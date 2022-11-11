Kathy's #Mailbag, Nov. 11, 2022
Reading today’s mailbag may just make you a little smarter. Smarter than the squirrels, anyway. We’ll tell you about how to keep those pesky critters from munching on your outdoor holiday lights — and which kinds of lights they’re especially fond of.
Details also on some steps the Village of Savoy is taking to establish a downtown area, recent changes that make it harder to find certain postage stamps at your local P.O. and current mask requirements for patients and visitors at local healthcare facilities.
TIF district proposed for Savoy
“I saw that Savoy released a draft report related to a downtown tax increment financing redevelopment plan. Do you have any additional details – e.g., next steps and timeline, which structures will be demolished, which kinds of businesses the village would like to add, etc.?”
Wait. Savoy has a downtown? No, not yet. Maybe a TIF district will help the village establish one.
The proposed downtown area is located along Dunlap Avenue, from about the Savoy Municipal Center to just north of Prairieland Feeds. It also includes some areas east of the CN Railroad tracks, including the old grain elevator property. A map showing the exact boundaries is in the proposal document at savoy.illinois.gov/tif.
Village administrator Christopher Walton tells us the Village Board of Trustees held a public hearing on Nov. 2 to discuss the proposed area for a new TIF district. This followed an Oct. 7 Joint Review Board (JRB) meeting on the same topic, in which the JRB unanimously recommended the board approve the new TIF district. Along with resident representation, the JRB includes members from each of the taxing entities serving the proposed area.
“The next step would be formal approval of the TIF district by the Board of Trustees, which is anticipated sometime in January of 2023,” Walton said. “In accordance with the village’s comprehensive plan that was approved in 2019, the Board of Trustees is eager to see sustainable retail, commercial and mixed-use development in the proposed redevelopment area. A healthy and thriving business community is key to the village’s future.
“Additionally, the village anticipates releasing an RFP (request for proposals) for development of village-owned property in the first quarter of 2023 to kick-start this redevelopment area. The Village President and the Board of Trustees hope that this particular effort will be the beginning of a downtown district for the village. Building a sense of place, a sense of community, and a more connected community is a goal established by the Board of Trustees. These are the first steps,” he said.
Readers who would like to learn more about the proposal may visit the website listed above; email ced@savoy.illinois.gov; call 217/359-5894; or stop by Village Hall for more information.
Voter signature Ps and Qs
“I don’t usually carry my voter-registration card with me and I can never remember whether my registration info includes my middle initial. So if I’m registered as John Q. Public, and I sign in at the polls as John Public without the middle initial, will I have a problem? I didn’t have any trouble with in-person early voting, so maybe I guessed right. Still curious about the rules, though.”
We turned to Matt Dietrich at the Illinois State Board of Elections for an answer: “Election judges use signatures to verify that the voter signing for the ballot is the voter on record. It’s only in cases where there is an obvious difference in appearance between the signature on file and the signature made by the voter that election judges will raise questions. For example, a ‘Jonathan’ who signs for his ballot as ‘Jon’ would not be questioned unless his signature bears little resemblance to the one on file.”
The rules are similar for those who sign candidate petitions, Dietrich said. “When we conduct record reviews to rule on signatures that have been challenged, we are not (necessarily) looking for an exact match on a name. The question is, do we believe the voter listed is the person who signed the petition?
“In the vast majority of (petition) objections, the signature itself is not the subject of the challenge. Most objections are because a voter is not registered to vote at the address on the petition, or is not a resident of the district in which the candidate is seeking office.” But in cases where a petition signature is alleged to be not genuine, the inclusion or exclusion of a middle initial – or the use of a common nickname for the voter’s first name (Johnny Public) – would not on its own constitute grounds to strike it.”
Critter-proofing holiday lights
“Over the past few years, I've lost a bunch of outdoor Christmas tree lights to ... squirrels, I think. Some kind of critter keeps cutting or chewing through the wires; I've heard the plastic coating on the wires may be soy-based, so wildlife finds it tasty. Can you recommend any homemade concoctions or commercial products that would help keep the squirrels away from the light strands on my trees? Hoping to find something that 1) doesn't need to be reapplied after every rain or snow, and 2) won't make me itch or burn at the end of the season when I remove the (hopefully intact) lights to store them for the next season.”
