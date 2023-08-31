URBANA — Dart Container employees losing their jobs later this year should be able to find employment with other manufacturers in the area, local officials say.
The longtime Urbana plant, set to close by the end of the year, will mean lost jobs for about 135 employees.
But other local manufacturers are hiring, according to Justin Arnold, director of workforce development for the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission.
“The local manufacturing sector will be able to absorb all these employees easily,” he said.
To name just a handful of the manufacturing employers searching for staff on online job sites this week, Kraft Heinz, Plastipak, Silgan Closures, Flex-N-Gate and Hearthside Food Solutions all have job openings posted.
Dart employees will get some help deciding on their next moves, according to Arnold.
Workforce Development will be setting up a series of events with employees to help them find other jobs or make a career change, he said.
“Manufacturing is one of our emerging or leading industries, so there are lots of opportunities for folks to get plugged into a new job,” he said.
For those who want to retrain and find a different kind of career, Workforce Development will be offering career assessments and also has funding available to help pay for tuition, training and other expenses, such as child care, Arnold said.
Cindy Somers, owner of Spherion Staffing offices in the local area, said the agency works with a variety of manufacturers to fill jobs, and she’s urging Dart employees losing their jobs to check out the available opportunities.
“We constantly have open orders. We’re constantly placing people in positions,” Somers said. “Our goal is to make sure we are trying to work with the employee and find a good match where they will be successful, where they will be happy and where they will want to stay.”
In addition to the impact on employees, the plant closing will be hitting the city of Urbana in the wallet, depending on what becomes of the property.
The property tax bill on the plant for 2022 taxes payable this year was $132,543.
Urbana city officials are still waiting for more information from Dart about what the company plans to do with its facility at 1505 E. Main St., according to Economic Development Supervisor Stepheny McMahon.
“The property itself is in an excellent location. I think there’s going to be a lot of interest in it,” Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin said. “Anything that goes in there, we’d like to see good-paying jobs that support people and families.”
Urbana has a lot to offer another employer and its workforce, Marlin said.
The local community has “an educated, well-trained workforce, we have an excellent transportation network, great schools, beautiful parks and obviously a connection with the University of Illinois here,” she said.
The Champaign County Economic Development Corp. has made supporting the impacted Dart employees its first priority, said that organization’s executive director Carly McCrory-McKay.
“Dart has not yet confirmed their real estate plans, but we aim to work with them once decisions are made and have been fielding inquiries from interested parties,” she said. “We are keeping a running list of inquiries so that we can share information once decisions are made.”
McCrory-McKay said manufacturing is a top industry in Champaign County, reflected in some of the county’s largest employers, among them Kraft Heinz, Plastipak, Caterpillar and Flex-N-Gate.
The county’s manufacturing industry creates $4.6 billion in economic output annually, supporting 14 percent of the county’s economy including 12,528 jobs and $736.6 million in salaries and benefits, according to a study released last year by the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association.