other means to get their weekly ads into the hands of customers. Others aren’t printing ads as often, or are taking advantage of the opportunity to ‘zone’ delivery of their preprints to only the Zip Codes or communities that are most profitable for them. We take orders from those retailers, so not everyone in our circulation area gets the same preprint ads.”
Barrett says retailers have their ads printed elsewhere and shipped to The News-Gazette’s printing plant in Peoria, where they’re inserted into our local papers that are trucked to Champaign. CVS, Walgreens and Target are among the retail chains that severely cut back on distributing ad preprints through newspapers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As for Parade Magazine … publication of Parade’s print edition ceased in late 2022. The magazine still exists in online form at parade.com, and it offers several topical newsletters readers can sign up to receive via email.
Traffic concerns on Sixth Street
“At Sixth and John Street in Champaign, pedestrians ignore the traffic signals and drivers ignore the ‘no turn on red’ signs almost daily. Some of the signals last less than 20 seconds, and traffic on Sixth can gridlock at noon and 5 p.m. on busy days because of backups at Sixth and Armory. Is there any long-term plan to improve safety at Sixth and John and the traffic flow for southbound Sixth Street?"
Champaign Public Works’ Kris Koester says “years ago the Campus Area Transportation Study (CATS) set priorities for the different modes of travel within campus, with pedestrians at the top and cars at the bottom. This effort included participation from the two cities and the university. As part of the MCORE project, Sixth and Armory was updated to include an all-pedestrian phase based on the number of pedestrians using that intersection and the recommendations of the CATS study.
“The trade-off in improving pedestrian safety and access at that location is increased delay to vehicles, which is considered acceptable for campus. The suggested route for through traffic exiting campus to the south is to use Fourth Street or First Street; if you go southbound on Sixth, north of Daniel, the recommended route is to use Daniel to Fourth or First to exit campus. There are no plans to change Sixth and Armory at this time.”
And we had another question about the same part of campus:
“This picture is of an RV that has set up camp on John Street just west of Sixth. The meter is bagged, so it seems like it is with the city’s blessing. Can anyone do this on a city street?”
Koester notes that the RV in the photo “was extra storage for a floral business in the area during the Valentine’s Day week. They submitted a meter bag order and they paid for the use.”
NOAA Weather Radio on the fritz … again
“It seems Champaign’s NOAA Weather Radio station has been out of service more than it’s been working over the past couple of years. I realized it was ‘down’ again on Monday morning when the tornado warning siren blew and my weather radio’s alarm had not gone off. When can we expect it to be back up and running?"
A Feb. 28 update on the webpage of the National Weather Service office in Lincoln says, “NOAA Weather Radio station WXJ-76 in Champaign, which operates on a frequency of 162.550 MHz, is operating in a severely degraded mode.
“The antenna was damaged during a recent high wind event, and the signal is not propagating normally. Signal strength measurements confirm that the broadcast is at best limited to about a five-mile radius of the transmitter site (WCIA-TV tower near Seymour). To make repairs, a tower-climbing crew must be contracted to ascend the tower; our regional headquarters in Kansas City is currently working on this part of the process. Once that is done, then weather (rain and wind) will play a factor as to the climbers’ ability to make repairs. At the current time, we have no information as to when the process will be completed.”
People who live on the fringes of the Champaign weather radio station’s service area may be able to pick up broadcasts from Shelbyville, Paris, Crescent City, Bloomington, Springfield or Odell, Illinois, or Newport, Indiana. Unfortunately, as NOAA admits, none of those other stations cover Champaign-Urbana proper, or many other towns in the heart of WXJ-76’s coverage area.
Weather forecasters remind us of this all the time, but it’s worth repeating: tornado warning sirens are designed to warn people who are outdoors, not indoors, when severe storms are imminent. Even if you generally hear the sirens from inside your home, prevailing winds and other factors may prevent that from happening. So it’s important to have multiple ways to receive severe weather warnings: AM/FM radio or TV broadcasts, texts or alarm alerts from smartphone weather apps, etc.
Car-theft trends in Champaign County
“I read last week that 44% of the cars stolen in Chicago during January of this year were Kias or Hyundais. Have police in our area noticed a similar trend?”
Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said his deputies have seen no such trend locally. Champaign Police Lt. Ben Newell said, “following a review of three months of calls for service related to possible stolen vehicles, there was no clear indication that any specific make or model is more likely to be stolen than others. Property crimes are most often crimes of opportunity, and residents are encouraged to keep their vehicles safe by turning off the ignition, hiding any valuable items left inside, and locking the doors.”
While the Urbana Police Department has investigated its share of stolen vehicles over the last year or so, interim Chief Richard Surles agrees that the most common factor in stolen vehicles isn't necessarily the make or model. “Folks should never leave their keys, or other valuables or firearms, in their vehicles.” Surles said both Hyundai and Kia have announced that they have updated vehicle software to combat the method by which some of their cars are being stolen, and are offering the software upgrade free to Hyundai and Kia owners.
Longest stoplight in town?
“It seems to me the traffic signal for northbound Randolph Street at Springfield Ave (Illinois Route 10) has the longest red light in Champaign-Urbana. Even overnight, it doesn’t seem triggered by traffic and lasts an eternity. Is any adjustment possible?”
IDOT engineer Kensil Garnett said this intersection is operated in partnership between IDOT and the City of Champaign. “The existing detection system had been problematic for some time, and the City of Champaign recently upgraded the intersection with a new video detection system, which should have improved the operation. We will share your concern with the city so that the intersection performance will continue to be monitored.”