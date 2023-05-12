Drop in a question of your very own BY CLICKING HERE or by emailing Kathy Reiser at mailbag@news-gazette.com
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
I think it’s been more than a year since the Mailbag received its first question about when/whether Charlie’s Grub and Suds in Homer would be reopening after its sale in early 2022. We’ve had several questions about it since then, and we finally have some good news to report. Homer correspondent C.W. Greer says "Charlie's Grub and Subs in downtown Homer will open Monday, May 15th, according to their sign. It's also been posted on the village Facebook page.” And if that doesn’t make it official, I don’t know what does. Now … on to this week’s Mailbag.
Is Taste of C-U coming back?
“Will there be a ‘Taste of Champaign-Urbana’ this year, or ever again? It was one of the best annual events in the area, and featured some excellent musical talent in the past, including Vertical Horizon and The Gin Blossoms, as well as local bands such as Elsinore.”
Sarah Sandquist, the Champaign Park District’s executive director, said Taste of C-U will not be back this summer. “We are working on developing a new (2024) special event that will take place around the same time (as) Taste. This summer, we are still planning to offer our other popular events like Juneteenth, C-U Days, Flannel Fest and Concerts in the Parks.”
How could a credit union acquire a bank branch?
“Deb Pressey recently wrote that the University of Illinois Community Credit Union is set to ‘purchase and assume certain consumer deposits of the CIBM Bank branch in Danville.’ I was surprised at this, as I thought banks and credit unions had very different charters, ownership models and regulations governing them. Is this kind of acquisition something new?”
“This is something new to me," said Fred Giertz, professor emeritus of economics at the UI. It’s part of a growing trend that started to gain traction about five years ago, according to an article in The Financial Brand, an online news publication covering the retail banking industry. Credit unions are cooperatives owned by their members, for benefit of their members — a different business model than most banks follow.
Greg Anderson, Senior Vice-President at the UI Community Credit Union in Champaign tells us a credit union’s “field of membership” defines what group or groups of people are eligible to join. “Our field of membership has included those who live or work in Vermilion County since 2015, which encompasses a majority of CIBM Bank customers, and was recently expanded to include current customers of CIBM Bank-Danville to meet the membership requirements for this transaction.”
In fact, the purchase of the CIBM bank branch is not UICCU’s first Danville-area acquisition. After serving its members in Danville for many years, UICCU added Danville branch locations via a merger with New Horizon Credit Union in 2022 and a branch acquisition from MidWest America Federal Credit Union earlier this year. “The opportunity to add CIBM Bank customers to who we serve helps us grow and become a more engaged participant in Danville and Vermilion County.”
So … how rare is it for a credit union to acquire a bank branch’s consumer accounts? “There have been several full bank purchases by credit unions, both in the Chicago area and in the Metro East area near St. Louis. This is the first full or partial acquisition of this type in east-central Illinois that we are aware of,” Anderson said.
He said UICCU will serve its new Danville-area members from CIBM Bank through the credit union’s brick-and-mortar branches at 210 N. Gilbert Street and 1019 E. Fairchild Street in Danville.
What Rick Winkel is doing these days
“What is former state representative and state senator Rick Winkel up to these days?”
We caught up with him via email, and he told us, “My wife Deb and I live in northern Champaign County, where we enjoy country living and I mow a couple acres of grass on my John Deere lawn tractor, and we travel as often as we can to visit family and friends, especially our grandchildren who are in Virginia and Georgia.
“Deb loves being retired, and I am working at the UI. I have been there since I left the legislature (and political life) in January 2007, and I spent the first eight years at the Institute of Government & Public Affairs (IGPA) — and so far eight more at the Prairie Research Institute (PRI), home of the five scientific surveys, where I am deputy executive director. At Trinity Lutheran Church in Urbana, I serve as president of the congregation, and on Sunday, April 23, we dedicated our new Fellowship Hall. So, that’s where I am and what I am doing these days. Thank you for asking!”
Of air rights and ziplines in Campustown
“If someone wanted to build a zipline ride between a couple of tall buildings in Champaign’s Campustown, would the city have to issue a permit or variance of some sort? Would the owners of properties in-between have to approve the use of the air over their properties?”
Kids, don’t try this at home.
“From a zoning standpoint, ‘Commercial Recreation, Outdoors’ is a permitted use in the Central Business Campustown District so I guess technically it would be allowed,” said Bruce Knight, the city’s planning and development director. “However, clearly all properties it crossed would have to specifically allow it. Also, if the zipline went over city right-of-way, it would require a license agreement and insurance — assuming we would even consider it.”
Current COVID-19 vax recommendations
“Is an additional Covid booster being recommended now, especially for older adults?”
