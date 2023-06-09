Drop in a restaurant question of your very own BY CLICKING HERE or by emailing Kathy Reiser at mailbag@news-gazette.com
CHAMPAIGN — The McDonald’s restaurant at 1812 N. Neil St., C will close Monday for several months as work gets underway to replace it with a new building.
“We will be closing this Monday the 12th, and we will tear down the entire store for a rebuild,” said Blake Linders, president of Effingham-based Linders Limited, the company that owns the McDonald’s at that location near Market Place mall.
The city has issued a building permit for the $2.7 million rebuild.
Linders said the restaurant should reopen in three-to-four months with a double drive-thru and a playland.
“It should be state of the art and look amazing,” Linders said.