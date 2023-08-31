Drop in a question of your very own BY CLICKING HERE or by emailing Kathy Reiser at mailbag@news-gazette.com
Happy college football weekend, everyone. Beautiful weather and Illini expectations should make for an eventful Saturday in and around Memorial Stadium. Until then, enjoy this week's Q&A with our loyal, inquisitive readers:
NOW & THEN: Sherwin-Williams Paints, Urbana
This week’s Now & Then takes us to 203 N. Vine Street in Urbana, and a barrel-roofed structure that now houses the city’s Sherwin-Williams paint store.
The building, across the street from the present-day Schnucks, had a long history as a supermarket. It was the home of the Super Food Store, according to an old city directory from 1955. Later directories identified it as Eddie & Norm’s Super Food Store — and then Norm’s Shopping Bag from the mid-1960s to the early ’80s. (I’m guessing Norm’s baggers never had to ask customers if they wanted paper or plastic!)
Gamers of a certain age may remember the Galaxy Game Room in that space in the early to mid-’80s. Rumor has it they also offered mini-golf there….
A different kind of fun followed, with the Corkscrew Wine Emporium at that address for about 15 years, until 2014. Buvons Wine Bar opened within the Corkscrew in 2010.
In early 2016, the Sherwin-Williams Paint Store opened there, starting a new chapter in the building’s eclectic story.
Will Styrofoam recycling continue post-Dart?
“I'm wondering if Styrofoam recycling will stop when the Dart Container plant closes at the end of the year. Our community Styrofoam recycling program is one of just six in the state, with the other 5 located in the Chicago area. Will this program be saved for our community?”
Michael Westerfield, Dart Container Corporation’s vice president for sustainability, notified the City of Champaign that the community Styrofoam recycling program hosted by Dart will remain in operation until Sept. 29.
Nichole Millage, the City of Champaign’s environmental sustainability specialist, said at this time she is not aware of any other companies or recycling processors in the area that have the equipment (densifier) to recycle Styrofoam. “If new options become available, I will make sure folks are aware.”
Status of the old Bondville School
“What's the current status of the old Bondville School, next to the Methodist Church on State Route 10?”
The current taxpayer-of-record for the former Alliance Communications building is the Stuart A. Toft Estate in Morris. Bondville zoning administrator Adam Shaw told me “the estate is looking to sell it, and they’re in some talks right now with some potential buyers.”
Why police cars are left idling
“I fly a lot out of Willard Airport, and every time I am there I notice a police car with its engine running at the terminal but no occupant. Is there a reason for letting the engine run, wasting gas, while no officer is in the vehicle?”
As a matter of fact, there is. As UI Police Department spokesperson Patrick Wade explains, “Our patrol vehicles are running a lot of electrical equipment: Radios, multiple cameras, computers, etc. All of these need to be ready to go at a moment's notice. But they all have a boot time, so we need to keep them running at all times while the officer is on patrol. If the engine were shut off, it would drain the car battery very quickly.
“Also, all of our patrol vehicles have an ignition lockout system. So although the engine is running, the vehicle can't be driven until the officer returns with the key.”
Construction in front of Willard Airport Terminal
“Parts of the driveway in front of the Willard Airport terminal — specifically, the passenger drop-off area — have been dug up, and there’s just one narrow lane for traffic to pass through. What kind of work are they doing there?”
Tim Bannon, UI Willard Airport’s executive director, says a recent water main break under the terminal building floor required immediate repairs.
“The work underway is installing new water service which connects from the water main located across the terminal roadway, into the basement of the terminal. This work required excavating to lay the new piping, which unfortunately impacted our roadway. We anticipate restoring normal operations to the roadway in the coming week.”
90-day wait for health insurance
“The Affordable Care Act says employers who are required to provide health insurance must do so within 90 days of a new hire’s employment. Is there a way to find out which employers delay providing healthcare insurance for the full 90 days? I’d like to know before I apply.”
