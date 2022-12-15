Drop in a question of your very own BY CLICKING HERE or by emailing Kathy Reiser at mailbag@news-gazette.com
Kathy Reiser took over our popular Mailbag from Tom Kacich in August. This week she fielded a question that's worth answering ahead of Friday's edition:
“Hey, Kathy. How do you decide which questions to answer in the Mailbag? I submit questions from time to time, and only some of them are answered. I’ve yet to figure out a reason why the others did not make the cut.”
You know, I used to wonder the same thing when Tom Kacich was writing the Mailbag and I’d send in questions of my own!
As Tom did for so many years, I aim to connect readers with useful and interesting tidbits of information, and have a little fun along the way. I generally try to include an interesting mix of serious and lighter topics in each week’s column. Most questions tend to come from Champaign-Urbana, but I’m happy to have questions about what’s happening in any of the communities in our circulation area.
Some weeks, I simply get more questions than I can answer. It becomes a matter of time and space: the time this part-timer can spend on researching and writing the column, and the amount of space we have to work with in the paper-paper. Space is not as big an issue in Friday’s online edition of the Mailbag, but we recognize that even the most devoted readers won’t keep scrolling indefinitely.
When I get more questions than I can answer in a particular week, I hold on to many of them and still try to find answers. I keep some of the relatively timeless ones to run when there aren’t so many questions or when I’m taking a little time off.
Sometimes I try to find answers and strike out. It doesn’t happen too often, but it does happen.
Occasionally, we get non-answer answers to readers’ questions. It’s pretty clear to all of us when responses are plucked from a set of form letters a PR person is authorized to send in response to questions from pesky customers or media people. When that happens, I try to check with other sources and/or ask follow-up questions of the person I originally contacted. Rarely do they change their (non-)answers.
When I get questions about something that’s happening on private property — like, “what’s that new structure?” or “why don’t they DO something with that building?” — I can politely ask, but the people who own or manage the property aren’t obligated to reply. If a question has to do with a public health or safety concern on private property, I relay those to the local officials who deal with such matters and they usually let us know if it’s something they can follow up on. (By the way, most of those officials would be happy to hear directly from our readers, too — especially if a concern relates to an existing or imminent hazard.)
Sometimes, readers pose great questions that are a beyond the scope of a local-interest Q&A column. When a question falls outside the Mailbag’s niche, I may share it with beat writers, the opinions editor or other newsroom colleagues who are always looking for good story ideas. Our editors will decide whether some Mailbag questions warrant a full-fledged news story – or in some cases, an open forum with multiple views represented.
Once in a while, I’ll find that a colleague is already preparing a story that’s the subject of a Mailbag question. Sometimes, my co-workers will pass along a question or tip that seems like a better fit for the Mailbag than for a more involved news story.
For questions about the work of a particular government office or agency, I usually turn to the officeholder, agency director or one of their staffers for an answer. With rare exceptions, the public servants who provide answers to the Mailbag do so in a timely and even-handed way, and in good faith. A few of their answers may not satisfy every reader, but we appreciate the officials’ willingness to respond. In the end, we know local citizens will read — sometimes between the lines! — and make up their own minds about whether an answer passes the sniff test.
Readers send us questions, and we try to answer most of them in as much depth as will fit into a few short paragraphs. And then it’s on to the next week’s questions: queries about infrastructure, schools and parks. Local history. Changes to area businesses. The stuff of everyday life.
Political questions? You may have noticed that we don’t run many of those in the Mailbag. Of course, nearly any issue of public concern can be traced back to policy and spending decisions made by a political body. But questions that seem to promote a partisan viewpoint or politician — or (more often) try to make someone look bad — don’t exactly zoom to the top of the to-be-answered list. That’s true regardless of whether the questioner’s politics seem to lean to the left or the right. Readers are always welcome to submit a letter to the editor or an op-ed piece if there’s an issue or candidate they feel strongly about.
We love it when readers submit questions about things that make them go, “hmmmm….” Things like noon whistles in small towns, pop-up art installations, or a new home for the old Carmon’s sign. Those are some of the best kinds of questions, in my opinion, because they’re about things that make our communities unique and make our readers smile. Finding answers to local history questions can take more than a little digging, but the answers generally are well worth the effort.
Oh, and if you haven’t seen your question answered in the Saturday print edition of the paper, be sure to check out some of the recent online Mailbags. Friday’s online versions often include questions we don’t have room for in the Saturday paper-paper. A brand-new ’Bag drops every Friday afternoon around 2 p.m. at news-gazette.com.
Thank you for reading, and thanks for writing in. The Mailbag wouldn’t be much of a Q&A column without you!