The short answer is, “Yes — at the discretion of the provider,” according to Michelle Antonacci, clinic services director at Christie Clinic. And “it would be, regardless of how many monovalent boosters they have had and if they have already had a bivalent booster.”
Covid-19 vaccines are effective, but the immunity they provide wears off over time. So what’s the difference between a monovalent booster and one that’s bivalent (BY-vay-lent)? According to the Johns Hopkins University vaccine Q&A webpage, the virus that causes Covid-19 “is much different now than it was when the first vaccines came out in late 2020. The bivalent boosters are designed to address both the original strain of the virus and the more contagious omicron variants that have emerged since.”
Readers may be surprised to learn that the definition of “fully vaccinated” does not include having had a COVID-19 booster. “Fully vaccinated, however, is not the same as having the best protection,” Antonacci said. “CDC recommends everyone stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines for their age group, and people who are moderately or severely immunocompromised have different recommendations for COVID-19 vaccines.”
Antonacci said Christie Clinic follows U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommendations, which include the following:
CDC’s new recommendations allow an additional updated (bivalent) vaccine dose for adults ages 65 years and older and additional doses for people who are immunocompromised. This allows more flexibility for healthcare providers to administer additional doses to immunocompromised patients as needed.
Monovalent (original) mRNA COVID-19 vaccines will no longer be recommended for use in the United States.
CDC recommends that everyone ages 6 years and older receive an updated (bivalent) mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of whether they previously completed their (monovalent) primary series.
Individuals ages 6 years and older who have already received an updated mRNA vaccine do not need to take any action unless they are 65 years or older or immunocompromised.
For young children, multiple doses continue to be recommended and will vary by age, vaccine, and which vaccines were previously received.
Some media reports have indicated that updated Covid-19 shots will eventually be offered each year -- much like the annual flu shots that are recommended for most people. “We do anticipate guidance for annual (Covid-19) vaccinations to be given,” Antonacci said.
Extreme speeding in Champaign
“I’ve encountered extremely reckless drivers — drivers going two to three times the speed limit, racing or intensely weaving through traffic, blowing through intersections — several times in recent months. It's always been west-bound headed toward the edge of town on east-west streets like Bradley Avenue and Bloomington Road. Do police want this called in? A driver going over 100 mph will be miles away by the end of a short 911 call.”
Absolutely, this should be called in, said CPD deputy chief Kevin Olmstead. “Your reader describes some very concerning traffic behavior, and it is absolutely worth reporting such acts to local law enforcement. Excessive speeds such those described would move beyond simple traffic infractions, and would cross into the territory of felony reckless driving. Because they happen along residential corridors, the concern grows even more. It is important to immediately call 9-1-1 in a case such as this because the actions of such a driver pose an immediate threat to public safety.”
Even if an officer is not nearby, the call serves as an important data point that patrol officers can use to know where they are needed to slow people down and address problematic behaviors. “Additionally, you never know where we might have an officer at the time, and they may be able to address the situation in real time. Champaign Police work diligently to address these concerns every day, and we’re always thankful for a caller letting us know where we need to go next to provide a visible presence and a reminder about the rules of the road.”
Original snow fence along I-57
“Last week’s tragic pileup on I-55 reminded me that in the years after I-57 was built, there were many miles of snow fence along its west side where the highway bordered farm fields. When the snow fences reached the end of their useful life, they were not replaced. Just curious why they were not replaced — and whether snow fencing might have done anything to mitigate what happened on I-55 last week.”
IDOT engineer Kensil Garnett checked with his counterparts near Springfield, who said there is no fence that would have stopped this dust storm because the dust cloud extended too high in the air. “The event was a perfect confluence of farmers being in their fields creating a lot of small particles, and high and gusting winds that lifted the dust straight up into the air for hundreds of feet. Much of the time there was visibility for miles and then the massive tan wall of material would blow across the Interstate and travelers could not see when the wind gusted. This would last a minute or so and then it would clear up.”
Even if farmers were not actively tilling or planting during the dust storm, the surface of the soil was dry enough to send fine soil particles airborne when extreme wind gusts occurred.
As for the part of the question about snow fencing along I-57 … Garnett said there are some areas of living snow fence in Douglas County just north of the 1000N overpass and in Champaign County just north of Ludlow. “A living snow fence has been shown to be more desirable than a structural snow fence when comparing costs and aesthetics. As we identify locations and funding for living snow fences, we will certainly be installing more along the corridor. The Illinois Department of Transportation will be reviewing potential living snow fence options considering dust storms as well.”
Springfield address for local tax payments
“Got my tax bill today and as I was looking at the document, I noticed that we still make checks payable to the County Collector but the mailing address is a Post Office Box in Springfield. If my memory is correct, we used to mail the taxes to a PO Box in Urbana. If this is true, could you find out the reasons for the change?”