Claudia Lennhoff, executive director of Champaign County Health Care Consumers, says this rule is not intended to ‘delay’ making health insurance benefits available, but rather to ensure that health insurance benefits are made available within 90 days of hiring.
“Before the ACA, employers were not required to make insurance available. There were plenty of employers who did not offer health insurance plans and people were on their own to find and pay for their own insurance, and heaven forbid if they had "pre-existing" conditions. Before the ACA, the uninsured rate in the United States was horrendous – around 15%. And many who did have health insurance had very inadequate coverage.”
So, while 90 days might not seem timely if you’re the new hire, it is “far better than what it used to be.” And, she notes, employers are not required to enact a 90-day delay.
“Usually what happens is that employers have a ‘probationary’ employment period on new employees, to see if they will work out in their new job. It is very common to have a probationary period of 90 days/3 months. Once the employee passes their probationary period, they are often enrolled in all the various benefits that the employer offers, including group health insurance plans.”
Lennhoff said the issue of when a group health insurance plan takes effect for a new employee is something that is established in the contract between the employer and the insurer that they are using. “For example, some employers have group plans that make health insurance available to the new employees on day 1 of employment. Employers can negotiate with their group health plan to make insurance available to a new employee within any timeframe, up to 90 days. So, an employer can make health insurance available on day one, or after 30 days, or 60 days or up to 90 days.”
When it comes to whether there is a list of local employers and how soon their health-insurance coverage begins, Lennoff said “no, there is no such list that I know of. When someone is applying for a job, it is perfectly reasonable to ask about benefits and to find out when those benefits begin after employment. Employers will often post that information under ‘benefits’ when trying to attract qualified candidates. But if they do not, it is perfectly fine to ask!”
If an employer requires a waiting period of more than 90 days before health insurance is provided to qualified employees, she recommends calling the U.S. Department of Labor at 1-866-444-3272.
Solar array, data center planned for Windsor Road
"It appears construction will start soon on a piece of land directly across from the entrance to Stone Creek subdivision and the UI’s Atkins Golf Course. Looks like it might be another solar farm...?"
Why yes, it does sort of have that look about it. It appears some metal framing materials have been delivered and a few pieces of equipment seem to be standing by for action.
That property at 2951 E. Windsor Road is outside of Urbana’s city limits, so it is under the county’s purview. Champaign County zoning administrator John Hall said “the construction is for a data center and accessory solar array. The permit has not been approved yet but an application has been submitted and it is OK to do limited earthwork prior to receiving an approved permit. In this case, the Mailbag readers are out ahead of any permit.”
The taxpayer-of-record is IAG Investments, which owns several other solar arrays and data centers around the area. (And if you’re not sure what a data center is, the April 28 edition of Kathy’s Mailbag has an easy-to-understand explanation.)
UIC Nursing program at UI-Urbana
“I was walking up Wright Street on campus and noticed an office for the UI-Chicago Nursing Program at Urbana. Now I’m curious: how does that work? Do those students take classes on the Urbana campus and earn their degrees from UIC?”
That’s exactly how that works. Allison Bundy, an administrator with the UIC College of Nursing, tells us UIC has the UI System’s only nursing program and offers degrees through six campus locations: Chicago, Urbana, Springfield, Peoria, Rockford and the Quad Cities.
“The Urbana Regional Campus provides students the opportunity to earn a degree from one of the nation’s top nursing programs while experiencing college life on a Big Ten campus,” she said. The nursing program at Urbana offers undergraduate and graduate programs for prelicensure students, as well as graduate programs for post-licensure students.
Undergraduate prelicensure students take prerequisite coursework at the college or university of their choosing, then transfer to the College of Nursing for their junior and senior years for their nursing curriculum.
