Drop in a question of your very own BY CLICKING HERE or by emailing Kathy Reiser at mailbag@news-gazette.com
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Questions of all kinds: From interstate signs to Sunday brunch to a building in Bondville to planes at Parkland. Plus, the food-industry history of this week's Now & Then building on John Street in Champaign.
On to this week's Q&A:
NOW & THEN: Hopscotch Bakery + Market
From its days as a neighborhood grocery to its current use as corner bakery, the building that houses Hopscotch Bakery + Market has a long food-oriented history at the corner of John and Pine Streets in Champaign.
Starting in the late 1930s, William Gallion’s grocery store sold produce, meats and — most importantly to the neighborhood children — penny candy. Kelsey’s Grocery followed in 1964. And yes, candy also was a key part of Kelsey’s appeal for students from South Side Elementary School, located catty-corner from the grocery.
From 1970 to 2015, Winifred Sanders operated her Dietary Food Store in the building. Hopscotch was fairly early in its tenure 802 W. John when the COVID-19 stay-at-home order shut down many businesses in the spring of 2020. Bakery owners Kaya Speagle and Kelly Hieronymus (now Whiting) had to get creative to keep the shop going. Their “Buy a Nurse a Cookie” program allowed customers to spend a few dollars to support the bakery and provide an edible pick-me-up to local groups of first responders.
During those early days of the pandemic, when little was known about how the virus spread, many people were afraid to venture out to larger retailers. A 2020 blog on the Hopscotch website says “we quickly pivoted overnight (legitimately, building a website until nearly 4 in the morning) and changed over to a grocery model selling eggs, butter, milk, flour and the ever important yeast!”
The Hopscotch business is now for sale — the business only, not the building — according to the owners. Speagle is moving to Idaho to be closer to family. Whiting will remain in this area but said she is “just not the right person to take the torch but someone is and I can’t wait to meet them.”
In their recent online update, Speagle and Whiting wrote “we are committed to finding a buyer who will embrace the bakery and market with the same love and passion that we have poured into it," they wrote. "We want nothing more than to see our legacy continue, and for the bakery to remain a cherished gathering place for the community. We are actively seeking someone who will honor the traditions we have established, while also bringing their own unique vision and ideas to breathe new life into this beloved establishment."
Missing Silvercreek’s Sunday brunch
“We loved Silvercreek’s Sunday brunch, but it never came back after the pandemic. Will they resume serving brunch anytime soon?”
Owner Allen Strong said they’d love to host brunch on a weekly basis, but that’s no longer possible for them due to some changes in the C-U Public Health District’s foodservice rules.
He said Silvercreek formerly used chafing dishes with Sterno-heated water wells — similar to those used by caterers — to keep hot foods at a safe temperature on the buffet line. Going forward, Silvercreek would be required to install permanent or rolling electric food warmers and additional hand-washing sinks before they could bring back Sunday brunch service. Strong said those changes are not feasible for the restaurant, for multiple reasons.
“We did a brunch at Silvercreek for, I don’t know, 30 years? And brunch was so popular, it was such an integral part of people’s lifestyles, that we would get people who would travel from out of the area, from Chicago. We still get voted ‘best brunch,’ even though we haven’t served brunch in 2 ½ years.”
Why do I-57 signs say Memphis?
“Why is the destination city on some southbound I-57 signs given as Memphis, Tenn., rather than Effingham, Mt. Vernon or Marion, Illinois? I-57 doesn’t even go to Memphis; it ends in Sikeston, Mo.!”
Civil engineers seem to have a manual for everything, and everything in its manual. They also have their own specialized vocabulary. IDOT engineer Kensil Garnett gave us the specifics about how engineers choose highway signs’ “control cities” — what the rest of us might call destination cities:
“Per the Manual of Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD), control cities on freeway guide signs are selected by the states and are contained in the ‘List of Control Cities for Use in Guide Signs on Interstate Highways,” Garnett said.
He said interstate signs may provide national and/or regional control cities. “Regional control cities are used on intersecting local routes since that traffic is considered local and expected to be familiar with the smaller regional control cities.” For example, signs for the I-57 entrance ramps at the Curtis Road interchange say Effingham and Kankakee rather than Memphis and Chicago.