Champaign County Treasurer and Collector C.J. Johnson said the county “recently took on a new vendor and were required to adjust our mailing process to ensure the payments were sent to them directly. Our new payment processing provider, Illinois National Bank, processes payments at the location in Springfield versus the location in Champaign. In order to eliminate additional cost for transporting payments from Urbana to Springfield daily, we opted for the less expensive option of mailing directly to Springfield.”
With the volume of tax payments coming in for a county as large as Champaign, Johnson said it makes the most sense to hire a vendor to ensure that payment-processing runs smoothly. Approximately 76,000 real estate tax payments are processed for each installment, as well as 3,500 mobile home tax payments. Even with two part-timers on staff at peak times, permanent office staff could not begin to process that many payments in-house and keep up with the other responsibilities of the Treasurer and Collector’s Office.
“We have used a vendor to assist with our processing for well over a decade. We are using this new vendor because they offer better options for processing bank bill pay requests for residents and don’t have restrictions regarding envelope and coupon size or capture capabilities,” Johnson said.
For those who would rather not mail their payments, real estate taxes may also be paid at participating local banks. A list of those banks was included in the recent tax bill mailing.
Presidential produce at the UI
“What does UI President Timothy Killeen grow in his veggie garden? And what is it all used for?”
President Killeen and his wife, Roberta Johnson Killeen, installed the vegetable garden at the president’s home in 2018 at their own expense, according to spokesperson David Mercer.
The garden includes 25 raised beds, in which Johnson Killeen grows tomatoes, peppers, summer and winter squash, basil, cucumbers, potatoes, sweet potatoes, Swiss chard, Brussels sprouts, collards, kale, broccoli, beets, onions, leeks, shallots, spinach, peas, beans, strawberries, carrots, cabbage, sunflowers, radishes, turnips, lettuce, parsley and parsnips. (Photos are from a previous year’s garden.)
The vegetables are grown almost exclusively from seed, and Mercer said Johnson Killeen “tends the garden herself. She has also planted an asparagus bed, as well as a raspberry and rhubarb patch. Produce from the garden is mainly used in the Killeens' kitchen, and Dr. Johnson Killeen does considerable canning, as well as freezing produce for future use. She also dehydrates herbs for use throughout the year and sends out an annual mailing of herbs to friends, family and university donors.”
When Johnson Killeen can’t keep up with the abundance provided by the garden, she gives produce and canned goods to friends. Produce from the garden is also occasionally featured on the menu for events at the President's House.
E-bike snarling traffic on U.S. 45
“What are the ‘rules of the road’ when it comes to e-bikes? Weekday mornings around 7:30 I see an e-bike heading north on U.S. Route 45 (Dunlap Avenue) south of Windsor Road and really snarling up traffic. With Route 45 being a four-lane highway, I would think the rules would be different than on city streets.”
I’m not a fan of slow traffic either, but I hope the drivers who share the road with this e-biker are as concerned about all road users’ safety as they are about traffic jams during the height of rush minute. (Dismounting soapbox.)
Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman referred us to the Illinois Secretary of State’s Bicycle Rules of the Road, which say “all e-bikes operating in Illinois must comply with equipment and manufacturing requirements adopted by the U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission. A person may operate an e-bike upon any highway, street, or roadway authorized for use by bicycles including, but not limited to, bicycle lanes.”
E-bikes also may be operated on any bicycle path unless the municipality, county, or local authority with jurisdiction prohibits the use of e-bikes or a specific class of e-bike on the path. A person may not operate an e-bike on sidewalks.
Heuerman noted that “like bicyclists, e-bicyclists have to obey traffic signs and signals just like motorists do, including stop signs, stop lights, and yielding to pedestrians in crosswalks.
“So, while it may be legal for this e-bike enthusiast to ride as described by the reader, I encourage them to be safe while doing so and for motorists to always be on the lookout for bicyclists and e-bicyclists! For this part of Route 45, there is quite a bit of paved space on the east and west sides of the roadway. That could be a good alternative to riding an e-bike in the driving lanes.”
Turn arrow from U.S. 45 to Monticello Road
“Northbound Route 45 has a left-turn arrow at Monticello Road. Can the yellow arrow be made to flash so you do not have to sit and wait for the stoplights to cycle through the normal, timed changes even though there is no oncoming traffic at the time?”
The traffic signal is set up with the left-turn-on-green arrow only because of the high approach speeds and the large divided median, said IDOT engineer Kensil Garnett.
“Our experience has shown that allowing that movement to be made while yielding to oncoming traffic, either through a circular green indication or flashing yellow arrow indication, has the potential for severe accidents. There is not necessarily a high number of accidents, but when they do happen, they are severe. In the interest of public safety, we feel the traffic signal should retain its current ‘protected only’ left-turn phasing.”