URBANA — Filling one of the Illini Union basement’s restaurant openings in spring 2023: Maize, Champaign’s renowned Mexican grill.
The restaurant will be opening a location in the space previously held by Qdoba, said Jim Trail, interim assistant director for vendor contracts and campus vending at the Illini Union.
After a quiet year for the union’s basement food court, the campus landmark is starting to find some interested vendors.
Also joining the lineup in spring 2023 will be Thai Fusion, which opened a location further down Green Street earlier this year. It'll fill the space left by Garbanzo, whose parent company went out of business.
All that's left is the location formerly held by Wendy's, nearest to the union's rec room. Blaze Pizza hasn't yet reopened its basement location this semester.