College of Nursing Urbana students take all coursework in Urbana and participate in clinical experiences in Champaign-Urbana and surrounding areas. Locations include Carle Health, OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, VA Illiana Health Care System, local health departments, and many more. Upon graduation, students are awarded a degree from UIC, whose Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program has been ranked 9th in the nation by U.S. News & World Report.
Bundy said the Urbana Regional Campus also offers an Advanced Generalist Master of Science program for non-RNs (AGMS-GE). This program, ranked 19th in the nation, is for people with a degree in a non-nursing field who have decided to join the nursing profession. Students enroll in a two-and-a-half-year program and graduate from UIC with a Master of Science. As with the BSN program, classes and clinical opportunities are in and around the C-U area.
Also offered in Urbana are the Advanced Generalist Master of Science for RNs and Doctor of Nursing Practice programs. Bundy said the DNP program is ranked 1st in the Midwest and 6th in the nation. The Urbana campus admits 64 BSN and 18 AGMS-GE students, and multiple DNP students in each of 12 specialty areas each fall. Undergraduate students typically complete a BSN degree in 2 years and GE students complete a Master’s degree in 2 ½ years.
Special row of trees in Rantoul?
“As you’re heading north out of Rantoul on Route 45, on the east side of the road, there’s about a hundred trees of similar size, arranged in a row. Are they part of some kind of commemorative or memorial planting?”
Jim Cheek, longtime president of the Rantoul Historical Society, says he knows of no memorial or commemorative significance to the row of trees. As he recalls, the planting was part of Rantoul’s Tree City USA effort many years ago.
“They just put the trees all along there to accent that drive, that frontage road, but it wasn’t in any particular tribute to anyone or anything. That’s my understanding, and I’ve never seen anything to counter that in all my readings about Rantoul history.”
Cheek said the late John Baermann promoted tree- and shrub-planting throughout the Village, and helped it qualify for a Tree City nomination in the mid-1980s. The Arbor Day Foundation, at arborday.org, sponsors the nationwide Tree City USA program. Its website shows Rantoul has had that designation for 37 years.
Any tour plans for alt-rock group Hum?
“Urbana-based Polyvinyl Records recently announced they’ll be reissuing all four Hum albums, including the most recent one that was released in 2020 into the teeth of the pandemic and associated venue closures. Please tell me the band has plans to tour, or at least will be playing a show at the Loose Cobra in Tolono!”
I’m pretty sure this is the first question the Mailbag’s ever received about the alt-rock band Hum — or about the Loose Cobra, for that matter.
The record company’s Nico Hualde said “it’s an honor and a privilege for us to be reissuing these albums in cooperation with the band. I’ll refer you to the statement that they’ve asked us to share with press outlets:
‘Hum do not have plans for new music or live performances/touring. In lieu of offering a press photo of the band, and out of respect to the family of Hum’s late drummer, Bryan St. Pere, the surviving members of Hum request that press outlets please refer to the provided composite discography image for all intended coverage.’ ”
Plans for former Ducky’s Formal Wear site
“What’s being built on the lot where Ducky’s Formal Wear used to be, at Second and University in Champaign?”
Ducky’s address was 134 E. University, but the Champaign County property tax database shows the address of that lot as 132-134 E. University. It is owned by Kanha Properties of Champaign. Building permits have been issued for construction of a two-story, 15,270-square-foot, mixed-use building with “vanilla box” retail space on the first floor and three apartments on the second floor.
Railroad signs at former crossing
“The bumpy railroad crossing south of Rising Road at Springfield Avenue was removed and paved-over a while back. A tremendous improvement, but the RR crossing signs are still in place. When will they be removed?”
Champaign Township highway commissioner Keith Padgett told me that only the railroad can remove or alter signs at railroad crossings, even if they’ve been decommissioned.
Canadian National Railroad spokesperson Kevin Donahue said “while CN is currently not using (this) set of tracks, there may be plans for future use sometime soon. Therefore, the signs will remain in place for that potential future use of our railroad.”