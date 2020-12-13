Last call at JT Walker's: 'A lot of great times and memories'
Sunday marks the final day of business at JT Walker's Restaurant & Brewery, which for 12 years has drawn crowds to Main Street in downtown Mahomet.
We caught up with owner Justin Taylor on what would have been a busy Saturday night in normal times.
"We are always packed for the Illinois vs. Missouri basketball games right before Christmas," Taylor said. "Most years it has been a packed house, and since I went to Mizzou, people like to come up and talk smack to me when the Illini win."
Biggest celebrity to enjoy a cold one at JT's?
Ex-Illini coach Ron Zook was a regular. Former Illinois governor Jim Edgar used to come in when he still lived in Mahomet. Singer Sam Williams, Hank Williams Jr.'s son, has also been here.
If there's one night in your 12 years you'll tell your grandkids about ...
There are a lot of times I definitely should not tell my grandkids about, that's for sure. In all seriousness, a lot of great times and memories. Stories I will tell for the rest of my life.
What will Sunday night be like for you?
A lot of emotions to be honest. I have spent at least a third of my life at JT Walker's. I have met so many people and made so many friends in the last 12 years. My son Walker was born the same week we opened the brewery, so the memories are endless. I'm sad my brother Jordan Taylor and one of my best friends and biggest supporters Jay Caviness aren't alive to have a drink with me one last time and send JT Walker's off in style.
What's next for you?
At this point I have a ton of work to do to get my places all closed up and get the bills turned off. So that will take a ton of time. But in the meantime I will be working daily on CHOP Food Truck. We are going to be in Rantoul 12:30-6:30 p.m. starting on Monday. I am also keeping Project 47 Smokehouse open in Mahomet for the time being with the hope that we can make it work with just carry-out and delivery.