Philanthropic award winner ‘humbled’
CHAMPAIGN — Perhaps unsurprisingly, this year’s Robeson Philanthropy award winner was taken aback by being honored by the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois.
Alice Lamb, who turned 90 in September and has lived her entire life in the community, said: “I’m very humbled and I really think there are people more deserving than I.”
Over the years, she and her husband of 60 years, Gene Lamb, have given to numerous organizations, including what is now the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen, St. Vincent DePaul Society, United Way, the Parkland College Foundation, the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois, and the University of Illinois, her alma mater.
The media room at Memorial Stadium is named in honor of the Lambs’ contributions.
She and her siblings also donated the Riverview Retreat Center to the Champaign County Forest Preserve, and she served on the board of the Mercy Hospital Auxiliary.
She and her husband were founding members of St. Matthew Catholic Church in Champaign.
Lamb declined to take much credit for her contributions.
“I don’t think we gave that much,” she said, but said what they did give was “gratitude of maybe being so lucky.”
She graduated from the University of Illinois in 1951, taught for a couple years, then got married and raised five children.
She said she learned the importance of giving back locally from her parents, Sarah and Leo O’Neill, who started Champaign Asphalt Company in 1946.
Her husband, who died in 2011, took over the company after her father died.
“I have to give him credit,” Lamb said.
She learned a couple weeks ago that she received the award, named after Kyle and Phyllis Robeson.
“My son told me that somebody put me up for this,” Lamb said.
The Community Foundation typically recognizes the philanthropy award winner at its annual Hearts of Gold gala, but that was canceled this year.
“Even though we won’t be gathering this year to celebrate and honor these extraordinary unsung heroes and great role models, we wanted to recognize their extraordinary efforts,” said the foundation’s president, Joan Dixon.
“Each of these individuals gives of their time, talent and treasure to ensure the betterment of their community. And we are grateful for their contributions.”
Hearts of Gold Award winnersThe Community Foundation also recognized 12 “everyday heroes who are generous with their time, talent or resources and add value to organizations they serve and communities they call home.”
This year’s Hearts of Gold receipients are James Barham, Doug Bauling, Sgt. James Carter, Steve Hamburg, Debbie Hensleigh, Les Hitchens, Gay Holman, Rachel LeJeune, Kristyn McReaken, Cris Vowels, Ed Wilhite and Lora Tempel Witheft.