“Squirrels are usually the culprit,” said Prairie Gardens’ John Wisegarver. He said the best deterrents “usually contain some type of peppermint oils. We only have a granular deterrent here.” He encourages readers to check out pestpointers.com for further suggestions; type “Christmas lights” in the search box on that webpage for an article on “12 ways to stop squirrels from eating your Christmas lights.”
As winter sets in and squirrels’ regular food sources become less available, the article says they may zero in on certain types of lights that resemble a familiar food. “While no Christmas light is safe from these pests, the most common victims of misidentification typically tend to be the lights that are oblong and pointy at the end, since they resemble the acorns squirrels eat on a regular basis. They are most commonly referred to as C7 and C9 lights.”
Illini football ticket scans
“Upon entering the Illini football game against Michigan State, the attendants did not scan our mobile tickets. They waved us through when we entered the stadium around 2:25 p.m. This happened at the Kirby Avenue entrance. Were the scanners down? Or was there such a large crowd, they wanted to make sure everyone made it in to the game on time? Wouldn’t the university want a count of how many people attended the game?”
Kent Brown at the UI Division of Intercollegiate Athletics said several issues played into the decision to stop using ticket scanners at the two Kirby Avenue entrances (portals 1 and 6) prior to the Michigan State game.
“The extreme winds made the construction of the portal tents that cover the entrances impossible. These are critical, as glare from direct sun causes the scanners to not read the digital tickets quickly. After being overcast for much of the day, the sun came out in full force about 90 minutes prior to kickoff, just as the crowds entering the stadium started to grow. It became apparent soon after the entrances opened that the backup was going to grow very quickly, so a decision was made to allow patrons to just show the ticket(s) on their phone. As the lines grew smaller, the ticket staff began using the scanners again.”
Dismantled solar panels
“I noticed that Pavlov Media on North Country Fair Drive in Champaign has removed the hundreds of solar panels that were installed there a few years ago. I have never seen a company remove solar panels, especially solar panels that were not old, and am wondering why they got rid of them.”
The removal is only temporary, said Christopher Hunt, president of emerging markets at the company. “Our solar panels are removed from the roof while we have roof work being done. The work should be done in a month or so and then the solar panels will be put back on the roof and back to work generating electricity.”
Masking requirements at healthcare facilities
“Is Carle still requiring patients and visitors to wear masks?”
The short answer is, “yes,” at least in Champaign and Vermilion counties. Masks are required at Carle's clinical facilities when CDC's COVID-19 community transmission rates are in the "high" category for the county in which the facility is located. As of Friday morning (11-11), a check of the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website showed both Champaign and Vermilion counties with “high” COVID-19 transmission levels.
Carle Health spokesperson Brittany Simon said, “Carle continues to evaluate masking requirements in our facilities week-by-week and we align with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance. Requirements are based on CDC community transmission levels for clinical facilities and community risk levels for non-clinical facilities. Masks are available to all patients and visitors on-site, should they be needed. Our advice would be to check the CDC transmission level for their county if they are visiting a clinical location.”
For those who are curious about other local healthcare providers’ current mask-related policies, this is what Christie Clinic’s website said on Friday morning: “The CDC has reported the COVID-19 county transmission rates where Christie Clinic has locations have increased. As a result, all Christie Clinic locations will require mask use for patients, visitors and team members beginning November 1, 2022 until further notice. As a healthcare provider, we monitor COVID-19 community transmission rates (the measure of the presence and spread of COVID-19) according to CDC COVID data tracker.”
OSF spokesperson Tim Ditman said as long as Champaign and Vermilion counties remain at “high community transmission” rates, masking requirements will continue at OSF facilities in those two counties. Ditman notes that CDC posts both a “community level” and “community transmission level” map/dataset every week – usually on Fridays – and the latter is the metric intended to be used in clinical healthcare settings. CDC usually updates those datasets and maps on Fridays, but CDC’s website says this week’s update will be postponed until Monday. (Veterans Day is a federal holiday.)
Ditman said OSF checks for “updates to any changes in those levels weekly and would update communications to patients and visitors around our facilities as appropriate, with signs, verbal communication, etc.”
