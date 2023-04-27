SPRINGFIELD — Unemployment for March fell a bit, or remained the same, across East Central Illinois.
In Champaign County, unemployment stood at 3.5 percent in March, down from 3.9 percent in March 2022, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
In other area counties, the year-over-year change for March was:
— Douglas County, down 0.2 percent to 3.2 percent.
— Ford County, unchanged at 4.3 percent.
— Piatt County, unchanged at 3.7 percent.
— Vermilion County, unchanged at 5.4 percent.
The Champaign-Urbana metropolitan area, which includes Champaign, Ford and Piatt counties, gained 4,000 non-farm jobs in the past 12 months.
Vermilion County picked up 300 non-farm jobs in the same time period.