Signs on roads that largely serve non-local traffic are expected to use national control cities for general direction — i.e., am I heading north toward Chicago or south toward Memphis? Which explains why signs on intersecting Interstates — say, I-74 at I-57 — will show the national control cities. The control city should remain the same on all successive distance signs throughout the length of the route until that city is reached, Garnett said.
On a route continuing into another state, destinations in the adjacent state may be shown. That’s why signs for I-74 westbound in Indianapolis point to Peoria, Illinois rather than some intermediate city in Indiana.
Story trail in Hessel Park
“What is the status of the children's story trail in Hessel Park? This children's book display is a great idea but it has not been updated in quite some time. How often are they refreshed? Do they accept suggestions for future story trail books?”
Books are typically updated every eight weeks, said Champaign Park District Executive Director Sarah Sandquist. And yes, “we welcome suggestions from the community on book selection.”
Former Alloy Casting building in Bondville
“Someone’s done a fabulous job of cleaning up the property at 305 W. Chestnut in Bondville — the large, brick-fronted building with cream-colored trim and a solar array adjacent to the west. What’s the building being used for now?”
Mayor John Garth said the building “is currently being used as a warehouse for an Amazon buyer/re-seller.” And the solar array? According to zoning administrator Adam Shaw, “he just did that to help offset the cost of the electric bill for that building.” he said. County records show the taxpayer for the former Alloy Casting building as XPL, LLC, at that Chestnut Street address.
Turn lane for Wesley Avenue in Savoy?
“It can be difficult to turn left from Wesley Avenue onto Curtis Road in Savoy. Are there any plans to put in left-turn lanes on Wesley? Longer-term… will they give us a light when Curtis is widened in that area?”
That intersection’s proximity to the Curtis/Prospect and Curtis/Dunlap intersections would generally preclude installation of an additional set of signals, according to village administrator Christopher Walton. He says typically, signalized intersections are at least one-quarter mile apart.
“While a signalized intersection is not planned, the Village is exploring the feasibility of left-turn lanes on Wesley Avenue at Curtis Road while it continues engineering the project. Interested community stakeholders can get more information about the Curtis Road Grade Separation and Complete Street Project at https://www.savoy.illinois.gov/curtisroad. The Village will regularly update that webpage as information is made available.”
What-all is in state office building near Research Park?
“What-all is in the State of Illinois regional office building just south of the UI’s Research Park?”
Several state agencies have field offices or back-office operations there, including the EPA, Illinois State Police Zone 5 Investigations, Illinois Emergency Management Agency, the State Treasurer, Central Management Services, Department of Children and Family Services, and the Department of Public Health.
New construction near Road Ranger
“What’s about to be built near the Road Ranger fuel station on North Market Street, near the I-57 ramps, north of Champaign?
County zoning administrator John Hall tells us it will be a(nother) data center and solar-power array owned by IAG. (As we reported in last week’s Mailbag, a similar project is underway along Windsor Road in Urbana, opposite the entrance to Stone Creek.).
Mailbag bonus content
“Two weeks ago, the print-edition Mailbag included a couple of items that weren’t in the online version. I thought it was the online version that usually contained bonus content. What gives?”
Thanks for being such an eagle-eyed reader! Most weeks, we get answers to more questions than we have room for in the print edition, and you’ll see those bonus questions and answers online. (And when I say “online,” I mean the Mailbag article that’s posted around 2 p.m. on Friday at news-gazette.com — not the digital facsimile of the print edition.)
If we have a relatively timeless item that runs online but doesn’t fit on the print edition’s Mailbag page, editor Jim Rossow may save it and possibly run it in some future week when we have a two-page print-edition Mailbag and not quite enough fresh copy to fill both pages. That’s what happened a few weeks ago; items on Automated License Plate Readers (ALPRs) along Curtis Road and a 1930s outdoor theatre at Hessel Park had previously run online but not in print.
