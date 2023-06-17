CHAMPAIGN — Having to make an appointment for a driver’s license or state ID card at the Illinois Secretary of State’s facility in Champaign has been a continuing hardship for the homeless, a local official says.
Cunningham Township Supervisor Danielle Chynoweth said she is sending a letter to Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, asking him to intervene to make the Champaign facility “a functional, accessible office open to all residents.”
“This impacts everyone, and the homeless particularly,” she said Friday.
“Many of our participants lack internet/phone access and digital literacy skills to navigate systems, so our advocates help,” her letter to Giannoulias states. “In nearly every attempt our office has made to make a DMV appointment for a participant, there have been none available in Champaign.”
Consequently, Chynoweth goes on to state, “our office and other local homeless service providers have had to drive participants to Rantoul, which accepts walk-ins.”
The website for the secretary of state’s drivers services facility at 2012 Round Barn Road, C, indicates that it’s open for walk-ins, but appointments are encouraged for faster service.
The recorded voice message for that office, however, says all transactions for drivers licenses and state ID cards are available by appointment only.
Callers are directed to the secretary of state’s website to make appointments.
Henry Haupt, spokesman for the state agency, said appointments “are absolutely not required,” and if the Champaign facility is requiring appointments for drivers licenses and state IDs, that will be corrected.
“That’s not supposed to be the case,” he said. “Walk-ins will not be turned away, as long as there’s availability.”
Haupt also said Giannoulias has modernizations in progress that will dramatically improve the appointment-making process.
In the central area of the state, appointments are available at secretary of state facilities in five communities — Champaign, Tilton, Decatur, Bloomington and Springfield — according to the agency’s website.
Chynoweth and Melissa Courtwright, executive director of C-U at Home, said the homeless frequently need new state ID cards, because their cards are often lost or stolen.
Those cards are essential for getting housing, obtaining employment and even accessing many social services, Courtwright said.
When people are navigating from crisis to crisis, Courtwright said, the easiest way for them to access service at a secretary of state facility is to be able to walk in.
C-U at Home has been taking clients who need new state ID cards to the state drivers services facility in Rantoul for about a year now, she said.
“We actually have designated days where people know we are going to the Rantoul DMV so people know if they need a ride,” she said.
In her letter to Giannoulias (copies of which are being sent to state Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, and state Sen. Paul Faraci, D-Champaign), Chynoweth recalled one episode in which a street outreach worker from her office was desperate to get a homeless couple with disabilities into available housing and drove them to the Champaign facility to get a renewed ID.
“There were no people inside the DMV office being served at that time,” she said. “They were turned away at the door because they did not have an appointment. Our staff member then showed the DMV staff that there are no online appointments available and pointed to the empty room, after which they were granted an appointment.”