Red bricks atop Edison: the sequel
We love it when Mailbag readers help us solve a local history mystery. Last week, we answered a question about when the seemingly mismatched red bricks were placed atop the otherwise-brown-brick Edison Middle School in Champaign. This week, Rebecca Andersen-Burke of the Ratio architecture firm provided some good insights into why the 60-year-old cornice doesn’t match the rest of the building.
“My colleagues and I designed the most recent renovation and addition to Edison, so we have a lot of info on the building,” she said. “There was originally terra cotta at the tops of the walls, which was removed in the early ’60s and replaced with face brick and a limestone coping (cap). This was likely due to weathering/water getting into the building. They must have not been able to get a new brick to match” back in the 1960s. “Thanks for the shout-out about the (new) addition matching the original brick. It took a lot of samples and iterations to find a good brick blend.”
Blocked view of stop sign
“One evening, in the dark, I was driving east on Florida in Urbana. Between Race and Vine there are too many signs; three houses before the Vine intersection there are five of them! When you are three houses away from Vine at the I-74 sign, you cannot see the stop sign because the bicycle lane sign completely blocks it. As you get closer to the intersection, the stop sign is more exposed but with little distance/time to react! If you’re new to this part of town, you could easily have an accident. Also, why is there no ‘stop sign ahead’ sign…?”
Urbana Public Works’ Tim Cowan said this inquiry, “has been forwarded on to our engineering division to review, and it will likely be reviewed at one of our upcoming traffic commissions. Cowan said the engineers are not ignoring the problem. Although staff have been dealing with a number of other, even more concerning, traffic issues in recent weeks and months, “we certainly recognize the concern with this location.”
New stamp issues hard to find
“I have noticed that some of the Postal Service’s new stamp issues are impossible to find locally. Several postal clerks have told me their allocations of new issues have been cut significantly. I've tried ordering stamps online from the Postal Service using PayPal, but the stamps never arrived. If USPS wants people to buy, collect and use commemorative postage stamps, why do they make it so doggone difficult?”
Postal Service spokesperson Sharrie Johnson didn’t address the “why” of the reader’s question. Rather, she simply suggested the reader give the USPS.com mail-order service another try. “After locating the item to purchase, they should create a USPS.com account. This will make online purchases easier and get 24/7 access to USPS.com services. Sign up for these benefits: view order history and track order status. I hope this helps.”
So it sounds as if the Postal Service still wants patrons to buy commemorative and holiday-themed stamps, but is hoping most will choose to buy them online unless they’re already conducting other business at the P.O. Personally, I’ve observed that many or most of the patrons in line at the Post Office in recent months have been there to do things they cannot do online: sending packages or Priority Mail, picking up held mail, etc. That seems unlikely to change in the run-up to the holidays (and beyond).
I-74 speeding and revenue collection
“On I-74 west of Champaign there has been lots of construction. I think it was advertised that ANY speeding would be addressed. But going 40-50-55 mph is very near impossible without getting run over. If there is photo-enforcement of the posted speeds, how much revenue is collected, approximately? I would think the project could be paid off if the fines were really collected and the law enforced!”
“We have a total of five vehicles for speed photo enforcement under contract, rotating throughout the state,“ said IDOT engineer Kensil Garnett. One of those vans has been deployed at the I-57/I-74 interchange multiple times in recent weeks, and is scheduled to be deployed again in the coming weeks.
“It is difficult for IDOT to determine the amount of revenue collected from this program, as deposition of citations does not live within this agency and falls back to each local court. Legislation states that a portion of the fines from speeding in work zones should be deposited into the hire-back fund for enforcement in work zones.” Garnett says each local agency is allowed to establish its own hire-back fund for this purpose, “so the total amount collected from speed citations statewide may exceed the amount we receive for the statewide program.
“Ultimately, the responsibility to slow down in construction zones should fall to each driver. We are doing everything we can to deploy education, enforcement and engineering efforts to encouraging safe speeds. We truly appreciate your commitment to doing your part, and appreciate bringing this up to our attention. In this particular work zone, we have worked hard to ensure we maintain adequate levels of capacity and limit the impacts on mobility to minimize backups and potential crashes” in and near work zones.