A louder-than-usual training plane
“We live in Savoy, a mile or two from Willard Airport. The Parkland Institute of Aviation training planes fly over our neighborhood daily, weather-permitting. While some of the planes are not as noticeable, at least one plane is much louder than the others. Are these planes required to have a muffler?”
If there’s a plane in the fleet that’s louder than the others, I’m ’fraid it won’t be taxiing toward an open bay at Car-X (Plane-X?) anytime soon.
Parkland College spokesperson Stephanie Stuart says “while there is no such (muffler) requirement for the Institute’s planes, we're glad to see neighbors noticing our students in the skies. Parkland students in the orange and blue planes may be flying overhead more frequently due to increased enrollment. In 2015, when Parkland College took over the Institute of Aviation from the University of Illinois, 10 students were enrolled. This fall, more than 100 aviation students are enrolled in the program.
“We are pleased to play an expanding role in training the next generation of pilots and support our community airport through increased flight frequency at Willard.”
School bus driver shortages ongoing
“Are the school districts doing better on hiring bus drivers this year?”
We weren’t able to ask every district in the area, but we checked in with Urbana District 116 and Champaign Unit 4. Urbana Unit 116 contracts with First Student transportation to provide bus service for students. Jen Biddinger, communications manager with First Student, said “there continues to be a nationwide need for school bus drivers, including in the Urbana area. As a result, we are having to adjust some bus routes depending on daily staffing levels.
“We are actively recruiting, hiring and training new drivers to serve Urbana School District 116. Wages start at $19 an hour with a $2,000 sign-on bonus. We encourage those who are interested in making a difference in the community to apply online at workatfirst.com.”
Unit 4 has not replied to our inquiry, but we did happen to catch Superintendent Shelia Boozer’s answer to a similar question on a recent "Penny for Your Thoughts" radio program on WDWS.
Unit 4 has its own fleet of buses and hires drivers and monitors. Boozer acknowledged the district is still short of bus drivers — as it has been for several years. “If you’re interested in being a bus driver, please contact us, 217-351-3800. Call our HR department. We’ll take applications; we’re always looking for bus drivers and monitors. And at this point in time I do want to plug all of my bus drivers and monitors because they are doing exceptional, with little that they have.” She also said driver shortages continue to affect districts all across the county.
The listener proposed that administrators “look into getting (Commercial Drivers Licenses) and get behind the wheel of a bus when needed.” “Matter of fact,” Boozer said, “every one of our administrators who work in the transportation department have CDLs and they are on the buses driving. So that is why oftentimes when you call the transportation office, you can’t reach anyone because they are doing what is best for our kids — and that’s making sure that our bus drivers are supported and they are behind the wheels of the bus.”
Boozer said she is “looking to get a CDL and so are several of my cabinet members; we’re looking to do just that because it’s very important.”
The district has had to get creative about scheduling to ensure that most Unit 4 students have bus transportation. “We hate it when we have to say ‘no transportation.’ Unfortunately, part of it is a lack of drivers. But then also, the driver number is coming up, but COVID is still around. So I hate to say this but COVID hit my bus barn pretty hard, as well, at the beginning of the school year. It’s horrible. We thought it was gone, but it’s not. So we want to make sure that our kids are safe.”
Are parents paid to take their children to school?
“Is Champaign Unit 4 still paying parents to transport their students to school this year?”
It’s possible that the same person who sent us this question several weeks ago also asked it on WDWS’ "A Penny For Your Thoughts" when Boozer was a guest. It turns out the answer to this one is more nuanced than the question might suggest.
“Transportation is one of those areas that is reimbursed by the state, but unfortunately it is not at 100%,” she said.
“We did check with our Illinois State Board of Education to see if parents signed up to transport their students from home to school and back, could we reimburse them those dollars since we didn’t have enough drivers with our buses, and kind of help alleviate some of the pressure on our transportation department? And we were told ‘yes.’ ”
Starting last year, the district gave (only) families who qualified for bus service the option of providing their own transportation and being reimbursed for those expenses twice a year, at the conclusion of the first and second semesters.
“You can’t just get paid because you want to bring your child to and from school,” she said. “There’s a whole process” for qualifying families — and documentation and monitoring are part of that process. More information is available from the district’s transportation department.